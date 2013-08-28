Yosemite wildfire
Fire on Highway 120 near Golden Arrow Road is shown at the Rim Fire in this undated United States Forest Service handout photo near Yosemite National Park, California, released to Reuters August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike McMillan/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Dust from a tree felled by firefighters rises over Highway 120 at the Rim Fire just outside of Yosemite National Park, California, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Scorched roadside reflectors stand near a smoldering forest at the Rim Fire just outside of Yosemite National Park, California, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Smoke rises from a fire approaching through the forest near cattle at the Rim Fire just outside of Yosemite National Park, California, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Fire crews line up along Highway 120 at the Rim Fire in this undated United States Forest Service handout photo near Yosemite National Park, California, released to Reuters August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike McMillan/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smoke from the Rim Fire, viewed from the Pilot Peak Lookout, is shown in this undated United States Forest Service handout photo near Yosemite National Park, California, released to Reuters August 27, 2013. The Rim Fire, one of the largest wildfires in California history, roared deeper into Yosemite National Park early on Tuesday while flames on the opposite side of the sprawling blaze crept closer toward thousands of homes outside the park, fire officials said. REUTERS/Mike McMillan/U.S. Forest Service/Handout
A National Park Service fire crew cuts a line in the Tuolumne Sequoia grove in Yosemite National Park in California in this undated handout photo released to Reuters August 27, 2013. The Rim Fire has charred more than 160,000 acres (64,749 hectares), which is larger than Chicago, most of that in the Stanislaus National Forest west of Yosemite. REUTERS/National Park Service/Handout
The late afternoon sun shines through smoke as fire creeps through the forest at the Rim Fire just outside of Yosemite National Park, California, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A charred caution sign which warns that winter snow removal is not done on a regular basis is seen at the Rim Fire just outside of Yosemite National Park, California, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Fire creeps through the forest at the Rim Fire just outside of Yosemite National Park, California, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Aqua satellite captured this image of the Rim fire burning in and near Yosemite National Park in California on August 26, 2013. Red outlines indicate hot spots where MODIS detected unusually warm surface temperatures associated with fire. Picture taken August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Schmaltz, LANCE/EOSDIS Rapid Response/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Ackerson Meadow ranchers and their horses are shown at the Rim Fire in this undated United States Forest Service handout photo near Yosemite National Park, California, released to Reuters August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike McMillan/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
An out building and pickup truck damaged by the Rim Fire is seen in this undated United States Forest Service handout photo near Yosemite National Park, California, released to Reuters August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike McMillan/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Late afternoon sunlight shines through the smoke of a burning forest along Highway 120 at the Rim Fire just outside of Yosemite National Park, California, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Sacramento Metropolitan firefighter John Graf monitors the Rim Fire line near Camp Mather, California, August 26, 2013. The fire has burned 160,980 acres on the northwest side of Yosemite National Park. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Sacramento Metropolitan firefighter John Graf works on the Rim Fire line near Camp Mather, California, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Sacramento Metropolitan firefighter Matt Owston works the Rim Fire line near Camp Mather, California, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Sacramento Metropolitan firefighter Clint Alexander monitors the Rim Fire near Camp Mather, California, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Sacramento Metropolitan firefighter John Graf works on the Rim Fire line near Camp Mather, California, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The Rim Fire burns on National Forest land near Camp Mather, California, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Firefighters work to prevent the Rim Fire from jumping Highway 120 near Buck Meadows, California, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A view of the Rim Fire as it burns just outside Yosemite National Park, California, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Fire trucks drive along Highway 120 while fighting the Rim Fire near Buck Meadows, California, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The Rim Fire burns near Buck Meadows, California, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The McCain inmate crew out of San Diego struggles to cut a fire line on a steep slope on the Rim Fire near Buck Meadows, California, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The McCain inmate crew out of San Diego, cuts a fire line on the Rim Fire near Buck Meadows, California, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A helicopter drops water on a spot fire that jumped Highway 120 on the Rim Fire near Buck Meadows, California, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The Rim Fire burns near Buck Meadows, California, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A view of the remains of a forest burned by the Rim Fire, just outside Yosemite National Park, California, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
El Dorado Hills firefighter Ben Cowles (R) battles a hotspot while fighting the Rim Fire in Yosemite National Park, California, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
US Forest Service fire captain Pete Irvine monitors the eastern edge of the Rim Fire in Yosemite National Park, California, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Firefighter Dave Beck rakes embers away from a road on the rim fire near Buck Meadows, California, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Los Angeles County firefighters hike in on a fire line on the Rim Fire near Groveland, California, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The remains of a burned outbuilding from the Rim Fire near Buck Meadows, California, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The sun sets on the Rim Fire near Buck Meadows, California, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Los Angeles County firefighters walk on their way to extinguish the Rim Fire near Groveland, California, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A sign on the edge of Yosemite National Park, California, is surrounded by a burn from the Rim Fire, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The edge of the Rim Fire burns near Berkeley Camp near Buck Meadows, California, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A Marin County firefighter works to put out a spot fire that jumped a fire line on the Rim Fire near Groveland, California, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A firefighting crew watches a back fire after sunset on the rim fire near Buck Meadows, California, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A firefighting crew puts out a spot fire that jumped a fire line in Yosemite National Park, California, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
