Conflict in the Congo
A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) tank fires a shot as soldiers battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers move to new positions as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers move to a new position as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A wounded Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldier receives treatment as they battle the M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers assess remains at a camp used by M23 rebels after fighting them out of Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldier carries his weapons as he moves to a new position as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers assess remains of a shelled truck used by M23 rebels after fighting them out of Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers pose for a photograph as they celebrate winning a Kibati village during their battle with M23 rebels outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers arrest two suspected rebels as they advance to a new position during their battle with M23 fighters in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldier displays a machete as they moves to new position in a battle against the M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
U.N. peacekeepers drive in their armoured personnel carrier (APC) as they patrol the road towards Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man stands outside the ruins of his house struck by a mortar bomb during an operation in Goma town in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Wounded Congolese army fighters receive treatment inside a ward at the HEAL Africa teaching hospital in Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
