Photos of the week

<p>Chickens perch on the roof of a hennery to escape rising floodwaters after Typhoon Utor hit Maoming, Guangzhou province, China, August 15, 2013. Typhoon Utor hit China's southern Guangdong and Guangxi provinces before easing to a tropical storm, state media reported on Thursday. Over 158,000 people were relocated in southern China ahead of the typhoon's arrival, according to Xinhua news agency. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Chickens perch on the roof of a hennery to escape rising floodwaters after Typhoon Utor hit Maoming, Guangzhou province, China, August 15, 2013. Typhoon Utor hit China's southern Guangdong and Guangxi provinces before easing to a tropical storm, state media reported on Thursday. Over 158,000 people were relocated in southern China ahead of the typhoon's arrival, according to Xinhua news agency. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he smokes a cigarette near the frontline of Otaiba, in al-Ghouta region in the eastern rural suburbs of Damascus, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he smokes a cigarette near the frontline of Otaiba, in al-Ghouta region in the eastern rural suburbs of Damascus, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

<p>An injured member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is carried by members of the riot police and the army after they cleared Rabaa Adawiya square area, where the Pro-Mursi supporters are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is carried by members of the riot police and the army after they cleared Rabaa Adawiya square area, where the Pro-Mursi supporters are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A man introduces himself onstage during a matchmaking event in Jinshan beach, south of Shanghai July 20, 2013. As couples celebrate the "Qixi" festival on Tuesday, the Chinese equivalent of Valentine's Day, millions of women face stark choices in a society where traditional ideas about matrimonial hierarchy run up against huge economic and social changes sweeping the world's most populous country. There are plenty of men to go round among China's nearly 1.4 billion people but social status can conspire against single professional women, sometimes making it difficult to find a partner. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man introduces himself onstage during a matchmaking event in Jinshan beach, south of Shanghai July 20, 2013. As couples celebrate the "Qixi" festival on Tuesday, the Chinese equivalent of Valentine's Day, millions of women face stark choices in a society where traditional ideas about matrimonial hierarchy run up against huge economic and social changes sweeping the world's most populous country. There are plenty of men to go round among China's nearly 1.4 billion people but social status can conspire against single professional women, sometimes making it difficult to find a partner. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Yelena Babkini (L) and her husband Boris kiss as they ride through Gorky Park on bicycles after having been married earlier in the day in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Yelena Babkini (L) and her husband Boris kiss as they ride through Gorky Park on bicycles after having been married earlier in the day in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after defeating Sorana Cirstea of Romania during their women's final tennis match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after defeating Sorana Cirstea of Romania during their women's final tennis match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Jason Sudeikis pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of "We're the Millers" in Leicester Square in central London August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Jason Sudeikis pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of "We're the Millers" in Leicester Square in central London August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Phyllis Kennedy, 57, who has been unemployed for over a year is pictured at her home in Little Falls, New Jersey August 9, 2013. Kennedy is facing a bleak future. U.S. government budget tightening has slashed her weekly unemployment check by more than a fifth, and her prospects of finding a job are grim after over a year of unemployment. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Phyllis Kennedy, 57, who has been unemployed for over a year is pictured at her home in Little Falls, New Jersey August 9, 2013. Kennedy is facing a bleak future. U.S. government budget tightening has slashed her weekly unemployment check by more than a fifth, and her prospects of finding a job are grim after over a year of unemployment. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>A child takes a picture of herself with a mobile phone at an Eid al-Fitr party for Syrian and Iraqi refugee children injured during violence in their countries organised by the French humanitarian aid organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in Amman August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji</p>

A child takes a picture of herself with a mobile phone at an Eid al-Fitr party for Syrian and Iraqi refugee children injured during violence in their countries organised by the French humanitarian aid organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in Amman August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

<p>Afghans stand near a destroyed car after floods in the Shakar Dara district of Kabul August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Afghans stand near a destroyed car after floods in the Shakar Dara district of Kabul August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>A general view of Stonehenge during the annual Perseid meteor shower in the night sky in Salisbury Plain, southern England August 13, 2013. The Perseid meteor shower is sparked every August when the Earth passes through a stream of space debris left by comet Swift-Tuttle. Picture taken using a long exposure. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

A general view of Stonehenge during the annual Perseid meteor shower in the night sky in Salisbury Plain, southern England August 13, 2013. The Perseid meteor shower is sparked every August when the Earth passes through a stream of space debris left by comet Swift-Tuttle. Picture taken using a long exposure. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia competes in the women's triple jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia competes in the women's triple jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Riot police take up positions before a clash with demonstrators during a protest against state Governor Sergio Cabral near the Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janeiro August 12, 2013. According to local media, demonstrators were protesting against what they claim is Cabral's over spending and corruption and were calling for his resignation. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Riot police take up positions before a clash with demonstrators during a protest against state Governor Sergio Cabral near the Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janeiro August 12, 2013. According to local media, demonstrators were protesting against what they claim is Cabral's over spending and corruption and were calling for his resignation. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. The geckos are among some of the species studied by Daniel Scantlebury, a Ph.D. student in biology at University of Rochester, for a recent paper describing slowdown in the rate at which species form on Madagascar. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester</p>

A female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. The geckos are among some of the species studied by Daniel Scantlebury, a Ph.D. student in biology at University of Rochester, for a recent paper describing slowdown in the rate at which species form on Madagascar. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester

<p>A woman cries at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

A woman cries at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

<p>Children pretend to be carrying a coffin, as they play along a street in Raqqa province, eastern Syria August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat</p>

Children pretend to be carrying a coffin, as they play along a street in Raqqa province, eastern Syria August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

<p>An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox man during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox man during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground after he was shot during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground after he was shot during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>Supporters of Hezbollah try to extinguish the fire from burning cars at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

Supporters of Hezbollah try to extinguish the fire from burning cars at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

