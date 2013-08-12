Mali votes
Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013.
Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013. Poll workers in Mali began counting votes in Sunday's high stakes presidential runoff, with former Prime Minister Ibrahim Boubacar Keita tipped to claim the difficult job of stabilizing the West African nation after more than a year of turmoil. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Poll workers count the number of people who voted before counting ballots in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Mali's presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita casts his vote during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Poll workers wait for voters during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man walks out of a voting booth to cast his vote during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People cheer as Mali's presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita leaves a polling station after voting during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman votes during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A man votes during the second round of presidential elections in Bamako August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman and her child walk in front of a poster for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in front of Keita's campaign headquarters in Bamako, Mali, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People walk past electoral campaign posters in Bamako, Mali, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People walk past electoral campaign posters in Bamako, Mali, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
