版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 10日 星期二 10:50 BJT

Best of the U.S. Open

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain raises his trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain raises his trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final matchmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Rafael Nadal of Spain raises his trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 50
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain embraces his trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain embraces his trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final matmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Rafael Nadal of Spain embraces his trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 50
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at themore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 50
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at themore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
4 / 50
<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's final match at the U.S. Open temore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
5 / 50
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates a point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates a point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at themore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates a point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
6 / 50
<p>Serena Williams raises her trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus (L, holding runner up trophy) in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Serena Williams raises her trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus (L, holding runner up trophymore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Serena Williams raises her trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus (L, holding runner up trophy) in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 50
<p>Serena Williams holds her winner's trophy as she embraces Victoria Azarenka of Belarus after Williams won their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Serena Williams holds her winner's trophy as she embraces Victoria Azarenka of Belarus after Williams won tmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Serena Williams holds her winner's trophy as she embraces Victoria Azarenka of Belarus after Williams won their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
8 / 50
<p>Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles final matcmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
9 / 50
<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus wipes her face as she sits by the winner's trophy (L) after being defeated by Serena Williams in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus wipes her face as she sits by the winner's trophy (L) after being defeated by more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus wipes her face as she sits by the winner's trophy (L) after being defeated by Serena Williams in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
10 / 50
<p>Richard Gasquet of France waits to hit a return to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

Richard Gasquet of France waits to hit a return to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's semi-final matcmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Richard Gasquet of France waits to hit a return to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Close
11 / 50
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Richard Gasquet of France in their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Richard Gasquet of France in their men's semi-final match more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Richard Gasquet of France in their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
12 / 50
<p>Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland gets up after a missed point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland gets up after a missed point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during theimore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland gets up after a missed point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
13 / 50
<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia is congratulated by Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland (R) after Djokovic won their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia is congratulated by Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland (R) after Djokovic won theirmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia is congratulated by Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland (R) after Djokovic won their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
14 / 50
<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches for a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches for a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's semmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches for a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
15 / 50
<p>Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland reacts after a missed point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland reacts after a missed point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during theirmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland reacts after a missed point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
16 / 50
<p>Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland breaks his racquet while playing against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland breaks his racquet while playing against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland breaks his racquet while playing against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
17 / 50
<p>Spectators watch as Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland (R) plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Spectators watch as Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland (R) plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men'smore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Spectators watch as Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland (R) plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
18 / 50
<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves to Flavia Pennetta of Italy at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves to Flavia Pennetta of Italy at the U.S. Open tennis championships in Nemore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves to Flavia Pennetta of Italy at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
19 / 50
<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates winning match point against Flavia Pennetta of Italy at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates winning match point against Flavia Pennetta of Italy at the U.S. Opmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates winning match point against Flavia Pennetta of Italy at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
20 / 50
<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates as he plays Mikhail Youzhny of Russia during their quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates as he plays Mikhail Youzhny of Russia during their quarter-final match more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates as he plays Mikhail Youzhny of Russia during their quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
21 / 50
<p>Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic celebrate winning match point against Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. in their men's doubles match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic celebrate winning match point against Bob anmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic celebrate winning match point against Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. in their men's doubles match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
22 / 50
<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Mikhail Youzhny of Russia during their quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Mikhail Youzhny of Russia during their quarter-final match atmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Mikhail Youzhny of Russia during their quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
23 / 50
<p>Actors Rainn Wilson (L) and Jason Biggs celebrate during an exhibition doubles match against tennis greats Chris Evert and Monica Seles at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Actors Rainn Wilson (L) and Jason Biggs celebrate during an exhibition doubles match against tennis greats more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Actors Rainn Wilson (L) and Jason Biggs celebrate during an exhibition doubles match against tennis greats Chris Evert and Monica Seles at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
24 / 50
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain keeps his focus as he returns a volley to compatriot Tommy Robredo during their men's quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain keeps his focus as he returns a volley to compatriot Tommy Robredo during their men'smore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Rafael Nadal of Spain keeps his focus as he returns a volley to compatriot Tommy Robredo during their men's quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
25 / 50
<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus comes to the net against Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia during their women's quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus comes to the net against Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia during their women's qmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus comes to the net against Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia during their women's quarter-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
26 / 50
<p>Richard Gasquet of France casts a shadow as he serves to David Ferrer of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Richard Gasquet of France casts a shadow as he serves to David Ferrer of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis chammore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Richard Gasquet of France casts a shadow as he serves to David Ferrer of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
27 / 50
<p>Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland slips and falls during his match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland slips and falls during his match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Repubmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland slips and falls during his match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
28 / 50
<p>Mikhail Youzhny of Russia celebrates his victory over Lleyton Hewitt of Australia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Mikhail Youzhny of Russia celebrates his victory over Lleyton Hewitt of Australia at the U.S. Open tennis cmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Mikhail Youzhny of Russia celebrates his victory over Lleyton Hewitt of Australia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
29 / 50
<p>Mikhail Youzhny of Russia signs autographs for fans following his victory over Lleyton Hewitt of Australia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Mikhail Youzhny of Russia signs autographs for fans following his victory over Lleyton Hewitt of Australia more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Mikhail Youzhny of Russia signs autographs for fans following his victory over Lleyton Hewitt of Australia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
30 / 50
<p>David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Richard Gasquet of France at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Richard Gasquet of France at the U.S. Open tennis championships in Nmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Richard Gasquet of France at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
31 / 50
<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia slides down to hit a return to Marcel Granollers of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia slides down to hit a return to Marcel Granollers of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia slides down to hit a return to Marcel Granollers of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
32 / 50
<p>Ekaterina Makarova of Russia reaches for a return to Li Na of China at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Ekaterina Makarova of Russia reaches for a return to Li Na of China at the U.S. Open tennis championships imore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Ekaterina Makarova of Russia reaches for a return to Li Na of China at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
33 / 50
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the U.S. Open tennis champiomore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
34 / 50
<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland walks off the court after losing in three sets to Tommy Robredo of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Roger Federer of Switzerland walks off the court after losing in three sets to Tommy Robredo of Spain at thmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Roger Federer of Switzerland walks off the court after losing in three sets to Tommy Robredo of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
35 / 50
<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland changes his shirt during a second set break against Tommy Robredo of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Roger Federer of Switzerland changes his shirt during a second set break against Tommy Robredo of Spain at more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Roger Federer of Switzerland changes his shirt during a second set break against Tommy Robredo of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
36 / 50
<p>Spectators wait under their umbrellas as rain halts play at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

Spectators wait under their umbrellas as rain halts play at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Spectators wait under their umbrellas as rain halts play at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Close
37 / 50
<p>Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic reacts after defeating Julien Benneteau of France at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic reacts after defeating Julien Benneteau of France at the U.S. Open tennmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic reacts after defeating Julien Benneteau of France at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Close
38 / 50
<p>Li Na of China celebrates defeating Jelena Jankovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Li Na of China celebrates defeating Jelena Jankovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Li Na of China celebrates defeating Jelena Jankovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
39 / 50
<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a backhand to Joao Sousa of Portugal at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a backhand to Joao Sousa of Portugal at the U.S. Open tennis championshipsmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a backhand to Joao Sousa of Portugal at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
40 / 50
<p>Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain reacts after defeating Angelique Kerber of Germany at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain reacts after defeating Angelique Kerber of Germany at the U.S. Open tennis chmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain reacts after defeating Angelique Kerber of Germany at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
41 / 50
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. lunges for a ball while playing compatriot Sloane Stephens at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. lunges for a ball while playing compatriot Sloane Stephens at the U.S. Open tenmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Serena Williams of the U.S. lunges for a ball while playing compatriot Sloane Stephens at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
42 / 50
<p>Victoria Duval of the U.S. celebrates defeating Samantha Stosur of Australia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Victoria Duval of the U.S. celebrates defeating Samantha Stosur of Australia at the U.S. Open tennis champimore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Victoria Duval of the U.S. celebrates defeating Samantha Stosur of Australia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
43 / 50
<p>Ana Ivanovic of Serbia hits a return to Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania as the shadows of spectators show on the court at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Ana Ivanovic of Serbia hits a return to Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania as the shadows of spectators show on more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Ana Ivanovic of Serbia hits a return to Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania as the shadows of spectators show on the court at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
44 / 50
<p>Andy Murray of Britain serves to Florian Mayer of Germany at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Andy Murray of Britain serves to Florian Mayer of Germany at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New Yorkmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Andy Murray of Britain serves to Florian Mayer of Germany at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
45 / 50
<p>John Isner of the U.S. serves to Filippo Volandri of Italy as the shadows of spectators show on the court at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

John Isner of the U.S. serves to Filippo Volandri of Italy as the shadows of spectators show on the court amore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

John Isner of the U.S. serves to Filippo Volandri of Italy as the shadows of spectators show on the court at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
46 / 50
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. falls while playing Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. falls while playing Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan at the U.S. Open tennis chamore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Serena Williams of the U.S. falls while playing Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
47 / 50
<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia runs down a forehand against Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania during their first round match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia runs down a forehand against Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania during their first roumore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia runs down a forehand against Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania during their first round match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
48 / 50
<p>Venus Williams celebrates after her victory over Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Venus Williams celebrates after her victory over Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium at the U.S. Open tennis champimore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Venus Williams celebrates after her victory over Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
49 / 50
<p>Spectators watch as fireworks erupt during the opening ceremonies of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Spectators watch as fireworks erupt during the opening ceremonies of the U.S. Open tennis championships in more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Spectators watch as fireworks erupt during the opening ceremonies of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
50 / 50
重播
下一图片集
World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

下一个

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in Moscow.

2013年 8月 20日
Tour de France highlights

Tour de France highlights

Our top photos from the centenary Tour de France cycling race.

2013年 7月 19日
Death Valley's Ultramarathon

Death Valley's Ultramarathon

The 135-mile (217 km) race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot race, goes from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, California in temperatures which can...

2013年 7月 16日
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

2013年 7月 8日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐