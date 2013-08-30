Deadly Honduran landslide
A man places a Spiderman towel over a casket during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide inmore
A man places a Spiderman towel over a casket during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Men shovel earth on the graves of six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013.more
Men shovel earth on the graves of six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People pray and chant during the funeral of six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharroneramore
People pray and chant during the funeral of six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Men hold crosses during the funeral of six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera Augumore
Men hold crosses during the funeral of six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A boy jumps over crosses during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera Aumore
A boy jumps over crosses during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People follow a funeral procession for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, more
People follow a funeral procession for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Women cry over a coffin before the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera Augmore
Women cry over a coffin before the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A woman leans on an open casket while being comforted by others during the funeral for six children who diemore
A woman leans on an open casket while being comforted by others during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Men lower a casket into a grave during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharromore
Men lower a casket into a grave during the funeral for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People hold crosses while standing next to coffins during a funeral for six children who were killed in a lmore
People hold crosses while standing next to coffins during a funeral for six children who were killed in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A boy stands near a coffin on the back of a pick up truck in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorgmore
A boy stands near a coffin on the back of a pick up truck in La Chicharronera August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People look at a house damaged by a landslide, where six children were killed, in La Chicharronera August 2more
People look at a house damaged by a landslide, where six children were killed, in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Children stand near coffins during a wake for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera Augumore
Children stand near coffins during a wake for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People stand around a coffin during a wake for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera Augmore
People stand around a coffin during a wake for six children who died in a landslide in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A child's sandal lies in the mud after a landslide killed six children in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013.more
A child's sandal lies in the mud after a landslide killed six children in La Chicharronera August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Conflict in the Congo
Armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo battle with M23 rebels outside Goma.
Vietnam frees 15,446 prisoners
Vietnam frees 15,446 prisoners to mark its National Day, with the exception of political dissidents.
The descent of Syria
A look at Syria's decline in recent years as anti-Assad sentiment escalates to a full-blown battle between government supporters and the Free Syrian Army.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.