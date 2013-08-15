版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 16日 星期五 04:20 BJT

Aftermath in Egypt

<p>A general view of the Rabaa Adawiya mosque complex after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A general view of the Rabaa Adawiya mosque complex after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, more

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A general view of the Rabaa Adawiya mosque complex after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 29
<p>Suspects are rounded up near a burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Suspects are rounded up near a burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protestmore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

Suspects are rounded up near a burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
2 / 29
<p>A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground as military police stand outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground as military police stand outside thmore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground as military police stand outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
3 / 29
<p>A man reacts next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A man reacts next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Momore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A man reacts next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 29
<p>A partially burnt copy of Koran is seen next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A partially burnt copy of Koran is seen next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mumore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A partially burnt copy of Koran is seen next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
5 / 29
<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry the coffin of a fellow member at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry the coffmore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry the coffin of a fellow member at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
6 / 29
<p>A boy sits amid debris of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A boy sits amid debris of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. more

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A boy sits amid debris of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
7 / 29
<p>The widow of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter touches her husband's hand at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

The widow of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter touches her husband's hand at El Eyman mosque in Cairo Augmore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

The widow of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter touches her husband's hand at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
8 / 29
<p>Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mumore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 29
<p>A man walks from a government building that was set ablaze in Giza's district of Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

A man walks from a government building that was set ablaze in Giza's district of Cairo, August 15, 2013. REmore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A man walks from a government building that was set ablaze in Giza's district of Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
10 / 29
<p>Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mumore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

Relatives of dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react at El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
11 / 29
<p>A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy" is placed next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy" is placed next to deadmore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy" is placed next to dead members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Mursi at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 29
<p>The mother of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter screams after seeing her son's body at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

The mother of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter screams after seeing her son's body at the El Eyman mosqumore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

The mother of a dead Muslim Brotherhood supporter screams after seeing her son's body at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
13 / 29
<p>A soldier stands outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A soldier stands outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest camp amore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A soldier stands outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
14 / 29
<p>A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi that reads "Yes to legitimacy; no to the coup" lies amid the debris of a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi that reads "Yes to legitimacy; no to the coup" lies ammore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi that reads "Yes to legitimacy; no to the coup" lies amid the debris of a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
15 / 29
<p>A woman cries next to the body of her dead husband, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A woman cries next to the body of her dead husband, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at the El Eyman mosque more

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A woman cries next to the body of her dead husband, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter, at the El Eyman mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
16 / 29
<p>A bulldozer clears the site of a protest camp around the Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A bulldozer clears the site of a protest camp around the Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUmore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A bulldozer clears the site of a protest camp around the Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
17 / 29
<p>People try to put out a fire in a government building after it was set ablaze in Giza's district of Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

People try to put out a fire in a government building after it was set ablaze in Giza's district of Cairo, more

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

People try to put out a fire in a government building after it was set ablaze in Giza's district of Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
18 / 29
<p>A view of the debris after the clearing of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A view of the debris after the clearing of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo Amore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A view of the debris after the clearing of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
19 / 29
<p>A banner of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hangs on a burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A banner of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hangs on a burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosqumore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A banner of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi hangs on a burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest camp around the mosque, in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
20 / 29
<p>A soldier removes debris from a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A soldier removes debris from a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo Augustmore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A soldier removes debris from a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
21 / 29
<p>A poster of deposed president Mohamed Mursi which reads, "No to the coup", is near debris of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A poster of deposed president Mohamed Mursi which reads, "No to the coup", is near debris of a protest campmore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A poster of deposed president Mohamed Mursi which reads, "No to the coup", is near debris of a protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
22 / 29
<p>A soldier removes debris from a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A soldier removes debris from a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo Augustmore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A soldier removes debris from a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
23 / 29
<p>Members of the military police stand outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Members of the military police stand outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearingmore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

Members of the military police stand outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of a protest which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
24 / 29
<p>A men rides his motorcycle with posters of Egypt's Defense Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, as he removes debris from a cleared out protest campsite, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A men rides his motorcycle with posters of Egypt's Defense Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, as he removes debmore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A men rides his motorcycle with posters of Egypt's Defense Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, as he removes debris from a cleared out protest campsite, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
25 / 29
<p>A tractor clears the site of a protest camp around Rabaa Adawiya mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A tractor clears the site of a protest camp around Rabaa Adawiya mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A tractor clears the site of a protest camp around Rabaa Adawiya mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
26 / 29
<p>A man walks inside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of the site in which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A man walks inside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of the site in which was more

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A man walks inside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque, the morning after the clearing of the site in which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
27 / 29
<p>A member of the military police stands beside a poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi that reads: "No to the coup - The president of all Egyptians" amid the debris of a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A member of the military police stands beside a poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi that reamore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

A member of the military police stands beside a poster of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi that reads: "No to the coup - The president of all Egyptians" amid the debris of a cleared protest camp outside the burnt Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
28 / 29
<p>People carry debris from a campsite outside the burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

People carry debris from a campsite outside the burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the cleamore

2013年 8月 16日 星期五

People carry debris from a campsite outside the burnt annex building of Rabaa Adawiya mosque after the clearing of a protest which was held around the mosque, in Cairo, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
29 / 29
重播
下一图片集
Explosion in Beirut

Explosion in Beirut

下一个

Explosion in Beirut

Explosion in Beirut

A powerful explosion strikes southern Beirut near a complex used by Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah.

2013年 8月 16日
Japan's

Japan's "Liberation Day"

Japan pays tribute to their war dead on the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, while rallies are held in China, South Korea and Taiwan.

2013年 8月 15日
Fidel Castro turns 87

Fidel Castro turns 87

Largely out of sight but not out of mind, the former Cuban leader reaches his 87th birthday.

2013年 8月 13日
Mali votes

Mali votes

Poll workers count votes in Mali's high stakes presidential runoff.

2013年 8月 12日

精选图集

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐