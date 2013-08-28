U.N. investigates gas attack
Handprints of civilian are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visimore
Handprints of civilian are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, meet with residents at one more
United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, meet with residents at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents watch from sidewalks as a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapmore
Residents watch from sidewalks as a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts drive past, at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A United Nations chemical weapons expert inspects a map during a visit to one of the sites of an alleged chmore
A United Nations chemical weapons expert inspects a map during a visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
U.N. chemical weapons experts, some of them wearing gas masks, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemicamore
U.N. chemical weapons experts, some of them wearing gas masks, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack while escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
U.N. chemical weapons experts wearing gas masks carry samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical more
U.N. chemical weapons experts wearing gas masks carry samples from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
A convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts and escorted by Free Smore
A convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts and escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters (vehicle on left) drive through one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in eastern Ghouta in Damascus suburbs August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he and fellow fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles camore
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he and fellow fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, visit one of the sites of amore
United Nations chemical weapons experts, escorted by Free Syrian Army fighters, visit one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A U.N. chemical weapons expert talks to a woman during their visit to a hospital where people affected by amore
A U.N. chemical weapons expert talks to a woman during their visit to a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A U.N. chemical weapons expert is pictured during his visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapmore
A U.N. chemical weapons expert is pictured during his visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman (2nd R) affected by what activists said was an apparent gas attack is lead to a team of U.N. chemicmore
A woman (2nd R) affected by what activists said was an apparent gas attack is lead to a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts for checking during the team's visit to one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of Umore
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts a at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
U.N. vehicles, carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, return to their hotel in Damascumore
U.N. vehicles, carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, return to their hotel in Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
U.N. chemical weapons experts put samples collected from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons atmore
U.N. chemical weapons experts put samples collected from one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in their vehicle, in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapomore
Free Syrian Army fighters escort a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts during their visit at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Free Syrian Army fighters and residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nmore
Free Syrian Army fighters and residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A U.N. chemical weapons expert meets a person affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital where she imore
A U.N. chemical weapons expert meets a person affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital where she is being treated in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Free Syrian Army fighter passes by the convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemicalmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter passes by the convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are more
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the more
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in themore
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the more
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
Residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts at one omore
Residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
U.N. chemical weapons experts meet residents at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the soumore
U.N. chemical weapons experts meet residents at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the more
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the more
A U.N. chemical weapons expert gathers evidence at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwemore
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit people affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being trmore
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Alshami
A U.N, chemical weapons expert meets with residents and activists at one of the sites of an alleged poison more
A U.N, chemical weapons expert meets with residents and activists at one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are more
U.N. chemical weapons experts visit a hospital where wounded people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the southwestern Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Abo Alnour Alhaji
U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, are pictured as they return to thmore
U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, are pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A U.N. vehicle carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, is pictured as they return to thmore
A U.N. vehicle carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts, is pictured as they return to their hotel in Damascus, after visiting one of the sites of an alleged poison gas attack, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A view of the entrance of Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Damascus where United Nations chemical weapons insmore
A view of the entrance of Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Damascus where United Nations chemical weapons inspectors are staying, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane arrives in Damascus, August 24, 2013. REUTERSmore
U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane arrives in Damascus, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
