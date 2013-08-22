China awaits Bo Xilai's trial
A journalist takes pictures near a television screen displaying the Weibo (Chinese version of Twitter) pagemore
A journalist takes pictures near a television screen displaying the Weibo (Chinese version of Twitter) page of Jinan Intermediate People's Court, at the media centre of the court during the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai in Jinan, Shandong province August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A petitioner holds papers as he stands atop a pillar during a protest near the Jinan Intermediate People's more
A petitioner holds papers as he stands atop a pillar during a protest near the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai is held in Jinan, Shandong province August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A supporter holds a placard during a rally behind a police barricade near the Jinan Intermediate People's Cmore
A supporter holds a placard during a rally behind a police barricade near the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 22, 2013. The placard reads, "Exploration of Chongqing is good for the country and the people, common prosperity is what the people want". REUTERS/Jason Lee
Vehicles enter a gate of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politimore
Vehicles enter a gate of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Policemen try to stop a journalist from photographing as vehicles enter a gate of the Jinan Intermediate Pemore
Policemen try to stop a journalist from photographing as vehicles enter a gate of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Policemen guard the main gate of the court where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will bemore
Policemen guard the main gate of the court where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Policemen remove a petitioner outside the court where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai wimore
Policemen remove a petitioner outside the court where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held on Thursday in Jinan, Shandong province August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A television reporter in front of the camera, near the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where thmore
A television reporter in front of the camera, near the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 21, 2013. The trial of ousted Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be televised live to reporters in eastern China, a Hong Kong-based broadcaster said, a landmark move by authorities to appear transparent as they put a lid on the country's biggest political scandal in decades. Bo, 64, is set to appear in public for the first time in 17 months in a court in the eastern city of Jinan in Shandong province, capping the country's biggest political scandal since the 1976 downfall of the Gang of Four at the end of the Cultural Revolution. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers raise a Chinese flag in front of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the more
Police officers raise a Chinese flag in front of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman cleans the glass pane of the door of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the triamore
A woman cleans the glass pane of the door of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A reporter talks to police officers at the entrance of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, whermore
A reporter talks to police officers at the entrance of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man poses for a picture in front of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of dimore
A man poses for a picture in front of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of a foreign media organization talks to a camera in front of the Jinan Intermediate People's Courmore
A member of a foreign media organization talks to a camera in front of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 20, 2013. One of the charges against Bo relates to his flouting the authority of central leaders in Beijing, sources said, an allegation so sensitive that his trial could start one day sooner to hear it in secret. The charge is abuse of power, and the accusation is that Bo challenged and ignored the will and rules of the ruling Communist Party, the sources said. Bo is also accused of corruption and taking bribes, but that charge is likely to be heard on Thursday, when the trial is officially scheduled to begin, in a supposedly open session in the court in the eastern city of Jinan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman reacts as she reads a billboard announcing the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai to bemore
A woman reacts as she reads a billboard announcing the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai to be held at the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, in Jinan, Shandong province August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view of the six-bedroom Villa Fontaine Saint Georges is seen in Cannes, south eastern France, August 19, more
A view of the six-bedroom Villa Fontaine Saint Georges is seen in Cannes, south eastern France, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Policemen are seen at a court building where the trial for disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai is likely more
Policemen are seen at a court building where the trial for disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai is likely to be held in Jinan, Shandong province, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Bystanders look at the Jinan Municipality People's Intermediate Courthouse building, where the trial for dimore
Bystanders look at the Jinan Municipality People's Intermediate Courthouse building, where the trial for disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai is likely to be held in Jinan, Shandong province, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A television cameraman films the exterior of Jinan Municipality People's Intermediate Courthouse buildling,more
A television cameraman films the exterior of Jinan Municipality People's Intermediate Courthouse buildling, where the trial for disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai is likely to be held in Jinan, Shandong province, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Bao Tong, former member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, closes his eyes at home dmore
Bao Tong, former member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, closes his eyes at home during an interview in Beijing, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A reporter looks at his television camera screen during a discussion meeting of Chongqing delegation held omore
A reporter looks at his television camera screen during a discussion meeting of Chongqing delegation held on the sidelines of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Books on the arrested Chinese official Bo Xilai (R) and potential new Chinese leaders are displayed inside more
Books on the arrested Chinese official Bo Xilai (R) and potential new Chinese leaders are displayed inside a bookstore in Hong Kong, which sells books that banned in mainland China, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Chongqing municipality ex-police chief Wang Lijun (C) looks on during his sentencing inside the courtroom omore
Chongqing municipality ex-police chief Wang Lijun (C) looks on during his sentencing inside the courtroom of the Chengdu People's Intermediate Court in Chengdu, Sichuan province in this still image taken from video September 24, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via REUTERS TV
Traffic policemen work in front of the Chengdu Intermediate People's Court, the location of Wang Lijun's trmore
Traffic policemen work in front of the Chengdu Intermediate People's Court, the location of Wang Lijun's trial, in Chengdu September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Gu Kailai (C), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, stands at the defendant's more
Gu Kailai (C), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, stands at the defendant's dock during a trial in the court room at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 20, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV
A woman watches a CCTV video showing Gu Kailai being escorted into the court room for trial at Hefei Intermmore
A woman watches a CCTV video showing Gu Kailai being escorted into the court room for trial at Hefei Intermediate People's Court, on a laptop in Beijing August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Police officers seal off a street near the Hefei Intermediate People's Court, where Gu Kailai is being triemore
Police officers seal off a street near the Hefei Intermediate People's Court, where Gu Kailai is being tried for murder, in Hefei, Anhui province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Police officers walk inside Hefei Intermediate People's Court, where the Gu Kailai trial will be held on Thmore
Police officers walk inside Hefei Intermediate People's Court, where the Gu Kailai trial will be held on Thursday, in Hefei, Anhui Province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bo Guagua, son of fallen Chinese politician Bo Xilai, walks back to his seat after receiving his masters demore
Bo Guagua, son of fallen Chinese politician Bo Xilai, walks back to his seat after receiving his masters degree in public policy at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Labourers from a carpentry company walk past wood logs near residential buildings under construction in Chomore
Labourers from a carpentry company walk past wood logs near residential buildings under construction in Chongqing municipality October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Security officers stand guard at the foot of a stairs to stop journalists, whose names are not on the list more
Security officers stand guard at the foot of a stairs to stop journalists, whose names are not on the list of attendees allowed into a news conference by China's Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai, during the ongoing National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China's Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai pauses, as a man adjusts a cable behind hmore
China's Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai pauses, as a man adjusts a cable behind him, during the closing ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China's former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai (C) and former Deputy Mayor of Chomore
China's former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai (C) and former Deputy Mayor of Chongqing Wang Lijun (Bo's L) attend a session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) of the Chongqing Municipal Committee, in Chongqing municipality, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
China's former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai claps as he arrives for the openimore
China's former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai claps as he arrives for the opening ceremony of a revolutionary song singing concert to celebrate the upcoming 90th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on July 1, at Chongqing Olympic Sports Centre in Chongqing municipality June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Policemen escort suspected gangsters into court during Bo Xilai's crackdown on organised crime in Chongqingmore
Policemen escort suspected gangsters into court during Bo Xilai's crackdown on organised crime in Chongqing, in this December 1, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer
A suspected gangster is detained during Bo Xilai's crackdown on organised crime in Chongqing in this Septemmore
A suspected gangster is detained during Bo Xilai's crackdown on organised crime in Chongqing in this September 13, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer
