Tornado hits Tokyo
Shuttlecocks are scattered inside a damaged gymnasium at Hokuyo junior high school after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Residents walk next to fallen power poles damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Men remove debris from the roof of a house damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A police officer walks next to houses damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A gymnasium damaged by what seemed to be a tornado is seen at Hokuyo junior high school in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Residents walk over fallen power poles damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An overturned car and houses damaged by what seemed to be a tornado are seen in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Branches are seen stuck in a cable after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A helicopter flies above steel stuck in electric cables after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Residents walk next to fallen power poles damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
