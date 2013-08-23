Twin explosions hit Lebanon
A civilian reacts outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, Augusmore
A civilian reacts outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Civilians are seen near a burning car outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern cimore
Civilians are seen near a burning car outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sobhi Al-Sharif
People run to help outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, Augumore
People run to help outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Damaged vehicles are seen outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripolmore
Damaged vehicles are seen outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Smoke rises outside al-Taqwa mosque, one of two mosques hit by explosions, in Lebanon's northern city of Trmore
Smoke rises outside al-Taqwa mosque, one of two mosques hit by explosions, in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A firefighter rushes to the site outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city ofmore
A firefighter rushes to the site outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People react and gesture as they inspect a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanomore
People react and gesture as they inspect a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People react as they remove a dead body from the scene of an explosion outside one of two mosques in Lebanomore
People react as they remove a dead body from the scene of an explosion outside one of two mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People carry a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripolimore
People carry a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People react and gesture as they carry a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon'more
People react and gesture as they carry a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A man reacts outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23,more
A man reacts outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. At least 13 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in two explosions outside mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on Friday, security sources and witnesses said. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim (LEBANON - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
A crane removes burnt cars from outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of more
A crane removes burnt cars from outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sobhi Al-Sharif
People run for help as a car burns outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city more
People run for help as a car burns outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Civil Defence members and residents gather around a crater caused by one of the two explosions outside one more
Civil Defence members and residents gather around a crater caused by one of the two explosions outside one of two mosques in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People inspect the damage inside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripolimore
People inspect the damage inside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A resident inspects burnt cars at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern cimore
A resident inspects burnt cars at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People gather outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23more
People gather outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People run for help as they hold a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's nortmore
People run for help as they hold a dead body outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon'smore
Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon'smore
Civil Defence members and residents gather at the site of one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
