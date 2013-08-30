版本:
Conflict in the Congo

<p>A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) tank fires a shot as soldiers battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) tank fires a shot as soldiers battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers move to new positions as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers move to new positions as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers move to a new position as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers move to a new position as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>A wounded Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldier receives treatment as they battle the M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A wounded Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldier receives treatment as they battle the M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers assess remains at a camp used by M23 rebels after fighting them out of Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers assess remains at a camp used by M23 rebels after fighting them out of Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldier carries his weapons as he moves to a new position as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldier carries his weapons as he moves to a new position as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers assess remains of a shelled truck used by M23 rebels after fighting them out of Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers assess remains of a shelled truck used by M23 rebels after fighting them out of Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers pose for a photograph as they celebrate winning a Kibati village during their battle with M23 rebels outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers pose for a photograph as they celebrate winning a Kibati village during their battle with M23 rebels outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers arrest two suspected rebels as they advance to a new position during their battle with M23 fighters in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers arrest two suspected rebels as they advance to a new position during their battle with M23 fighters in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldier displays a machete as they moves to new position in a battle against the M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldier displays a machete as they moves to new position in a battle against the M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>U.N. peacekeepers drive in their armoured personnel carrier (APC) as they patrol the road towards Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

U.N. peacekeepers drive in their armoured personnel carrier (APC) as they patrol the road towards Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>A man stands outside the ruins of his house struck by a mortar bomb during an operation in Goma town in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A man stands outside the ruins of his house struck by a mortar bomb during an operation in Goma town in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Wounded Congolese army fighters receive treatment inside a ward at the HEAL Africa teaching hospital in Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Wounded Congolese army fighters receive treatment inside a ward at the HEAL Africa teaching hospital in Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

