版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 12日 星期一 21:50 BJT

California wildfires

<p>Fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains near wind turbines at the Silver Fire, near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains near wind turbines at the Silver Fire, near Banmore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

Fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains near wind turbines at the Silver Fire, near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
1 / 28
<p>Smoke rises above wind turbines at the Silver Fire near Palm Springs, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Smoke rises above wind turbines at the Silver Fire near Palm Springs, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jomore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

Smoke rises above wind turbines at the Silver Fire near Palm Springs, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
2 / 28
<p>Motorists stop to watch, as fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains near wind turbines at the Silver Fire east of Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Motorists stop to watch, as fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains near wind turbines more

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

Motorists stop to watch, as fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains near wind turbines at the Silver Fire east of Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
3 / 28
<p>A Palm Springs city limits signboard stands near Highway 111 as smoke fills the sky at the Silver Fire in Palm Springs, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A Palm Springs city limits signboard stands near Highway 111 as smoke fills the sky at the Silver Fire in Pmore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

A Palm Springs city limits signboard stands near Highway 111 as smoke fills the sky at the Silver Fire in Palm Springs, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
4 / 28
<p>Fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains at the Silver Fire east of Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains at the Silver Fire east of Banning, California more

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

Fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains at the Silver Fire east of Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
5 / 28
<p>Firefighters rush to move their hose from spreading flames as the Silver Fire burns in the foothills in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Firefighters rush to move their hose from spreading flames as the Silver Fire burns in the foothills in Cabmore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

Firefighters rush to move their hose from spreading flames as the Silver Fire burns in the foothills in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
6 / 28
<p>A firefighter pulls a hose at the Silver Fire in the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A firefighter pulls a hose at the Silver Fire in the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California Augumore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

A firefighter pulls a hose at the Silver Fire in the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
7 / 28
<p>Firefighters extinguish flames at the Silver Fire spreads to the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Firefighters extinguish flames at the Silver Fire spreads to the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, Calmore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

Firefighters extinguish flames at the Silver Fire spreads to the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
8 / 28
<p>A firefighter with a handcrew works the front lines as the Silver Fire spreads to the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A firefighter with a handcrew works the front lines as the Silver Fire spreads to the foothills above Ida Amore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

A firefighter with a handcrew works the front lines as the Silver Fire spreads to the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
9 / 28
<p>Robert Tucker hoses down his property as girlfriend Jessica Wagner (L) looks on, as the Silver Fire moves into the foothills above their home on Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Robert Tucker hoses down his property as girlfriend Jessica Wagner (L) looks on, as the Silver Fire moves imore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

Robert Tucker hoses down his property as girlfriend Jessica Wagner (L) looks on, as the Silver Fire moves into the foothills above their home on Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
10 / 28
<p>A fire engine parks near a burnt sports car after the Silver Fire spread along California Route 243 near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A fire engine parks near a burnt sports car after the Silver Fire spread along California Route 243 near Bamore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

A fire engine parks near a burnt sports car after the Silver Fire spread along California Route 243 near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
11 / 28
<p>Zuzzette Bricker of the Office of Emergency Services surveys a fire-damaged home after the Silver Fire spread along California Route 243 the night before near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Zuzzette Bricker of the Office of Emergency Services surveys a fire-damaged home after the Silver Fire spremore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

Zuzzette Bricker of the Office of Emergency Services surveys a fire-damaged home after the Silver Fire spread along California Route 243 the night before near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
12 / 28
<p>Firefighters go over maps as they work the Silver Fire along California Route 243 near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Firefighters go over maps as they work the Silver Fire along California Route 243 near Banning, California more

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

Firefighters go over maps as they work the Silver Fire along California Route 243 near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
13 / 28
<p>Smoke from the Silver Fire rises up the San Jacinto Mountains behind one of the Cabazon Dinosaurs, a roadside attraction also known as Claude Bell's Dinosaurs, in the community of Cabazon near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Smoke from the Silver Fire rises up the San Jacinto Mountains behind one of the Cabazon Dinosaurs, a roadsimore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

Smoke from the Silver Fire rises up the San Jacinto Mountains behind one of the Cabazon Dinosaurs, a roadside attraction also known as Claude Bell's Dinosaurs, in the community of Cabazon near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
14 / 28
<p>A house burns in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A house burns in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

A house burns in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
15 / 28
<p>The ruins of a burnt structure smoulders in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

The ruins of a burnt structure smoulders in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, Califmore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

The ruins of a burnt structure smoulders in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
16 / 28
<p>Fire fighters work to protect a house from nearby flames in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Fire fighters work to protect a house from nearby flames in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire neamore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

Fire fighters work to protect a house from nearby flames in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
17 / 28
<p>A firefighter (bottom R) approaches a burning structure in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A firefighter (bottom R) approaches a burning structure in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire nearmore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

A firefighter (bottom R) approaches a burning structure in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
18 / 28
<p>A smouldering mountainside is seen under the stars at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A smouldering mountainside is seen under the stars at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 20more

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

A smouldering mountainside is seen under the stars at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
19 / 28
<p>Firefighters spray water near a burning house in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Firefighters spray water near a burning house in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, more

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

Firefighters spray water near a burning house in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
20 / 28
<p>A DC-10 firefighting jet drops fire retardant at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A DC-10 firefighting jet drops fire retardant at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. more

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

A DC-10 firefighting jet drops fire retardant at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
21 / 28
<p>Wind-blown embers fly from an ancient oak tree that burned in the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Wind-blown embers fly from an ancient oak tree that burned in the Silver Fire near Banning, California Augumore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

Wind-blown embers fly from an ancient oak tree that burned in the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
22 / 28
<p>The remains of a home destroyed by the Silver Fire burns near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

The remains of a home destroyed by the Silver Fire burns near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gmore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

The remains of a home destroyed by the Silver Fire burns near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
23 / 28
<p>A gargoyle statue is pictured as the Silver Fire rages on in the background, near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A gargoyle statue is pictured as the Silver Fire rages on in the background, near Banning, California Augusmore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

A gargoyle statue is pictured as the Silver Fire rages on in the background, near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
24 / 28
<p>A firefighter is pictured as he battles flames at a home consumed by the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A firefighter is pictured as he battles flames at a home consumed by the Silver Fire near Banning, Californmore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

A firefighter is pictured as he battles flames at a home consumed by the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
25 / 28
<p>The Silver Fire burns near homes in the community of Cabazon in the early morning hours near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

The Silver Fire burns near homes in the community of Cabazon in the early morning hours near Banning, Califmore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

The Silver Fire burns near homes in the community of Cabazon in the early morning hours near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
26 / 28
<p>A car burns as it is consumed by the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A car burns as it is consumed by the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blemore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

A car burns as it is consumed by the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
27 / 28
<p>The Silver Fire spreads in the early morning hours near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

The Silver Fire spreads in the early morning hours near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Davidmore

2013年 8月 12日 星期一

The Silver Fire spreads in the early morning hours near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
28 / 28
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 8月 10日
Reborn baby dolls

Reborn baby dolls

"Reborn Babies" are disturbingly life-like baby dolls carefully crafted in vinyl, which have become swiftly popular mainly with collectors, but also with...

2013年 8月 10日
Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

2013年 8月 9日
Fukushima's continuing danger

Fukushima's continuing danger

Highly radioactive water leaks from Fukushima, the latest in a series of mishaps at the nuclear plant.

2013年 8月 9日

精选图集

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐