版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 20日 星期二 09:20 BJT

Fleeing North Korea

<p>Son Jung-hun, who fled North Korea a decade ago, points at an undated picture of his brother taken in North Korea, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Son Jung-hun, who fled North Korea a decade ago, points at an undated picture of his brother taken in Northmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Son Jung-hun, who fled North Korea a decade ago, points at an undated picture of his brother taken in North Korea, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
1 / 30
<p>Son Jung-hun, who fled North Korea a decade ago, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Son Jung-hun, who fled North Korea a decade ago, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul July 29, more

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Son Jung-hun, who fled North Korea a decade ago, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
2 / 30
<p>North Korean teenagers, who returned to North Korea from Laos recently, attend round-table talks at the Koryo Hall of Compatriots in Pyongyang on June 20, 2013 in this picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 21, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean teenagers, who returned to North Korea from Laos recently, attend round-table talks at the Kormore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

North Korean teenagers, who returned to North Korea from Laos recently, attend round-table talks at the Koryo Hall of Compatriots in Pyongyang on June 20, 2013 in this picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 21, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
3 / 30
<p>The prosthetic left hand of Ji Seong-Ho, 31, who is a North Korean defector living in South Korea and president of Now, Action and Unity for Human Rights (NAUH), is seen on his handmade wooden crutches, which were used to cross the Tumen River on the border with China, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

The prosthetic left hand of Ji Seong-Ho, 31, who is a North Korean defector living in South Korea and presimore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

The prosthetic left hand of Ji Seong-Ho, 31, who is a North Korean defector living in South Korea and president of Now, Action and Unity for Human Rights (NAUH), is seen on his handmade wooden crutches, which were used to cross the Tumen River on the border with China, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
4 / 30
<p>Pedestrians walk past a man holding a sign with a picture of who he says are North Korean defectors, who according to a human rights group were sent back to China last week from Laos after trying to cross the border, in central Seoul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Pedestrians walk past a man holding a sign with a picture of who he says are North Korean defectors, who acmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Pedestrians walk past a man holding a sign with a picture of who he says are North Korean defectors, who according to a human rights group were sent back to China last week from Laos after trying to cross the border, in central Seoul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
5 / 30
<p>Anti-North Korean civic group activists and former North Korean defectors living in South Korea chant slogans during a news conference at Imjingak pavilion, near the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Anti-North Korean civic group activists and former North Korean defectors living in South Korea chant slogamore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Anti-North Korean civic group activists and former North Korean defectors living in South Korea chant slogans during a news conference at Imjingak pavilion, near the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
6 / 30
<p>A North Korean defector living in South Korea holds a banner denouncing North Korea, before releasing balloons containing leaflets and CDs denouncing North's leader Kim Jong-un towards North Korea at an Imjingak pavilion, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A North Korean defector living in South Korea holds a banner denouncing North Korea, before releasing ballomore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A North Korean defector living in South Korea holds a banner denouncing North Korea, before releasing balloons containing leaflets and CDs denouncing North's leader Kim Jong-un towards North Korea at an Imjingak pavilion, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
7 / 30
<p>A high school graduate who escaped from North Korea weeps during a graduation ceremony at Hangyeore High School, which was built to educate North Korean teenage defectors, in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A high school graduate who escaped from North Korea weeps during a graduation ceremony at Hangyeore High Scmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A high school graduate who escaped from North Korea weeps during a graduation ceremony at Hangyeore High School, which was built to educate North Korean teenage defectors, in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
8 / 30
<p>North Korean defector living in South Korea, Shin Eun-ha (L), 25, takes part in a television programme with other former North Korean defectors (seated) at a studio in Goyang, north of Seoul June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

North Korean defector living in South Korea, Shin Eun-ha (L), 25, takes part in a television programme withmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

North Korean defector living in South Korea, Shin Eun-ha (L), 25, takes part in a television programme with other former North Korean defectors (seated) at a studio in Goyang, north of Seoul June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
9 / 30
<p>North Korean defector Kim Han-mi, a member of a family who attempted to enter the Japanese compound in China in order to seek asylum in 2002, poses with a picture which was taken at that time after she searched for the picture on internet, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, December 29, 2011. REUERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

North Korean defector Kim Han-mi, a member of a family who attempted to enter the Japanese compound in Chinmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

North Korean defector Kim Han-mi, a member of a family who attempted to enter the Japanese compound in China in order to seek asylum in 2002, poses with a picture which was taken at that time after she searched for the picture on internet, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, December 29, 2011. REUERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
10 / 30
<p>North Korean defector Kim Kwang-chul, a member of a family who attempted to enter the Japanese compound in China in order to seek asylum in 2002, reacts as he recalls hardship of his family's escape from North Korea during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, December 29, 2011. REUERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

North Korean defector Kim Kwang-chul, a member of a family who attempted to enter the Japanese compound in more

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

North Korean defector Kim Kwang-chul, a member of a family who attempted to enter the Japanese compound in China in order to seek asylum in 2002, reacts as he recalls hardship of his family's escape from North Korea during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, December 29, 2011. REUERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
11 / 30
<p>North Korean defector and painter Song Byeok explains his works during an interview with Reuters at his atelier in Seoul December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

North Korean defector and painter Song Byeok explains his works during an interview with Reuters at his atemore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

North Korean defector and painter Song Byeok explains his works during an interview with Reuters at his atelier in Seoul December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
12 / 30
<p>North Korean defectors pray during their prayer meeting at Durihana church, which has helped the refugees escape and settle in South Korea, in Seoul December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

North Korean defectors pray during their prayer meeting at Durihana church, which has helped the refugees emore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

North Korean defectors pray during their prayer meeting at Durihana church, which has helped the refugees escape and settle in South Korea, in Seoul December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
13 / 30
<p>Kim Ok-ju (L), 18, a middle school student who defected from North Korea, celebrates with a volunteer teacher Kim Bo-hwa, 24, a university student who helped students study for one-to-one training, as a school bell rings during supplementary lessons at the Hangyeore Middle and High School in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

Kim Ok-ju (L), 18, a middle school student who defected from North Korea, celebrates with a volunteer teachmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Kim Ok-ju (L), 18, a middle school student who defected from North Korea, celebrates with a volunteer teacher Kim Bo-hwa, 24, a university student who helped students study for one-to-one training, as a school bell rings during supplementary lessons at the Hangyeore Middle and High School in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
14 / 30
<p>Anti-North Korea and pro-U.S. conservative right-wing people and former North Korean defectors living in South Korea, burn North Korean flags after they released balloons containing leaflets denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong-il toward the North during a rally at Imjingak near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, on the occasion of Kim Jong-il's birthday, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem</p>

Anti-North Korea and pro-U.S. conservative right-wing people and former North Korean defectors living in Somore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Anti-North Korea and pro-U.S. conservative right-wing people and former North Korean defectors living in South Korea, burn North Korean flags after they released balloons containing leaflets denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong-il toward the North during a rally at Imjingak near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, on the occasion of Kim Jong-il's birthday, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Close
15 / 30
<p>A North Korean defector cries as she prays for human rights in North Korea during a service at Saetu Church in Seoul April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

A North Korean defector cries as she prays for human rights in North Korea during a service at Saetu Churchmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A North Korean defector cries as she prays for human rights in North Korea during a service at Saetu Church in Seoul April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
16 / 30
<p>South Korean Christian Yoo Dae-sung (C) and other activists hold photos of what they say are starving North Korean children and North Korean defectors (L) at a rally in Seoul, criticising the infringement of human rights in North Korea and demanding North Korean leader Kim Jong-il be punished December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Choi Bu-Seok</p>

South Korean Christian Yoo Dae-sung (C) and other activists hold photos of what they say are starving Northmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

South Korean Christian Yoo Dae-sung (C) and other activists hold photos of what they say are starving North Korean children and North Korean defectors (L) at a rally in Seoul, criticising the infringement of human rights in North Korea and demanding North Korean leader Kim Jong-il be punished December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Choi Bu-Seok

Close
17 / 30
<p>Activists playing the roles of a North Korean soldier (R) and a North Korean defector (bottom) perform at a rally to demand an improvement of North Korea's human rights situation near the U.S. embassy in Seoul November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Choi Bu-Seok</p>

Activists playing the roles of a North Korean soldier (R) and a North Korean defector (bottom) perform at amore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Activists playing the roles of a North Korean soldier (R) and a North Korean defector (bottom) perform at a rally to demand an improvement of North Korea's human rights situation near the U.S. embassy in Seoul November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Choi Bu-Seok

Close
18 / 30
<p>Park Sang-hak, a former North Korean defector and an anti-North Korea activist living in the South, shows a radio and a North Korean banknote before he releases balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets and radios towards the north at Imjingak pavilion, near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, about 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul, October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

Park Sang-hak, a former North Korean defector and an anti-North Korea activist living in the South, shows amore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Park Sang-hak, a former North Korean defector and an anti-North Korea activist living in the South, shows a radio and a North Korean banknote before he releases balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets and radios towards the north at Imjingak pavilion, near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, about 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul, October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
19 / 30
<p>Former North Korean defectors living in the South playing the role of North Korean defectors fleeing in China, perform during a campaign in Seoul December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

Former North Korean defectors living in the South playing the role of North Korean defectors fleeing in Chimore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Former North Korean defectors living in the South playing the role of North Korean defectors fleeing in China, perform during a campaign in Seoul December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
20 / 30
<p>Park Sang-hak, a former North Korean defector and an anti-North Korea activist living in South Korea, fires a tear gas pistol as a policeman (L) tries to block him in Imjinkak pavilion near the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas in Paju, about 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

Park Sang-hak, a former North Korean defector and an anti-North Korea activist living in South Korea, firesmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Park Sang-hak, a former North Korean defector and an anti-North Korea activist living in South Korea, fires a tear gas pistol as a policeman (L) tries to block him in Imjinkak pavilion near the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas in Paju, about 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
21 / 30
<p>Plain clothes policemen try to detain one of two North Korean defectors living in the South trying to run towards the Beijing Olympic torch after they sprayed paint thinner during the Olympic torch relay in central Seoul April 27, 2008. REUTERS/Seo Jae-hoon/Pool</p>

Plain clothes policemen try to detain one of two North Korean defectors living in the South trying to run tmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Plain clothes policemen try to detain one of two North Korean defectors living in the South trying to run towards the Beijing Olympic torch after they sprayed paint thinner during the Olympic torch relay in central Seoul April 27, 2008. REUTERS/Seo Jae-hoon/Pool

Close
22 / 30
<p>Cheong-Suk Ryang, 36, a defector from North Korea, sits in her cell while waiting to be interviewed at the Chiang Saen police station in Thailand's Chiang Rai province May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Cheong-Suk Ryang, 36, a defector from North Korea, sits in her cell while waiting to be interviewed at the more

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Cheong-Suk Ryang, 36, a defector from North Korea, sits in her cell while waiting to be interviewed at the Chiang Saen police station in Thailand's Chiang Rai province May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
23 / 30
<p>Park Jae-kwon (L), 75, and Kim Hyo-ik, 74, former North Koreans, sit in chairs at the community center of Abaimaul, or "Town of Grandpas" in North Korean dialect, a village of low-lying houses by the port of Sokcho, about 290 km (181 miles) east of Seoul, September 17, 2007. REUTERS/Han Jae-Ho</p>

Park Jae-kwon (L), 75, and Kim Hyo-ik, 74, former North Koreans, sit in chairs at the community center of Amore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Park Jae-kwon (L), 75, and Kim Hyo-ik, 74, former North Koreans, sit in chairs at the community center of Abaimaul, or "Town of Grandpas" in North Korean dialect, a village of low-lying houses by the port of Sokcho, about 290 km (181 miles) east of Seoul, September 17, 2007. REUTERS/Han Jae-Ho

Close
24 / 30
<p>German doctor and human rights activist Norbert Vollertsen (L) takes part in a rally demanding a government protection of North Korean defectors' human rights in front of the Foreign Ministry in Seoul September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

German doctor and human rights activist Norbert Vollertsen (L) takes part in a rally demanding a governmentmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

German doctor and human rights activist Norbert Vollertsen (L) takes part in a rally demanding a government protection of North Korean defectors' human rights in front of the Foreign Ministry in Seoul September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
25 / 30
<p>A group of North Korean asylum seekers depart for a courthouse from the Chiang Saen police station in Thailand's Chiang Rai province May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A group of North Korean asylum seekers depart for a courthouse from the Chiang Saen police station in Thailmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A group of North Korean asylum seekers depart for a courthouse from the Chiang Saen police station in Thailand's Chiang Rai province May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
26 / 30
<p>A policeman uses a globe to trace the route of a group of female defectors from North Korea as they are interviewed at the Chiang Saen police station in Thailand's Chiang Rai province May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A policeman uses a globe to trace the route of a group of female defectors from North Korea as they are intmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A policeman uses a globe to trace the route of a group of female defectors from North Korea as they are interviewed at the Chiang Saen police station in Thailand's Chiang Rai province May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
27 / 30
<p>Yeong-Sil Han, 36, a defector from North Korea, holds the bars of a jail cell while waiting to be interviewed at the Chiang Saen police station in Thailand's Chiang Rai province May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Yeong-Sil Han, 36, a defector from North Korea, holds the bars of a jail cell while waiting to be interviewmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Yeong-Sil Han, 36, a defector from North Korea, holds the bars of a jail cell while waiting to be interviewed at the Chiang Saen police station in Thailand's Chiang Rai province May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
28 / 30
<p>A South Korean student (L) performs the role of a North Korean soldier torturing a fellow student performing the role of a North Korean defector during an anti-North Korea rally in Seoul August 25, 2005. REUTERS/You Sung-Ho</p>

A South Korean student (L) performs the role of a North Korean soldier torturing a fellow student performinmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A South Korean student (L) performs the role of a North Korean soldier torturing a fellow student performing the role of a North Korean defector during an anti-North Korea rally in Seoul August 25, 2005. REUTERS/You Sung-Ho

Close
29 / 30
<p>A South Korean looks at a drawing depicting a public execution in North Korea at the conference room of the National Assembly hall in Seoul where the debate on the public execution is held March 25, 2005. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A South Korean looks at a drawing depicting a public execution in North Korea at the conference room of themore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A South Korean looks at a drawing depicting a public execution in North Korea at the conference room of the National Assembly hall in Seoul where the debate on the public execution is held March 25, 2005. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Gibraltar tension

Gibraltar tension

下一个

Gibraltar tension

Gibraltar tension

British warships arrive at Gibraltar as tensions rise between Spain and the United Kingdom over the enclave.

2013年 8月 20日
Pistorius murder charge

Pistorius murder charge

The trial of Oscar Pistorius, accused of murdering his model girlfriend, will start on March 3 in a South African high court.

2013年 8月 19日
Philippines ferry disaster

Philippines ferry disaster

A passenger ferry sank in central Philippines, killing 38 people and leaving at least 80 missing.

2013年 8月 19日
Gunbattle in Cairo mosque

Gunbattle in Cairo mosque

Mursi supporters fight a gunbattle with Egyptian security forces in the al-Fath mosque.

2013年 8月 18日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐