图片 | 2013年 8月 26日 星期一 21:50 BJT

Realize the Dream Rally

<p>Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. Thousands of marchers were expected in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech and to urge action on jobs, voting rights and gun violence. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>Marchers gather along the reflecting pool on the National Mall during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>Crowds line the Reflecting Pool to witness the 50th anniversary ceremony of the 1963 March on Washington, with the Washington Monument in the background, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>Marchers carry signs in remembrance of Trayvon Martin during the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>Marchers hold signs during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>Dancers from the Impact Repertory Theater perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>Dancers from the Impact Repertory Theater perform at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>Demonstrators march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>A marcher holds an U.S. flag bearing the image of President Barack Obama during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>Marchers hold hands in prayer at the end of the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) waves after he speaks at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>Rev. Al Sharpton (C) links arms with Rep. John Lewis (center L) (D-GA) next to Martin Luther King III (center R) and his wife Arndrea Waters King as they begin to march during the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>A woman and boy attend the Realize the Dream Rally at the Lincoln Memorial for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>A woman holds a sign reading "jobs" at the 50th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>A marcher holds sign of slain youth Trayvon Martin as she attends the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>Reverend Al Sharpton speaks at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

<p>Marcher Tim William (R) of New York sits next to another marcher wearing a hoodie while attending the 50th anniversary ceremony of the 1963 March on Washington ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

