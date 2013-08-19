版本:
World Athletics Championships

<p>David Storl of Germany competes in the men's shot put final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

David Storl of Germany competes in the men's shot put final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>David Storl of Germany competes during the men's shot put final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

David Storl of Germany competes during the men's shot put final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica performs the traditional Russian dance Kazachok after Jamaica won the men's 4x100 metres relay final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica performs the traditional Russian dance Kazachok after Jamaica won the men's 4x100 metres relay final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (2nd R) takes the baton from teammate Schillonie Calvert (R) as Franciela Krasucki of Brazil (3rd R) drops the baton while teammate Vanda Gomes looks on in the women's 4x100 metres relay final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (2nd R) takes the baton from teammate Schillonie Calvert (R) as Franciela Krasucki of Brazil (3rd R) drops the baton while teammate Vanda Gomes looks on in the women's 4x100 metres relay final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Eunice Jepkoech Sum of Kenya (R) wins the women's 800 metres final ahead of second place finisher Mariya Savinova of Russia (2nd R), Ekaterina Poistogova of Russia (2nd lane from bottom) and Ajee Wilson of the U.S. (bottom), as Alysia Johnson Montano of the U.S. (923) falls to the ground, during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Eunice Jepkoech Sum of Kenya (R) wins the women's 800 metres final ahead of second place finisher Mariya Savinova of Russia (2nd R), Ekaterina Poistogova of Russia (2nd lane from bottom) and Ajee Wilson of the U.S. (bottom), as Alysia Johnson Montano of the U.S. (923) falls to the ground, during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Emma Green Tregaro of Sweden, wearing red nail polish, competes during the women's high jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. Green-Tregaro, who painted her fingernails in the colours of the rainbow flag in support of Russia's gay community, has been told not to repeat the gesture in Saturday's world championship final. "We have been informally approached by the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) saying that this is by definition, a breach of the regulations." Anders Albertsson, general secretary of the Swedish athletics federation said. "The code of conduct clearly states the rules do not allow any commercial or political statements during the competition." REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Emma Green Tregaro of Sweden, wearing red nail polish, competes during the women's high jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. Green-Tregaro, who painted her fingernails in the colours of the rainbow flag in support of Russia's gay community, has been told not to repeat the gesture in Saturday's world championship final. "We have been informally approached by the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) saying that this is by definition, a breach of the regulations." Anders Albertsson, general secretary of the Swedish athletics federation said. "The code of conduct clearly states the rules do not allow any commercial or political statements during the competition." REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Christian Taylor of the U.S. competes during the men's triple jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Christian Taylor of the U.S. competes during the men's triple jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates her victory in the women's 200 metres final of the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates her victory in the women's 200 metres final of the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Kerron Stewart (L) of Jamaia poses with teammates Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (2nd L), Carrie Russell and Schillonie Calvert (R) next to the scoreboard after they set a competition record winning the women's 4x100 metres relay final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Kerron Stewart (L) of Jamaia poses with teammates Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (2nd L), Carrie Russell and Schillonie Calvert (R) next to the scoreboard after they set a competition record winning the women's 4x100 metres relay final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Brianna Rollins of the U.S. runs to win ahead of Yuliya Kondakova (L) of Russia in the women's 100 metres hurdles final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Brianna Rollins of the U.S. runs to win ahead of Yuliya Kondakova (L) of Russia in the women's 100 metres hurdles final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Maria Abakumova of Russia celebrates after finishing third in the women's javelin throw final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Maria Abakumova of Russia celebrates after finishing third in the women's javelin throw final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Fabrizio Schembri of Italy competes during the men's triple jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Fabrizio Schembri of Italy competes during the men's triple jump final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates with spectators after winning the men's 200 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates with spectators after winning the men's 200 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>(L-R) Stephen Kiprotich of Uganda runs ahead of Peter Kimeli Some of Kenya, Tadese Tola of Ethiopia and Tsegay Kebede of Ethiopia during the men's marathon at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in front of the St Basil's Cathedral at Red Square, Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

(L-R) Stephen Kiprotich of Uganda runs ahead of Peter Kimeli Some of Kenya, Tadese Tola of Ethiopia and Tsegay Kebede of Ethiopia during the men's marathon at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in front of the St Basil's Cathedral at Red Square, Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Gold medallist Mo Farah of Britain poses with his daughter Rihanna at the men's 5,000 metres victory ceremony during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Gold medallist Mo Farah of Britain poses with his daughter Rihanna at the men's 5,000 metres victory ceremony during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Michael Tinsley of the U.S. finishes to place third ahead of Mamadou Kasse Hanne of Senegal (R) in the men's 400 metres hurdles final of the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Michael Tinsley of the U.S. finishes to place third ahead of Mamadou Kasse Hanne of Senegal (R) in the men's 400 metres hurdles final of the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Brigitte Merlano of Colombia (top) and Andrea Bliss of Jamaica compete in the women's 100 metres hurdles heats during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Brigitte Merlano of Colombia (top) and Andrea Bliss of Jamaica compete in the women's 100 metres hurdles heats during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Christina Obergfoll of Germany competes in the women's javelin throw qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Christina Obergfoll of Germany competes in the women's javelin throw qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Ivan Ukhov of Russia reacts after competing in the men's high jump final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Ivan Ukhov of Russia reacts after competing in the men's high jump final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>Abeba Aregawi of Sweden bows as she celebrates with her national flag after winning the women's 1,500 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Abeba Aregawi of Sweden bows as she celebrates with her national flag after winning the women's 1,500 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Konstadinos Baniotis of Greece clears the bar in the men's high jump final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Konstadinos Baniotis of Greece clears the bar in the men's high jump final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica runs in her 200 metres heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica runs in her 200 metres heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia celebrates with her national flag after winning the women's pole vault final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia celebrates with her national flag after winning the women's pole vault final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia celebrates after winning the women's pole vault final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia celebrates after winning the women's pole vault final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Misaki Onishi of Japan reacts as she leaves the track after her women's 5,000 metres heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Misaki Onishi of Japan reacts as she leaves the track after her women's 5,000 metres heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Athletes compete in the women's 5,000 meters heats during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Athletes compete in the women's 5,000 meters heats during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>LaShawn Merritt of the U.S. celebrates his victory in the men's 400 metres final of the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

LaShawn Merritt of the U.S. celebrates his victory in the men's 400 metres final of the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Luis Rivera of Mexico competes in the men's long jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Luis Rivera of Mexico competes in the men's long jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>The reflection of athletes competing in the men's 50 km race walk final is seen in a puddle of water during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

The reflection of athletes competing in the men's 50 km race walk final is seen in a puddle of water during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>Eliska Klucinova of the Czech Republic competes in the women's heptatlon javelin throw event during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Eliska Klucinova of the Czech Republic competes in the women's heptatlon javelin throw event during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Anna Jagaciak of Poland competes in the women's triple jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Anna Jagaciak of Poland competes in the women's triple jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Aleksandr Shustov of Russia competes in the men's high jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Aleksandr Shustov of Russia competes in the men's high jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia reacts during the women's pole vault final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia reacts during the women's pole vault final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (R) celebrates winning the women's 100 metres final with third place finisher Carmelita Jeter of the U.S. during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (R) celebrates winning the women's 100 metres final with third place finisher Carmelita Jeter of the U.S. during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>Valeria Straneo of Italy poses with flag to photographers as she celebrates her second place in the women's marathon during the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Moscow, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Valeria Straneo of Italy poses with flag to photographers as she celebrates her second place in the women's marathon during the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Moscow, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Koji Murofushi of Japan competes in the men's hammer throw final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Koji Murofushi of Japan competes in the men's hammer throw final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>David Oliver of the U.S. finishes to win ahead of Sergey Shubenkov of Russia and Thomas Martinot-Lagarde of France (R-L) in the men's 110 metres hurdles final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

David Oliver of the U.S. finishes to win ahead of Sergey Shubenkov of Russia and Thomas Martinot-Lagarde of France (R-L) in the men's 110 metres hurdles final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Winner Valerie Adams of New Zealand reacts on the podium at the victory ceremony for the women's shot put final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Winner Valerie Adams of New Zealand reacts on the podium at the victory ceremony for the women's shot put final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates winning the women's 100 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates winning the women's 100 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>Mikk Pahapill of Estonia casts his shadow on the landing mat as he competes in the men's decathlon pole vault event during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Mikk Pahapill of Estonia casts his shadow on the landing mat as he competes in the men's decathlon pole vault event during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Seito Yamamoto of Japan celebrates after clearing the bar at the men's pole vault final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Seito Yamamoto of Japan celebrates after clearing the bar at the men's pole vault final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Michael Schrader of Germany competes in the men's decathlon long jump event at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Michael Schrader of Germany competes in the men's decathlon long jump event at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Nadine Broersen (R) of the Netherlands falls to the ground after crashing into the final hurdle next to Sharon Day of the U.S. in the 100 metres hurdles during the women's heptathlon at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Nadine Broersen (R) of the Netherlands falls to the ground after crashing into the final hurdle next to Sharon Day of the U.S. in the 100 metres hurdles during the women's heptathlon at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Julian Wruck of Australia competes in the men's discus throw final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Julian Wruck of Australia competes in the men's discus throw final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Michael Tinsley of the U.S. clears a hurdle in the men's 400 metres hurdles heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Michael Tinsley of the U.S. clears a hurdle in the men's 400 metres hurdles heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Makeba Alcide of St. Lucia competes during the women's heptathlon shot put event at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Makeba Alcide of St. Lucia competes during the women's heptathlon shot put event at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Paul Kipsiele Koech of Kenya jumps a water obstacle in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Paul Kipsiele Koech of Kenya jumps a water obstacle in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase heat during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Mary Davies of New Zealand reacts after finishing in the women's marathon during the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Moscow, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Mary Davies of New Zealand reacts after finishing in the women's marathon during the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Moscow, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Brianne Theisen Eaton of Canada competes in the women's heptathlon shot put event during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Brianne Theisen Eaton of Canada competes in the women's heptathlon shot put event during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Mo Farah of Britain celebrates victory in the men's 10,000 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Mo Farah of Britain celebrates victory in the men's 10,000 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Chen Ding of China celebrates his second place after the men's 20 km race walk final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Chen Ding of China celebrates his second place after the men's 20 km race walk final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Darya Klishina of Russia competes in the women's long jump final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Darya Klishina of Russia competes in the women's long jump final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Ganna Melnichenko of Ukraine celebrates after clearing the bar in the women's heptathlon high jump event during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Ganna Melnichenko of Ukraine celebrates after clearing the bar in the women's heptathlon high jump event during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Kumi Otoshi of Japan (R) and Lorena Luaces of Spain go through the cooling mist in the women's 20 km race walk final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Kumi Otoshi of Japan (R) and Lorena Luaces of Spain go through the cooling mist in the women's 20 km race walk final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

