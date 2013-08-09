版本:
Celebrating Eid

<p>People great each other after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

<p>People ride a merry-go-round swing at an amusement park as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amed Saad</p>

<p>A Muslim boy (2nd L) poses for a picture as others watch at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Ziwani grounds in Kenya's coastal town of Mombasa August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

<p>Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man and a boy attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Karachi's railway grounds August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

<p>A Muslim man removes a black powder called "surma" (Kohl) from the eyes of his daughter at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Visitors hold umbrellas as it starts to rain at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Bangladeshi refugees share food after a prayer session during Eid al-Fitr, outside a tin-hut-turned-mosque at the rural Ping Che in Hong Kong's New Territories August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Muslim women walk past trajineras (boats) at the canals of Xochimilco as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr, in Mexico City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>A man prays during Eid al-Fitr at Lakemba mosque in Sydney August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

<p>Children play during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Hittin Palestinian refugee camp near Amman August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>A child hits a soccer ball shaped pinata during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, in Mexico City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Children play during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Hittin Palestinian refugee camp near Amman August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Children play during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Hittin Palestinian refugee camp near Amman August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>A Muslim boy stands before a prayer session during the celebration of Eid al-Fitr at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Sunni Muslim men embrace each other after arriving at a mosque to take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in the Brooklyn borough of New York on August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith</p>

<p>A girl stands nearby as Sunni Muslim men take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a mosque in the Brooklyn borough of New York on August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith</p>

<p>A Muslim boy runs up the stairs of a mosque while preparing for Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Palestinians walk among graves at a Muslim cemetery just outside Jerusalem's Old City on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>A woman tries to climb on board an overcrowded train at a railway station in Dhaka August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>Children ride swings during Eid al-Fitr in the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim</p>

<p>Somali residents dance to tradition tunes while celebrating the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, north of capital Mogadishu August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>Muslim boys walk down a wooden plank to head for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

<p>A Muslim boy adjusts his head gear after a prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Sunni worshipers exchange greetings after their Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a Sunni mosque in Baghdad, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>A Kashmiri woman sits inside a shop on the eve of Eid al-Fitr festival in Srinagar August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A Muslim girl stands at the illuminated Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Women buy bangles ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, at a stall in a market in Lahore August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

<p>Muslims ride a wooden boat as they head for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

<p>Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (2nd R) attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at Anas bin Malek mosque in Damascus August 8, 2013, in this handout photograph released by Syria 's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters</p>

<p>A Muslim woman rests before a prayer session during the Eid al-Fitr celebration at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>A Malian national guardsman (L) takes up a post along a street outside the Grand Mosque before Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Boys smile at the end of prayers for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in the southern Italian city of Palermo August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>A youth rides a rented horse as he celebrates Eid al-Fitr in the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim</p>

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hold a giant poster of Mursi as they walk with their families in the sit-in area of Rab'a al- Adawiya Square, where they are camping, on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday after the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Cairo August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

<p>A boy attends prayers for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at the Parc Chanot exhibition center in Marseille, France, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson</p>

<p>A national guardsman stands guard on the roof of the Grand Mosque during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

