版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 31日 星期六 05:30 BJT

Deadly Honduran landslide

<p>A man places a Spiderman towel over a casket during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

A man places a Spiderman towel over a casket during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide inmore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

A man places a Spiderman towel over a casket during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
1 / 15
<p>Men shovel earth on the graves of six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

Men shovel earth on the graves of six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013.more

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

Men shovel earth on the graves of six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
2 / 15
<p>People pray and chant during the funeral of six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

People pray and chant during the funeral of six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharroneramore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

People pray and chant during the funeral of six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
3 / 15
<p>Men hold crosses during the funeral of six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

Men hold crosses during the funeral of six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera Augumore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

Men hold crosses during the funeral of six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
4 / 15
<p>A boy jumps over crosses during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

A boy jumps over crosses during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera Aumore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

A boy jumps over crosses during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
5 / 15
<p>People follow a funeral procession for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

People follow a funeral procession for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, more

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

People follow a funeral procession for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
6 / 15
<p>Women cry over a coffin before the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

Women cry over a coffin before the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera Augmore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

Women cry over a coffin before the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
7 / 15
<p>A woman leans on an open casket while being comforted by others during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

A woman leans on an open casket while being comforted by others during the funeral for six children who diemore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

A woman leans on an open casket while being comforted by others during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
8 / 15
<p>Men lower a casket into a grave during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

Men lower a casket into a grave during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharromore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

Men lower a casket into a grave during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
9 / 15
<p>People hold crosses while standing next to coffins during a funeral for six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

People hold crosses while standing next to coffins during a funeral for six children who were killed in a lmore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

People hold crosses while standing next to coffins during a funeral for six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
10 / 15
<p>A boy stands near a coffin on the back of a pick up truck in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

A boy stands near a coffin on the back of a pick up truck in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorgmore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

A boy stands near a coffin on the back of a pick up truck in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
11 / 15
<p>People look at a house damaged by a landslide, where six children were killed, in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

People look at a house damaged by a landslide, where six children were killed, in La Chicharronera August 2more

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

People look at a house damaged by a landslide, where six children were killed, in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
12 / 15
<p>Children stand near coffins during a wake for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

Children stand near coffins during a wake for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera Augumore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

Children stand near coffins during a wake for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
13 / 15
<p>People stand around a coffin during a wake for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

People stand around a coffin during a wake for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera Augmore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

People stand around a coffin during a wake for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
14 / 15
<p>A child's sandal lies in the mud after a landslide killed six children in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

A child's sandal lies in the mud after a landslide killed six children in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013.more

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

A child's sandal lies in the mud after a landslide killed six children in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 8月 31日
Conflict in the Congo

Conflict in the Congo

Armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo battle with M23 rebels outside Goma.

2013年 8月 31日
Vietnam frees 15,446 prisoners

Vietnam frees 15,446 prisoners

Vietnam frees 15,446 prisoners to mark its National Day, with the exception of political dissidents.

2013年 8月 31日
The descent of Syria

The descent of Syria

A look at Syria's decline in recent years as anti-Assad sentiment escalates to a full-blown battle between government supporters and the Free Syrian Army.

2013年 8月 30日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐