Photos of the week
Firefighters spray water near a burning house in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, more
Firefighters spray water near a burning house in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. near a back-country road south of Banning, about 90 miles (145 km) outside Los Angeles in Riverside County, and within hours had blackened more than 5,000 acres, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlandt said. REUTERS/David McNew (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Two women help another through a hedge of cactii at a food distribution center in Afgoye, August 4, 2013 inmore
Two women help another through a hedge of cactii at a food distribution center in Afgoye, August 4, 2013 in this picture provided by AU/UN Information Support Team. The U.A.E Red Crescent gave out food aid as part of a program they are conducting during the month of Ramadan. Over 5,000 internally displaced persons were given food during the NGO's trip to Afgoye, which was aided in part by AMISOM forces. Picture taken August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU UN IST PHOTO/Handout via Reuters (SOMALIA - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Somali residents dance to tradition tunes while celebrating the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks themore
Somali residents dance to tradition tunes while celebrating the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, north of capital Mogadishu August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar (SOMALIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)
Tiger Woods (L) and Davis Love III, both of the U.S., look at their putts on the 13th green during the firsmore
Tiger Woods (L) and Davis Love III, both of the U.S., look at their putts on the 13th green during the first round of the 2013 PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT GOLF)
A bride plays a piano for her groom in the park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 9, 2013. Amore
A bride plays a piano for her groom in the park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 9, 2013. A group of young enthusiasts bought an old Soviet-made piano, adjusted it, painted it white and placed it in a park for use by all visitors. The instrument is covered with a plastic foil at night and during rain. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin (RUSSIA - Tags: SOCIETY)
Cody Tosco and Katlyn Chadwick from Washington, New Jersey, kiss as they stand by Tosco's car before he commore
Cody Tosco and Katlyn Chadwick from Washington, New Jersey, kiss as they stand by Tosco's car before he competed in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. Originally begun in the 1950's in the United States, Demolition Derbies have been popular at state and county fairs throughout the U.S. and have spread to western Europe and Asia. With the dwindling availability of older large American-made vehicles, smaller full-sized vehicles of the 1980's and 1990's are more frequently used today. The two-day event at the New Jersey State Fair featured more than 100 cars and drivers from New Jersey and surrounding Northeastern states competing in cars dating from the1960's to the 2000's. Picture taken August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT SOCIETY)
Chinese inventor Tao Xiangli controls his self-made humanoid robot with a remote controller as he poses witmore
Chinese inventor Tao Xiangli controls his self-made humanoid robot with a remote controller as he poses with it during a photo opportunity at his house located in a old residential area in Beijing August 8, 2013. The self-taught Chinese inventor built the home-made robot, named "The King of Innovation", out of scrap metal and electronic wires that he bought from a second-hand market. Tao completed his creation in less than a year, with costs of production and living expenses amounting to 300,000 yuan ($49,037). However, the robot, which measures 2.1 metres (6.9 feet) in height and 480 kg (1058 lbs) in weight, turned out to be too tall and heavy to walk out of the front door of his house. It can perform simple movements with its hands and legs and also mimic human voices. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A woman sits on a balcony asking for help after an explosion, caused by a gas leak, in an apartment buildinmore
A woman sits on a balcony asking for help after an explosion, caused by a gas leak, in an apartment building in Rosario city in the province of Santa Fe August 6, 2013. According to local authorities, six people died and at least 50 were injured as firefighters and rescue workers continued to search for people who are trapped in the area. REUTERS/Jose Granata/Telam (ARGENTINA - Tags: DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ARGENTINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ARGENTINA
People walk along a street in front of the Rock of the British territory of Gibraltar (rear), a monolithic more
People walk along a street in front of the Rock of the British territory of Gibraltar (rear), a monolithic limestone promontory, next to the border in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 9, 2013. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday he hoped for dialogue with Britain soon regarding Gibraltar, but added that until talks took place his government would continue to consider unilateral measures to defend Spanish interests. REUTERS/Jon Nazca (SPAIN - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A Malian national guardsman (L) takes up a post along a street outside the Grand Mosque before Eid al-Fitr more
A Malian national guardsman (L) takes up a post along a street outside the Grand Mosque before Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bamako August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Joe Penney (MALI - Tags: RELIGION MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Workers use metal detectors to search for gold bullion, believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 Wmore
Workers use metal detectors to search for gold bullion, believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno (PARAGUAY - Tags: SOCIETY)
A man wears a mask made of a watermelon at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra River, close to themore
A man wears a mask made of a watermelon at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra River, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (POLAND - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS HAS BEEN BINNED AS IT IS A DUPLICATE A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and suppomore
ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS HAS BEEN BINNED AS IT IS A DUPLICATE A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi climbs up the main door of the Attorney General's office to spray a graffiti, which reads "Interior thugs", above posters of Mursi during a protest at the courthouse in downtown Cairo August 5, 2013. Several thousand Islamist supporters of Mursi marched through downtown Cairo on Monday calling for his reinstatement and denouncing the army general who led his overthrow. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh (EGYPT - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquell Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires mmore
Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquell Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. When Guimaraes had trouble finding knitters for her Doiselles brand of high fashion a few years ago, she found the perfect solution in one of the highest security prisons in the country. She trained 18 prisoners sentenced for crimes ranging from armed robbery to murder, to knit the highest quality in exchange for pay and reduced sentences. Picture taken May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker (BRAZIL - Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY FASHION)
People search for their belongings in rubbles after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syrmore
People search for their belongings in rubbles after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat (SYRIA - Tags: CONFLICT POLITICS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the construction site of the apartment houses for scientists closemore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the construction site of the apartment houses for scientists close to completion in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 7, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA (NORTH KOREA - Tags: POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, enters the sea with a "Seatrac", a solar-poweremore
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, enters the sea with a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. Founded by a team of Greek scientists in 2008 and covered by European and U.S patent laws, the Seatrac device operates on a fixed-track mechanism which allows up to 30 wheelchairs to be moved in and out of the water a day - all powered by solar energy. In a country with one of the world's longest coastlines and thousands of islands, it has come as a welcome relief for many Greeks, boosting demand each year. Currently, 11 devices operate in Greece and there are plans to expand the network. Picture taken July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis (GREECE - Tags: ENVIRONMENT HEALTH SOCIETY SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY SPORT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A woman plays on the edge of a cliff on a rainy winter afternoon at Bronte beach in Sydney August 8, 2013. more
A woman plays on the edge of a cliff on a rainy winter afternoon at Bronte beach in Sydney August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A Greek firefighter collects a fire hose after running out of water as a forest fire rages in Marathon nearmore
A Greek firefighter collects a fire hose after running out of water as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. A wildfire fanned by strong winds raged near Athens on Monday, damaging homes and sending residents fleeing, fire brigade officials said. Reuters witnesses said the blaze had damaged at least three homes at a hamlet by the town of Marathon - the site of the historic 490 BC battle between Athenians and Persians about 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of the Greek capital. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis (GREECE - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)
A Free Syrian Army fighter sleeps inside a room in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighborhood August 8, 2013. Rmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter sleeps inside a room in Aleppo's Qastal al-Harami neighborhood August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
下一个
Reborn baby dolls
"Reborn Babies" are disturbingly life-like baby dolls carefully crafted in vinyl, which have become swiftly popular mainly with collectors, but also with...
Celebrating Eid
The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Fukushima's continuing danger
Highly radioactive water leaks from Fukushima, the latest in a series of mishaps at the nuclear plant.
Jersey's demolition derby
Originally begun in the 1950's in the United States, Demolition Derbies have been popular at state and county fairs throughout the U.S. and have spread to...
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.