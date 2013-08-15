版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 15日 星期四 23:40 BJT

Japan's "Liberation Day"

<p>Women hold doves before releasing them as a symbol of peace at the Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Women hold doves before releasing them as a symbol of peace at the Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead in Tokymore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Women hold doves before releasing them as a symbol of peace at the Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
1 / 20
<p>People release doves as a symbol of peace at the Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

People release doves as a symbol of peace at the Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead in Tokyo, on the anniversmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

People release doves as a symbol of peace at the Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
2 / 20
<p>Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers hold Japan's rising sun flag as they march in front of the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers hold Japan's rising sun flag as they march in front of the gate omore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers hold Japan's rising sun flag as they march in front of the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
3 / 20
<p>Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers and marine march in front of the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers and marine march in front of the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers and marine march in front of the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
4 / 20
<p>Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers hoist Japan's rising sun flag as they visit Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, August 15, 2013. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to a controversial shrine for war dead on Thursday but did not visit in person in a effort to avoid inflaming tensions with Asian neighbours. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers hoist Japan's rising sun flag as they visit Yasukuni Shrine in Tomore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Men dressed as Japanese imperial soldiers hoist Japan's rising sun flag as they visit Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, August 15, 2013. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to a controversial shrine for war dead on Thursday but did not visit in person in a effort to avoid inflaming tensions with Asian neighbours. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
5 / 20
<p>Relatives (R) of people who died during World War Two receive chrysanthemums from officials to lay before an altar for those who died in the war, during a memorial service ceremony marking the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat, at Budokan Hall in Tokyo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Relatives (R) of people who died during World War Two receive chrysanthemums from officials to lay before amore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Relatives (R) of people who died during World War Two receive chrysanthemums from officials to lay before an altar for those who died in the war, during a memorial service ceremony marking the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat, at Budokan Hall in Tokyo August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
6 / 20
<p>A member of a group of lawmakers (C) bows towards the main shrine after offering prayers to war dead at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War II. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to a controversial shrine for war dead on Thursday - the anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two - but did not visit in person in a effort to avoid inflaming tensions with Asian neighbors. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A member of a group of lawmakers (C) bows towards the main shrine after offering prayers to war dead at Yasmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

A member of a group of lawmakers (C) bows towards the main shrine after offering prayers to war dead at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War II. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to a controversial shrine for war dead on Thursday - the anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two - but did not visit in person in a effort to avoid inflaming tensions with Asian neighbors. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
7 / 20
<p>A group of lawmakers including Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker Hidehisa Otsuji (front 3rd L) and Japan Restoration Party member Takeo Hiranuma (2nd R) are led by a Shinto priest as they visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A group of lawmakers including Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker Hidehisa Otsuji (fronmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

A group of lawmakers including Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker Hidehisa Otsuji (front 3rd L) and Japan Restoration Party member Takeo Hiranuma (2nd R) are led by a Shinto priest as they visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
8 / 20
<p>Visitors observe a moment of silence at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Visitors observe a moment of silence at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th annimore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Visitors observe a moment of silence at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
9 / 20
<p>Protesters leaves flowers and a Japanese rising sun flag, with a picture of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Chinese characters "Shame", during an anti-Japan protest dedicated to those killed in World War Two, before marching to the Japanese consulate in Hong Kong August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Protesters leaves flowers and a Japanese rising sun flag, with a picture of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo more

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Protesters leaves flowers and a Japanese rising sun flag, with a picture of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Chinese characters "Shame", during an anti-Japan protest dedicated to those killed in World War Two, before marching to the Japanese consulate in Hong Kong August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
10 / 20
<p>Japanese members of the Kobe-Nanjing Heart-To-Heart Association pay tribute in front of a monument to the victims who were killed in the Nanjing massacre to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Japanese members of the Kobe-Nanjing Heart-To-Heart Association pay tribute in front of a monument to the vmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Japanese members of the Kobe-Nanjing Heart-To-Heart Association pay tribute in front of a monument to the victims who were killed in the Nanjing massacre to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
11 / 20
<p>Members of the nationalist movement "Ganbare Nippon" holding Japanese national flags march while paying tribute to the war dead near Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Members of the nationalist movement "Ganbare Nippon" holding Japanese national flags march while paying trimore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Members of the nationalist movement "Ganbare Nippon" holding Japanese national flags march while paying tribute to the war dead near Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
12 / 20
<p>Members of nationalist movement "Ganbare Nippon" march with Japanese national flags while paying tribute to the war dead near Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Members of nationalist movement "Ganbare Nippon" march with Japanese national flags while paying tribute tomore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Members of nationalist movement "Ganbare Nippon" march with Japanese national flags while paying tribute to the war dead near Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, on the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
13 / 20
<p>Activists wearing masks of Osaka mayor Toru Hashimoto (L-R), former Tokyo governor Shintaro Ishihara, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso take part in a street drama during a protest in front of the Japan Interchange Association, the de facto Japanese embassy, in Taipei, August 14, 2013. Protesters and supporters of "comfort women" who were forced to become sex slaves during World War II urged the Japanese government to formally acknowledge, apologize and accept its responsibility over comfort women for Japanese troops during World War II, according to local media. The Chinese characters on their bodies read, "prisoner." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Activists wearing masks of Osaka mayor Toru Hashimoto (L-R), former Tokyo governor Shintaro Ishihara, Japanmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Activists wearing masks of Osaka mayor Toru Hashimoto (L-R), former Tokyo governor Shintaro Ishihara, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso take part in a street drama during a protest in front of the Japan Interchange Association, the de facto Japanese embassy, in Taipei, August 14, 2013. Protesters and supporters of "comfort women" who were forced to become sex slaves during World War II urged the Japanese government to formally acknowledge, apologize and accept its responsibility over comfort women for Japanese troops during World War II, according to local media. The Chinese characters on their bodies read, "prisoner." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
14 / 20
<p>Policemen detain a student protester near the venue where President Park Geun-hye was attending celebrations observing the anniversary of Liberation Day, which marks the end of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, in central Seoul August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

Policemen detain a student protester near the venue where President Park Geun-hye was attending celebrationmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Policemen detain a student protester near the venue where President Park Geun-hye was attending celebrations observing the anniversary of Liberation Day, which marks the end of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, in central Seoul August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
15 / 20
<p>Activists holding masks take part in a protest in front of the Japan Interchange Association, the de facto Japanese embassy, in Taipei, August 14, 2013. The Chinese characters on the mask read, "Apologize." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Activists holding masks take part in a protest in front of the Japan Interchange Association, the de facto more

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Activists holding masks take part in a protest in front of the Japan Interchange Association, the de facto Japanese embassy, in Taipei, August 14, 2013. The Chinese characters on the mask read, "Apologize." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
16 / 20
<p>South Korean Kim Bok-dong (L), 88, who was abducted to serve as a sex slave or "comfort woman" for wartime Japanese soldiers, attends a weekly anti-Japan rally to demand for an official apology and compensation from the Japanese government in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

South Korean Kim Bok-dong (L), 88, who was abducted to serve as a sex slave or "comfort woman" for wartime more

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

South Korean Kim Bok-dong (L), 88, who was abducted to serve as a sex slave or "comfort woman" for wartime Japanese soldiers, attends a weekly anti-Japan rally to demand for an official apology and compensation from the Japanese government in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
17 / 20
<p>South Korean police detain an anti-Japan activist attempting to get into the Japanese embassy with eggs, a toy gun and the "rising sun" flag in Seoul August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

South Korean police detain an anti-Japan activist attempting to get into the Japanese embassy with eggs, a more

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

South Korean police detain an anti-Japan activist attempting to get into the Japanese embassy with eggs, a toy gun and the "rising sun" flag in Seoul August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
18 / 20
<p>People dressed in black queue up to pay tribute at the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

People dressed in black queue up to pay tribute at the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013more

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

People dressed in black queue up to pay tribute at the gate of the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2013, to mark the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
19 / 20
<p>Participants carry the portraits of Korean women who were made sex slaves by the Japanese military during World War II, during a requiem ceremony for former comfort woman Lee Yong-nyeo (centre portrait) in central Seoul August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Participants carry the portraits of Korean women who were made sex slaves by the Japanese military during Wmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Participants carry the portraits of Korean women who were made sex slaves by the Japanese military during World War II, during a requiem ceremony for former comfort woman Lee Yong-nyeo (centre portrait) in central Seoul August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Fidel Castro turns 87

Fidel Castro turns 87

下一个

Fidel Castro turns 87

Fidel Castro turns 87

Largely out of sight but not out of mind, the former Cuban leader reaches his 87th birthday.

2013年 8月 13日
Mali votes

Mali votes

Poll workers count votes in Mali's high stakes presidential runoff.

2013年 8月 12日
California wildfires

California wildfires

Firefighters battle to contain a wildfire in Southern California.

2013年 8月 12日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 8月 10日

精选图集

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐