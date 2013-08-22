版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 23日 星期五 01:10 BJT

Typhoon Trami

<p>A man looks back at a surging wave as Typhoon Trami approaches China, in Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man looks back at a surging wave as Typhoon Trami approaches China, in Wenling, Zhejiang province, Augustmore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

A man looks back at a surging wave as Typhoon Trami approaches China, in Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 27
<p>Boys hang onto the back of a truck along a flooded highway in Malolos, Bulacan, north of Manila, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Boys hang onto the back of a truck along a flooded highway in Malolos, Bulacan, north of Manila, August 22,more

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Boys hang onto the back of a truck along a flooded highway in Malolos, Bulacan, north of Manila, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
2 / 27
<p>Residents wade in waist-deep floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Paranaque city, metro Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents wade in waist-deep floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, more

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Residents wade in waist-deep floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Paranaque city, metro Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
3 / 27
<p>Residents use umbrellas aboard a truck after they are evacuated from their houses swamped with floodwaters caused by monsoon rains in Sucat, Paranaque south of Metro Manila, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Residents use umbrellas aboard a truck after they are evacuated from their houses swamped with floodwaters more

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Residents use umbrellas aboard a truck after they are evacuated from their houses swamped with floodwaters caused by monsoon rains in Sucat, Paranaque south of Metro Manila, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
4 / 27
<p>A resident carries a child towards an evacuation centre for flood victims in Marikina, Metro Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A resident carries a child towards an evacuation centre for flood victims in Marikina, Metro Manila, Augustmore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

A resident carries a child towards an evacuation centre for flood victims in Marikina, Metro Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
5 / 27
<p>A resident wades through floodwater in Marikina, Metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A resident wades through floodwater in Marikina, Metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

A resident wades through floodwater in Marikina, Metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
6 / 27
<p>Residents ride in a rescue boat after being evacuated due to heavy flooding in Marikina, Metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Residents ride in a rescue boat after being evacuated due to heavy flooding in Marikina, Metro Manila Augusmore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Residents ride in a rescue boat after being evacuated due to heavy flooding in Marikina, Metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
7 / 27
<p>A resident wades in neck deep floodwaters brought by moonsoon rains and reinforced by tropical storm Trami, in Masantol, Pampanga, north of Manila, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A resident wades in neck deep floodwaters brought by moonsoon rains and reinforced by tropical storm Trami,more

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

A resident wades in neck deep floodwaters brought by moonsoon rains and reinforced by tropical storm Trami, in Masantol, Pampanga, north of Manila, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
8 / 27
<p>Residents displaced by the flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami wait in line to receive relief goods in Noveleta Town, Cavite City, south of Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents displaced by the flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami wait inmore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Residents displaced by the flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami wait in line to receive relief goods in Noveleta Town, Cavite City, south of Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
9 / 27
<p>Residents use a mosquito net to catch fish along a flooded alley in a residential district in Bacoor, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Residents use a mosquito net to catch fish along a flooded alley in a residential district in Bacoor, Cavitmore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Residents use a mosquito net to catch fish along a flooded alley in a residential district in Bacoor, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
10 / 27
<p>Flood victims rest at a flooded evacuation centre after floodwaters brought by moonsoon rains and reinforced by tropical storm Trami swamped their houses, in Calumpit, Bulacan, north of Manila, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Flood victims rest at a flooded evacuation centre after floodwaters brought by moonsoon rains and reinforcemore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Flood victims rest at a flooded evacuation centre after floodwaters brought by moonsoon rains and reinforced by tropical storm Trami swamped their houses, in Calumpit, Bulacan, north of Manila, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
11 / 27
<p>Flood victims wait for the distribution of relief goods at a flooded evacuation centre, after floodwaters brought by moonsoon rains and reinforced by a tropical storm swamped their homes, in Calumpit, Bulacan, north of Manila, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Flood victims wait for the distribution of relief goods at a flooded evacuation centre, after floodwaters bmore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Flood victims wait for the distribution of relief goods at a flooded evacuation centre, after floodwaters brought by moonsoon rains and reinforced by a tropical storm swamped their homes, in Calumpit, Bulacan, north of Manila, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
12 / 27
<p>Men inspect a damaged car washed away by flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami in Noveleta Town, Cavite City, south of Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Men inspect a damaged car washed away by flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical stormmore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Men inspect a damaged car washed away by flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami in Noveleta Town, Cavite City, south of Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
13 / 27
<p>Children play basketball in floodwaters caused by monsoon rains in Makati City, Metro Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Children play basketball in floodwaters caused by monsoon rains in Makati City, Metro Manila August 19, 201more

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Children play basketball in floodwaters caused by monsoon rains in Makati City, Metro Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
14 / 27
<p>A man wades through floodwaters at a squatters' colony in Taytay, Rizal province, east of Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A man wades through floodwaters at a squatters' colony in Taytay, Rizal province, east of Manila August 20,more

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

A man wades through floodwaters at a squatters' colony in Taytay, Rizal province, east of Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
15 / 27
<p>Workers wade through floodwaters caused by monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Kawit town of Cavite city, south of Manila, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Workers wade through floodwaters caused by monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Kawit townmore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Workers wade through floodwaters caused by monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Kawit town of Cavite city, south of Manila, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
16 / 27
<p>Residents displaced by the flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami wait in line to receive relief goods in Noveleta Town, Cavite City, south of Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents displaced by the flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami wait inmore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Residents displaced by the flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami wait in line to receive relief goods in Noveleta Town, Cavite City, south of Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
17 / 27
<p>Residents look inside an almost completely submerged car in floodwaters at a residential district in Las Pinas, Metro Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Residents look inside an almost completely submerged car in floodwaters at a residential district in Las Pimore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Residents look inside an almost completely submerged car in floodwaters at a residential district in Las Pinas, Metro Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
18 / 27
<p>Families stay inside the Holy Spirit church, which has been converted into an evacuation centre for residents displaced by the floods, in Quezon City, Metro Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Families stay inside the Holy Spirit church, which has been converted into an evacuation centre for residenmore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Families stay inside the Holy Spirit church, which has been converted into an evacuation centre for residents displaced by the floods, in Quezon City, Metro Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
19 / 27
<p>Residents carry their belongings as they wade through floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Paranaque city, metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents carry their belongings as they wade through floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified more

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Residents carry their belongings as they wade through floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Paranaque city, metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
20 / 27
<p>A couple rides on a wooden cart as they navigate through a flooded highway in Bacoor, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A couple rides on a wooden cart as they navigate through a flooded highway in Bacoor, Cavite near Manila, Amore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

A couple rides on a wooden cart as they navigate through a flooded highway in Bacoor, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
21 / 27
<p>Bystanders push a car in floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Pasay city, metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Bystanders push a car in floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Pmore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Bystanders push a car in floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Pasay city, metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
22 / 27
<p>Flood victims are evacuated on a truck while other residents wade through floodwaters on a street in Bacoor, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Flood victims are evacuated on a truck while other residents wade through floodwaters on a street in Bacoormore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Flood victims are evacuated on a truck while other residents wade through floodwaters on a street in Bacoor, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
23 / 27
<p>A vendor, seen through a gap in a tarpaulin, wades through floodwaters caused by monsoon rains in Sucat, Paranaque south of Metro Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A vendor, seen through a gap in a tarpaulin, wades through floodwaters caused by monsoon rains in Sucat, Pamore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

A vendor, seen through a gap in a tarpaulin, wades through floodwaters caused by monsoon rains in Sucat, Paranaque south of Metro Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Close
24 / 27
<p>A man pushes his wife on a makeshift raft along a flooded street in a residential district in Las Pinas, Metro Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A man pushes his wife on a makeshift raft along a flooded street in a residential district in Las Pinas, Memore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

A man pushes his wife on a makeshift raft along a flooded street in a residential district in Las Pinas, Metro Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
25 / 27
<p>Residents displaced by the flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami wade through the floodwater after receiving relief goods in Noveleta Town, Cavite City, south of Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents displaced by the flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami wade thmore

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

Residents displaced by the flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami wade through the floodwater after receiving relief goods in Noveleta Town, Cavite City, south of Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
26 / 27
<p>A boy, who was among those evacuated from the flood, sits under a makeshift shelter along a road in Kawit, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A boy, who was among those evacuated from the flood, sits under a makeshift shelter along a road in Kawit, more

2013年 8月 23日 星期五

A boy, who was among those evacuated from the flood, sits under a makeshift shelter along a road in Kawit, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
27 / 27
重播
下一图片集
China awaits Bo Xilai's trial

China awaits Bo Xilai's trial

下一个

China awaits Bo Xilai's trial

China awaits Bo Xilai's trial

The trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai for charges of corruption and flouting central authority is scheduled to begin in the eastern city of Jinan.

2013年 8月 22日
Fleeing North Korea

Fleeing North Korea

A look at North Korean defectors as they attempt their escapes and try to survive in a strange new world.

2013年 8月 20日
Gibraltar tension

Gibraltar tension

British warships arrive at Gibraltar as tensions rise between Spain and the United Kingdom over the enclave.

2013年 8月 20日
Pistorius murder charge

Pistorius murder charge

The trial of Oscar Pistorius, accused of murdering his model girlfriend, will start on March 3 in a South African high court.

2013年 8月 19日

精选图集

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐