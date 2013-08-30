Photos of the week
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover inside a house as he looks through a hole in Deir al-Zor August 23, more
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover inside a house as he looks through a hole in Deir al-Zor August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A supporter of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi tries to pick up a piece of burning material during more
A supporter of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi tries to pick up a piece of burning material during clashes with the riot police at Mohandiseen in Cairo August 30, 2013. Thousands of supporters of Mursi marched through Cairo and cities across Egypt on Friday to demand his reinstatement, in the movement's biggest show of defiance since hundreds of protesters were killed two weeks ago. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A man eats in a Burger King restaurant while demonstrators gather outside in Boston, Massachusetts August 2more
A man eats in a Burger King restaurant while demonstrators gather outside in Boston, Massachusetts August 29, 2013, part of a nation-wide fast food workers strike asking for $15 per hour wages and the right to form unions. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Waura Indians wrestle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a permore
Waura Indians wrestle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. This year the Waura tribe honored their late cacique (chief) Atamai, who died in 2012, for his work creating the Xingu Park and his important contribution in facilitating communication between white Brazilians and Indians. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Chile President Sebastian Pinera (R) falls on debris at a demolition site as Chilean National Renovation (Rmore
Chile President Sebastian Pinera (R) falls on debris at a demolition site as Chilean National Renovation (RN) party member and Mayor of Puente Alto, German Codina, tries to assist, in Santiago August 30, 2013. Pinera was in the Puente Alto municipality for an official visit to speak about the demolition of the impoverished neighborhood. He was uninjured in the fall. REUTERS/Sebastian Rodriguez/Agencia Uno
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo August 27, 2013more
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhmore
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man takes pictures at the finish line during the Colour Run at Centennial Park in Sydney August 25, 2013.more
A man takes pictures at the finish line during the Colour Run at Centennial Park in Sydney August 25, 2013. According to organizers, 15,000 runners registered to complete the 5km (3 miles) course in Centennial Park on Sunday, being covered in blue, pink, orange and yellow powder on their way to the finish line. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A boy salvages belongings amid burnt debris at Htan Kone village in Myanmar's northern Sagaing region Augusmore
A boy salvages belongings amid burnt debris at Htan Kone village in Myanmar's northern Sagaing region August 25, 2013. Authorities restored order in Myanmar's northern Sagaing region on Sunday after a Buddhist mob set fire to nearly two dozen Muslim-owned buildings and attacked rescue workers in the latest widening of sectarian violence in the former military-run state. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man runs up the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, patron of thmore
A man runs up the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta August 25, 2013. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back to the Middle Ages, young men, women and children have to make their way to the top and try to uproot one of the flags to win prizes. From May to September in Malta, there is hardly any weekend when a town or a village is not celebrating the feast of its patron saint or other saints revered in different churches. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia hits a return to Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania as the shadows of spectators show on more
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia hits a return to Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania as the shadows of spectators show on the court at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man, whose last name is Hou (L), climbs outside a window with a knife, as his mother (C) and a plain clotmore
A man, whose last name is Hou (L), climbs outside a window with a knife, as his mother (C) and a plain clothes policeman look on, in Anshan, Liaoning province August 26, 2013. Hou held his mother captive in his apartment before climbing out of the window and threatening to cut himself. After several hours, he was controlled by policemen who managed to enter the house from another window with the help of his mother, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian more
MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 27, 2013. The world's top aircraft makers, scenting a major opportunity in replacing ageing Russian air fleets, will be touting their wares at Moscow's MAKS air show this week in the hope of winning a big slice of that multi-billion dollar market. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Inmate firefighters line up for dinner at the Rim Fire camp near Buck Meadows, California, August 26, 2013.more
Inmate firefighters line up for dinner at the Rim Fire camp near Buck Meadows, California, August 26, 2013. The fire has burned 160,980 acres on the northwest side of Yosemite National Park. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Nuns sit at a fast food restaurant downtown of Guatemala City August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv August 28, 2013. Thousands of Israelis omore
Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv August 28, 2013. Thousands of Israelis on Wednesday continued to line up for gas masks or ordered them by phone, spurred on by fears that any Western military response to last week's alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria could ensnare their own country in war. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dmore
Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. Thousands of marchers were expected in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech and to urge action on jobs, voting rights and gun violence. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Javier Alava, 27, receives his check for working at an auto store in Long Island, New York, May 30, 2013. Amore
Javier Alava, 27, receives his check for working at an auto store in Long Island, New York, May 30, 2013. Alava works for an auto store and makes just above the national minimum wage, not exceeding eight dollars an hour. Alava commutes daily from Brooklyn by subway to Long Island which takes him about an hour. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Palestinian riot police officers scuffle with protesters during a demonstration in the West Bank city of Ramore
Palestinian riot police officers scuffle with protesters during a demonstration in the West Bank city of Ramallah against the renewed peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians August 28, 2013. Talks resumed last month after a three-year stalemate caused by Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, areas Israel captured in 1967 which Palestinians seek for a state along with the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York Augmore
Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
