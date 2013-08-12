California wildfires
Fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains near wind turbines at the Silver Fire, near Banmore
Fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains near wind turbines at the Silver Fire, near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Smoke rises above wind turbines at the Silver Fire near Palm Springs, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jomore
Smoke rises above wind turbines at the Silver Fire near Palm Springs, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Motorists stop to watch, as fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains near wind turbines more
Motorists stop to watch, as fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains near wind turbines at the Silver Fire east of Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A Palm Springs city limits signboard stands near Highway 111 as smoke fills the sky at the Silver Fire in Pmore
A Palm Springs city limits signboard stands near Highway 111 as smoke fills the sky at the Silver Fire in Palm Springs, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains at the Silver Fire east of Banning, California more
Fire spreads up the north side of the San Jacinto Mountains at the Silver Fire east of Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Firefighters rush to move their hose from spreading flames as the Silver Fire burns in the foothills in Cabmore
Firefighters rush to move their hose from spreading flames as the Silver Fire burns in the foothills in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A firefighter pulls a hose at the Silver Fire in the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California Augumore
A firefighter pulls a hose at the Silver Fire in the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Firefighters extinguish flames at the Silver Fire spreads to the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, Calmore
Firefighters extinguish flames at the Silver Fire spreads to the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A firefighter with a handcrew works the front lines as the Silver Fire spreads to the foothills above Ida Amore
A firefighter with a handcrew works the front lines as the Silver Fire spreads to the foothills above Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Robert Tucker hoses down his property as girlfriend Jessica Wagner (L) looks on, as the Silver Fire moves imore
Robert Tucker hoses down his property as girlfriend Jessica Wagner (L) looks on, as the Silver Fire moves into the foothills above their home on Ida Avenue in Cabazon, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A fire engine parks near a burnt sports car after the Silver Fire spread along California Route 243 near Bamore
A fire engine parks near a burnt sports car after the Silver Fire spread along California Route 243 near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Zuzzette Bricker of the Office of Emergency Services surveys a fire-damaged home after the Silver Fire spremore
Zuzzette Bricker of the Office of Emergency Services surveys a fire-damaged home after the Silver Fire spread along California Route 243 the night before near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Firefighters go over maps as they work the Silver Fire along California Route 243 near Banning, California more
Firefighters go over maps as they work the Silver Fire along California Route 243 near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Smoke from the Silver Fire rises up the San Jacinto Mountains behind one of the Cabazon Dinosaurs, a roadsimore
Smoke from the Silver Fire rises up the San Jacinto Mountains behind one of the Cabazon Dinosaurs, a roadside attraction also known as Claude Bell's Dinosaurs, in the community of Cabazon near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A house burns in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTmore
A house burns in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
The ruins of a burnt structure smoulders in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, Califmore
The ruins of a burnt structure smoulders in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Fire fighters work to protect a house from nearby flames in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire neamore
Fire fighters work to protect a house from nearby flames in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A firefighter (bottom R) approaches a burning structure in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire nearmore
A firefighter (bottom R) approaches a burning structure in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A smouldering mountainside is seen under the stars at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 20more
A smouldering mountainside is seen under the stars at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Firefighters spray water near a burning house in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, more
Firefighters spray water near a burning house in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A DC-10 firefighting jet drops fire retardant at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. more
A DC-10 firefighting jet drops fire retardant at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Wind-blown embers fly from an ancient oak tree that burned in the Silver Fire near Banning, California Augumore
Wind-blown embers fly from an ancient oak tree that burned in the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
The remains of a home destroyed by the Silver Fire burns near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gmore
The remains of a home destroyed by the Silver Fire burns near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A gargoyle statue is pictured as the Silver Fire rages on in the background, near Banning, California Augusmore
A gargoyle statue is pictured as the Silver Fire rages on in the background, near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A firefighter is pictured as he battles flames at a home consumed by the Silver Fire near Banning, Californmore
A firefighter is pictured as he battles flames at a home consumed by the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The Silver Fire burns near homes in the community of Cabazon in the early morning hours near Banning, Califmore
The Silver Fire burns near homes in the community of Cabazon in the early morning hours near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A car burns as it is consumed by the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blemore
A car burns as it is consumed by the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The Silver Fire spreads in the early morning hours near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Davidmore
The Silver Fire spreads in the early morning hours near Banning, California August 8, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
