Fleeing North Korea
Son Jung-hun, who fled North Korea a decade ago, points at an undated picture of his brother taken in Northmore
Son Jung-hun, who fled North Korea a decade ago, points at an undated picture of his brother taken in North Korea, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Son Jung-hun, who fled North Korea a decade ago, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul July 29, more
Son Jung-hun, who fled North Korea a decade ago, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean teenagers, who returned to North Korea from Laos recently, attend round-table talks at the Kormore
North Korean teenagers, who returned to North Korea from Laos recently, attend round-table talks at the Koryo Hall of Compatriots in Pyongyang on June 20, 2013 in this picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 21, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
The prosthetic left hand of Ji Seong-Ho, 31, who is a North Korean defector living in South Korea and presimore
The prosthetic left hand of Ji Seong-Ho, 31, who is a North Korean defector living in South Korea and president of Now, Action and Unity for Human Rights (NAUH), is seen on his handmade wooden crutches, which were used to cross the Tumen River on the border with China, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pedestrians walk past a man holding a sign with a picture of who he says are North Korean defectors, who acmore
Pedestrians walk past a man holding a sign with a picture of who he says are North Korean defectors, who according to a human rights group were sent back to China last week from Laos after trying to cross the border, in central Seoul June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Anti-North Korean civic group activists and former North Korean defectors living in South Korea chant slogamore
Anti-North Korean civic group activists and former North Korean defectors living in South Korea chant slogans during a news conference at Imjingak pavilion, near the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean defector living in South Korea holds a banner denouncing North Korea, before releasing ballomore
A North Korean defector living in South Korea holds a banner denouncing North Korea, before releasing balloons containing leaflets and CDs denouncing North's leader Kim Jong-un towards North Korea at an Imjingak pavilion, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A high school graduate who escaped from North Korea weeps during a graduation ceremony at Hangyeore High Scmore
A high school graduate who escaped from North Korea weeps during a graduation ceremony at Hangyeore High School, which was built to educate North Korean teenage defectors, in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean defector living in South Korea, Shin Eun-ha (L), 25, takes part in a television programme withmore
North Korean defector living in South Korea, Shin Eun-ha (L), 25, takes part in a television programme with other former North Korean defectors (seated) at a studio in Goyang, north of Seoul June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
North Korean defector Kim Han-mi, a member of a family who attempted to enter the Japanese compound in Chinmore
North Korean defector Kim Han-mi, a member of a family who attempted to enter the Japanese compound in China in order to seek asylum in 2002, poses with a picture which was taken at that time after she searched for the picture on internet, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, December 29, 2011. REUERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
North Korean defector Kim Kwang-chul, a member of a family who attempted to enter the Japanese compound in more
North Korean defector Kim Kwang-chul, a member of a family who attempted to enter the Japanese compound in China in order to seek asylum in 2002, reacts as he recalls hardship of his family's escape from North Korea during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, December 29, 2011. REUERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
North Korean defector and painter Song Byeok explains his works during an interview with Reuters at his atemore
North Korean defector and painter Song Byeok explains his works during an interview with Reuters at his atelier in Seoul December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
North Korean defectors pray during their prayer meeting at Durihana church, which has helped the refugees emore
North Korean defectors pray during their prayer meeting at Durihana church, which has helped the refugees escape and settle in South Korea, in Seoul December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Kim Ok-ju (L), 18, a middle school student who defected from North Korea, celebrates with a volunteer teachmore
Kim Ok-ju (L), 18, a middle school student who defected from North Korea, celebrates with a volunteer teacher Kim Bo-hwa, 24, a university student who helped students study for one-to-one training, as a school bell rings during supplementary lessons at the Hangyeore Middle and High School in Anseong, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Anti-North Korea and pro-U.S. conservative right-wing people and former North Korean defectors living in Somore
Anti-North Korea and pro-U.S. conservative right-wing people and former North Korean defectors living in South Korea, burn North Korean flags after they released balloons containing leaflets denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong-il toward the North during a rally at Imjingak near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, on the occasion of Kim Jong-il's birthday, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem
A North Korean defector cries as she prays for human rights in North Korea during a service at Saetu Churchmore
A North Korean defector cries as she prays for human rights in North Korea during a service at Saetu Church in Seoul April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
South Korean Christian Yoo Dae-sung (C) and other activists hold photos of what they say are starving Northmore
South Korean Christian Yoo Dae-sung (C) and other activists hold photos of what they say are starving North Korean children and North Korean defectors (L) at a rally in Seoul, criticising the infringement of human rights in North Korea and demanding North Korean leader Kim Jong-il be punished December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Choi Bu-Seok
Activists playing the roles of a North Korean soldier (R) and a North Korean defector (bottom) perform at amore
Activists playing the roles of a North Korean soldier (R) and a North Korean defector (bottom) perform at a rally to demand an improvement of North Korea's human rights situation near the U.S. embassy in Seoul November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Choi Bu-Seok
Park Sang-hak, a former North Korean defector and an anti-North Korea activist living in the South, shows amore
Park Sang-hak, a former North Korean defector and an anti-North Korea activist living in the South, shows a radio and a North Korean banknote before he releases balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets and radios towards the north at Imjingak pavilion, near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, about 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul, October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Former North Korean defectors living in the South playing the role of North Korean defectors fleeing in Chimore
Former North Korean defectors living in the South playing the role of North Korean defectors fleeing in China, perform during a campaign in Seoul December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Park Sang-hak, a former North Korean defector and an anti-North Korea activist living in South Korea, firesmore
Park Sang-hak, a former North Korean defector and an anti-North Korea activist living in South Korea, fires a tear gas pistol as a policeman (L) tries to block him in Imjinkak pavilion near the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas in Paju, about 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul, December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Plain clothes policemen try to detain one of two North Korean defectors living in the South trying to run tmore
Plain clothes policemen try to detain one of two North Korean defectors living in the South trying to run towards the Beijing Olympic torch after they sprayed paint thinner during the Olympic torch relay in central Seoul April 27, 2008. REUTERS/Seo Jae-hoon/Pool
Cheong-Suk Ryang, 36, a defector from North Korea, sits in her cell while waiting to be interviewed at the more
Cheong-Suk Ryang, 36, a defector from North Korea, sits in her cell while waiting to be interviewed at the Chiang Saen police station in Thailand's Chiang Rai province May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Park Jae-kwon (L), 75, and Kim Hyo-ik, 74, former North Koreans, sit in chairs at the community center of Amore
Park Jae-kwon (L), 75, and Kim Hyo-ik, 74, former North Koreans, sit in chairs at the community center of Abaimaul, or "Town of Grandpas" in North Korean dialect, a village of low-lying houses by the port of Sokcho, about 290 km (181 miles) east of Seoul, September 17, 2007. REUTERS/Han Jae-Ho
German doctor and human rights activist Norbert Vollertsen (L) takes part in a rally demanding a governmentmore
German doctor and human rights activist Norbert Vollertsen (L) takes part in a rally demanding a government protection of North Korean defectors' human rights in front of the Foreign Ministry in Seoul September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A group of North Korean asylum seekers depart for a courthouse from the Chiang Saen police station in Thailmore
A group of North Korean asylum seekers depart for a courthouse from the Chiang Saen police station in Thailand's Chiang Rai province May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A policeman uses a globe to trace the route of a group of female defectors from North Korea as they are intmore
A policeman uses a globe to trace the route of a group of female defectors from North Korea as they are interviewed at the Chiang Saen police station in Thailand's Chiang Rai province May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Yeong-Sil Han, 36, a defector from North Korea, holds the bars of a jail cell while waiting to be interviewmore
Yeong-Sil Han, 36, a defector from North Korea, holds the bars of a jail cell while waiting to be interviewed at the Chiang Saen police station in Thailand's Chiang Rai province May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A South Korean student (L) performs the role of a North Korean soldier torturing a fellow student performinmore
A South Korean student (L) performs the role of a North Korean soldier torturing a fellow student performing the role of a North Korean defector during an anti-North Korea rally in Seoul August 25, 2005. REUTERS/You Sung-Ho
A South Korean looks at a drawing depicting a public execution in North Korea at the conference room of themore
A South Korean looks at a drawing depicting a public execution in North Korea at the conference room of the National Assembly hall in Seoul where the debate on the public execution is held March 25, 2005. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
下一个
Gibraltar tension
British warships arrive at Gibraltar as tensions rise between Spain and the United Kingdom over the enclave.
Pistorius murder charge
The trial of Oscar Pistorius, accused of murdering his model girlfriend, will start on March 3 in a South African high court.
Philippines ferry disaster
A passenger ferry sank in central Philippines, killing 38 people and leaving at least 80 missing.
Gunbattle in Cairo mosque
Mursi supporters fight a gunbattle with Egyptian security forces in the al-Fath mosque.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.