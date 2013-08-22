Tour of the Great White North
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper adjusts his Canadian Rangers sweatshirt at a camp near the Arctic comore
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper adjusts his Canadian Rangers sweatshirt at a camp near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut Augn thust 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (front) shoots a .303 Lee-Enfield rifle while taking part in a demonmore
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (front) shoots a .303 Lee-Enfield rifle while taking part in a demonstration by the Canadian Rangers at a camp near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (L) takes part in a tour with geologist Donna Kirkwood (2nd L), Natumore
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (L) takes part in a tour with geologist Donna Kirkwood (2nd L), Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver (2nd R) and Harper's wife Laureen in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen react after she received a seal skin purse durimore
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen react after she received a seal skin purse during a community feast in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (2nd L) rides in a boat from a Canadian Rangers camp to the Arctic cmore
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (2nd L) rides in a boat from a Canadian Rangers camp to the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen stand by a fire at a Canadian Rangers camp nearmore
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen stand by a fire at a Canadian Rangers camp near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (top C) poses with locals during a community event in Gjoa Haven, Numore
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (top C) poses with locals during a community event in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen walk past dried fish at a Canadian Rangers campmore
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen walk past dried fish at a Canadian Rangers camp near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is greeted by children from a summer camp after arriving in Hay Rivemore
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is greeted by children from a summer camp after arriving in Hay River, Northwest Territories August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper prepares to depart a Canadian Rangers camp near the Arctic communitymore
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper prepares to depart a Canadian Rangers camp near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (5th L) and his wife Laureen (6th L) take part in a picnic lunch at more
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (5th L) and his wife Laureen (6th L) take part in a picnic lunch at Miles Canyon near Whitehorse, Yukon August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen stand on the Robert Lowe suspension bridge whilmore
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen stand on the Robert Lowe suspension bridge while touring Miles Canyon near Whitehorse, Yukon August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper greets local Girl Guides after arriving in Whitehorse, Yukon, Augustmore
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper greets local Girl Guides after arriving in Whitehorse, Yukon, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife, Laureen, disembark from their plane after arriving in more
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife, Laureen, disembark from their plane after arriving in Whitehorse, Yukon August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
下一个
Typhoon Trami
Tropical Storm Trami makes landfall in China after battering the Philippines.
China awaits Bo Xilai's trial
The trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai for charges of corruption and flouting central authority is scheduled to begin in the eastern city of Jinan.
Fleeing North Korea
A look at North Korean defectors as they attempt their escapes and try to survive in a strange new world.
Gibraltar tension
British warships arrive at Gibraltar as tensions rise between Spain and the United Kingdom over the enclave.
精选图集
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.