图片 | 2013年 8月 18日 星期日 00:15 BJT

Gunbattle in Cairo mosque

<p>A woman climbs from behind a barricade set up by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. Gunmen opened fire on security forces from a second floor window in the Fath mosque, where hundreds of Mursi supporters had been taking refuge. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

A woman climbs from behind a barricade set up by supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. Gunmen opened fire on security forces from a second floor window in the Fath mosque, where hundreds of Mursi supporters had been taking refuge. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>Army soldiers react inside a room of al-Fath mosque when supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi exchanged gunfire with security forces inside the mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Army soldiers react inside a room of al-Fath mosque when supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi exchanged gunfire with security forces inside the mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks through a window of the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

A protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks through a window of the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>A mother holds her hands up as she escorts her son from the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

A mother holds her hands up as she escorts her son from the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>Policemen move into a mosque during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Policemen move into a mosque during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi talk with media and police from behind their barricade inside the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi talk with media and police from behind their barricade inside the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>A policeman takes position during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

A policeman takes position during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>A police officer takes position during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

A police officer takes position during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi talks with media and police from behind a barricade inside al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi talks with media and police from behind a barricade inside al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>A member of the army points to the second floor of the mosque with a stick during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

A member of the army points to the second floor of the mosque with a stick during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi inside a room of the al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>Policemen stand guard inside a room of al-Fath mosque when supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi exchanged gunfire with security forces inside the mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Policemen stand guard inside a room of al-Fath mosque when supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi exchanged gunfire with security forces inside the mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>Demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait by the barricaded door inside al-Fath mosque at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait by the barricaded door inside al-Fath mosque at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait inside al-Fath mosque at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait inside al-Fath mosque at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Police officers guard a gate to al-Fath mosque, where demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait inside, at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Police officers guard a gate to al-Fath mosque, where demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wait inside, at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Supporters of the interim government, installed by the army, talk with police officers in front of al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Supporters of the interim government, installed by the army, talk with police officers in front of al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Soldiers stand guard on an armoured personnel carrier positioned outside Ramses Square, near al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Soldiers stand guard on an armoured personnel carrier positioned outside Ramses Square, near al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>Supporters of the interim government installed by the army run and take cover during shooting near the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Supporters of the interim government installed by the army run and take cover during shooting near the al-Fath mosque on Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>The minaret of al-Fath mosque is seen during gunshots between supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and security forces at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

The minaret of al-Fath mosque is seen during gunshots between supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and security forces at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Police and pro-Egyptian government supporters fight the effect of tear gas outside al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Police and pro-Egyptian government supporters fight the effect of tear gas outside al-Fath mosque in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

<p>Police officers stand guard at one of the doors to al-Fath mosque, where demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are waiting inside, at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

2013年 8月 18日 星期日

Police officers stand guard at one of the doors to al-Fath mosque, where demonstrators in support of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are waiting inside, at Ramses Square in Cairo August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

