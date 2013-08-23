版本:
Gas attack in Syria

<p>People, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, are treated at a medical center in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

People, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, are treated at a medical center in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>People lower the body of a victim, of what activist said was a gas attack, into a grave during a funeral in Hamoria, area in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

People lower the body of a victim, of what activist said was a gas attack, into a grave during a funeral in Hamoria, area in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>People lower the body of a victim, of what activist said was a gas attack, into a grave during a funeral in Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

People lower the body of a victim, of what activist said was a gas attack, into a grave during a funeral in Hamoria area, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A man holds the body of a victim of what activist said was a gas attack during a funeral in Hamoria area in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A man holds the body of a victim of what activist said was a gas attack during a funeral in Hamoria area in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Activists wear gas masks as they look for dead bodies and to collect samples to check for chemical weapon use, in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Activists wear gas masks as they look for dead bodies and to collect samples to check for chemical weapon use, in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>An activist wearing a gas mask stands next to a dead dog as he looks for dead bodies to collect samples to check for chemical weapon use, in Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons have been used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

An activist wearing a gas mask stands next to a dead dog as he looks for dead bodies to collect samples to check for chemical weapon use, in Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons have been used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Activists wearing gas masks bag a dead cat as they collect samples to check for chemical weapon use, in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Activists wearing gas masks bag a dead cat as they collect samples to check for chemical weapon use, in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Girls who survived from what activists say is a gas attack rest inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

Girls who survived from what activists say is a gas attack rest inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

<p>A survivor from what activists say is a gas attack rests inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A survivor from what activists say is a gas attack rests inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A boy holds a cup of water as he walks near survivors from what activists say is a gas attack inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A boy holds a cup of water as he walks near survivors from what activists say is a gas attack inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A dead dog is seen at a site hit by what activists said was a gas attack in the Damascus suburb of Ain Tarma, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A dead dog is seen at a site hit by what activists said was a gas attack in the Damascus suburb of Ain Tarma, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Syrian activists inspect the bodies of people they say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Syrian activists inspect the bodies of people they say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A man, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, breathes through an oxygen mask in the Damascus suburbs of Jesreen August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Dar</p>

A man, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, breathes through an oxygen mask in the Damascus suburbs of Jesreen August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Dar

<p>Syrian activists inspect the bodies of people they say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Syrian activists inspect the bodies of people they say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A boy who survived from what activists say is a gas attack cries as he takes shelter inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A boy who survived from what activists say is a gas attack cries as he takes shelter inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

<p>Children, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, breathe through oxygen masks in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Children, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, breathe through oxygen masks in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Survivors from what activists say is a gas attack rest inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Survivors from what activists say is a gas attack rest inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A survivor from what activists say is a gas attack rests inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A survivor from what activists say is a gas attack rests inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A man sits in a hospital near two children who activists say were affected by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A man sits in a hospital near two children who activists say were affected by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A boy, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, is treated at a medical center in the Damascus suburbs of Saqba, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A boy, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, is treated at a medical center in the Damascus suburbs of Saqba, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A youth who survived from what activists say is a gas attack cries as he takes shelter inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A youth who survived from what activists say is a gas attack cries as he takes shelter inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

<p>Children who survived what activists say is a gas attack is seen along a street in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Children who survived what activists say is a gas attack is seen along a street in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A youth, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, is treated at a hospital in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A youth, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, is treated at a hospital in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>People, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, are treated at a hospital in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

People, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, are treated at a hospital in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A boy, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, is treated at a hospital in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A boy, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, is treated at a hospital in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A woman who survived from what activists say is a gas attack vomits as she takes shelter with other civilians inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah</p>

A woman who survived from what activists say is a gas attack vomits as she takes shelter with other civilians inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

