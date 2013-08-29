The descent of Syria

A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. An attack was being mounted on an army checkpoint, the two-man team were about 50 metres from their target when two shots rang out. One of the fighters was hit, he screamed in pain and collapsed back on the tarmac. In a month on the frontline Goran Tomasevic documented rebel fighters as they defended a swathe of suburbs, mounted complex mass attacks, managed logistics, treated their wounded - and died. But as constant, mortar, tank and sniper fire attested, President Bashar al-Assad's soldiers, often just a room or a grenade toss away, were equally well drilled - and much better armed. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic