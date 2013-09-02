Pictures of the month: August
Firefighters spray water near a burning house in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, more
Firefighters spray water near a burning house in the Twin Pines Road area at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Handprints are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of more
Handprints are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
A supporter of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi tries to pick up a piece of burning material during more
A supporter of ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi tries to pick up a piece of burning material during clashes with the riot police at Mohandiseen in Cairo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A man eats in a Burger King restaurant while demonstrators gather outside in Boston, Massachusetts August 2more
A man eats in a Burger King restaurant while demonstrators gather outside in Boston, Massachusetts August 29, 2013, part of a nation-wide fast food workers strike asking for $15 per hour wages and the right to form unions. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhmore
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Girls who survived from what activists say is a gas attack rest inside a mosque in the Duma neighborhood ofmore
Girls who survived from what activists say is a gas attack rest inside a mosque in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Waura Indians wrestle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a permore
Waura Indians wrestle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. This year the Waura tribe honored their late cacique (chief) Atamai, who died in 2012, for his work creating the Xingu Park and his important contribution in facilitating communication between white Brazilians and Indians. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Mayflies are pictured above a river at dusk in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, August 19, 2013. The numore
Mayflies are pictured above a river at dusk in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, August 19, 2013. The nuptial flight of mayflies takes place in evening time during spring and summer every year, as the insect mates and reproduces. REUTERS/China Daily
MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian more
MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and pmore
A female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. The geckos are among some of the species studied by Daniel Scantlebury, a Ph.D. student in biology at University of Rochester, for a recent paper describing slowdown in the rate at which species form on Madagascar. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester
An injured protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies inside a mosque in Ramses Sqmore
An injured protester who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies inside a mosque in Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Afghans stand near a destroyed car after floods in the Shakar Dara district of Kabul August 11, 2013. REUTmore
Afghans stand near a destroyed car after floods in the Shakar Dara district of Kabul August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman carries home a washing machine in Dali, Yunnan province, China, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringermore
A woman carries home a washing machine in Dali, Yunnan province, China, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York Augmore
Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A party goer is splashed with water after winning a crab race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in centrmore
A party goer is splashed with water after winning a crab race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. Crab Racing is held every night at several pubs across Sydney, with up to 30 crabs placed in the center of a table and then being released to see which one reaches the edge of the table first and declared the winner. The events are popular mainly with overseas visitors who bet on the result to win t-shirts or glasses of beer. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquell Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires mmore
Prisoners knit clothing for Brazilian fashion designer Raquell Guimaraes in the Arisvaldo de Campos Pires maximum security penitentiary in Juiz de Fora, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2013. When Guimaraes had trouble finding knitters for her Doiselles brand of high fashion a few years ago, she found the perfect solution in one of the highest security prisons in the country. She trained 18 prisoners sentenced for crimes ranging from armed robbery to murder, to knit the highest quality in exchange for pay and reduced sentences. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Nuns sit at a fast food restaurant downtown of Guatemala City August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Nuns sit at a fast food restaurant downtown of Guatemala City August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man walks inside the damaged historical old souk of Homs, Syria, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsymore
A man walks inside the damaged historical old souk of Homs, Syria, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Chile President Sebastian Pinera (R) falls on debris at a demolition site as Chilean National Renovation (Rmore
Chile President Sebastian Pinera (R) falls on debris at a demolition site as Chilean National Renovation (RN) party member and Mayor of Puente Alto, German Codina, tries to assist, in Santiago August 30, 2013. Pinera was in the Puente Alto municipality for an official visit to speak about the demolition of the impoverished neighborhood. He was uninjured in the fall. REUTERS/Sebastian Rodriguez/Agencia Uno
A man runs up the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, patron of thmore
A man runs up the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta August 25, 2013. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back to the Middle Ages, young men, women and children have to make their way to the top and try to uproot one of the flags to win prizes. From May to September in Malta, there is hardly any weekend when a town or a village is not celebrating the feast of its patron saint or other saints revered in different churches. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Two women help another through a hedge of cactii at a food distribution center in Afgoye, August 4, 2013 inmore
Two women help another through a hedge of cactii at a food distribution center in Afgoye, August 4, 2013 in this picture provided by AU/UN Information Support Team. The U.A.E Red Crescent gave out food aid as part of a program they are conducting during the month of Ramadan. Over 5,000 internally displaced persons were given food during the NGO's trip to Afgoye, which was aided in part by AMISOM forces. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU UN IST PHOTO/Handout via Reuters
A man introduces himself onstage during a matchmaking event in Jinshan beach, south of Shanghai July 20, 20more
A man introduces himself onstage during a matchmaking event in Jinshan beach, south of Shanghai July 20, 2013. As couples celebrate the "Qixi" festival on Tuesday, the Chinese equivalent of Valentine's Day, millions of women face stark choices in a society where traditional ideas about matrimonial hierarchy run up against huge economic and social changes sweeping the world's most populous country. There are plenty of men to go round among China's nearly 1.4 billion people but social status can conspire against single professional women, sometimes making it difficult to find a partner. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Angelica Maribel Murillo, 37, poses for a photograph at her home in the La Nueva Australia neighborhood in more
Angelica Maribel Murillo, 37, poses for a photograph at her home in the La Nueva Australia neighborhood in Tegucigalpa August 21, 2013. Angelica's husband attacked her in 2008, accusing her of having an affair, and cut off her two hands with a machete while trying to kill her. He is on the run since then, while she raises their four children by making and selling tortillas. Some 225 women have been killed during the first six months of 2013, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013. Poll workers in Mali began counting votes in Smore
Poll workers count ballots in Bamako, Mali, August 11, 2013. Poll workers in Mali began counting votes in Sunday's high stakes presidential runoff, with former Prime Minister Ibrahim Boubacar Keita tipped to claim the difficult job of stabilizing the West African nation after more than a year of turmoil. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border pomore
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dmore
Students of Howard University march from campus to the Lincoln Memorial to participate in the Realize the Dream Rally for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington August 24, 2013. Thousands of marchers were expected in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech and to urge action on jobs, voting rights and gun violence. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A Palestinian protester uses a metal rod at the controversial Israeli barrier during clashes with Israeli bmore
A Palestinian protester uses a metal rod at the controversial Israeli barrier during clashes with Israeli border policemen after a protest, which was against Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Residents wade in waist-deep floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, more
Residents wade in waist-deep floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A woman who survived from what activists say is a gas attack vomits as she takes shelter with other civiliamore
A woman who survived from what activists say is a gas attack vomits as she takes shelter with other civilians inside a mosque in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Children pretend to be carrying a coffin, as they play along a street in Raqqa province, eastern Syria Augumore
Children pretend to be carrying a coffin, as they play along a street in Raqqa province, eastern Syria August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
The Team Emirates New Zealand sails before the third race of their Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yachmore
The Team Emirates New Zealand sails before the third race of their Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series yacht race against Luna Rossa Challenge in this underwater picture in San Francisco, California August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Gold medalists team Russia kiss and celebrate at the women's 4x400 meters relay victory ceremony during themore
Gold medalists team Russia kiss and celebrate at the women's 4x400 meters relay victory ceremony during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. From left: Tatyana Firova, Yulia Gushchina, Kseniya Ryzhova, and Antonina Krivoshapka. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A child takes a picture of herself with a mobile phone at an Eid al-Fitr party for Syrian and Iraqi refugeemore
A child takes a picture of herself with a mobile phone at an Eid al-Fitr party for Syrian and Iraqi refugee children injured during violence in their countries organized by the French humanitarian aid organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in Amman August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A Greek firefighter collects a fire hose after running out of water as a forest fire rages in Marathon nearmore
A Greek firefighter collects a fire hose after running out of water as a forest fire rages in Marathon near Athens August 5, 2013. A wildfire fanned by strong winds raged near Athens on Monday, damaging homes and sending residents fleeing, fire brigade officials said. Reuters witnesses said the blaze had damaged at least three homes at a hamlet by the town of Marathon - the site of the historic 490 BC battle between Athenians and Persians about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of the Greek capital. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A general view of Stonehenge during the annual Perseid meteor shower in the night sky in Salisbury Plain, smore
A general view of Stonehenge during the annual Perseid meteor shower in the night sky in Salisbury Plain, southern England August 13, 2013. The Perseid meteor shower is sparked every August when the Earth passes through a stream of space debris left by comet Swift-Tuttle. Picture taken using a long exposure. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Inmate firefighters line up for dinner at the Rim Fire camp near Buck Meadows, California, August 26, 2013.more
Inmate firefighters line up for dinner at the Rim Fire camp near Buck Meadows, California, August 26, 2013. The fire has burned 160,980 acres on the northwest side of Yosemite National Park. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia competes in the women's triple jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Atmore
Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia competes in the women's triple jump qualifying round during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man, whose last name is Hou (L), climbs outside a window with a knife, as his mother (C) and a plain clotmore
A man, whose last name is Hou (L), climbs outside a window with a knife, as his mother (C) and a plain clothes policeman look on, in Anshan, Liaoning province August 26, 2013. Hou held his mother captive in his apartment before climbing out of the window and threatening to cut himself. After several hours, he was controlled by policemen who managed to enter the house from another window with the help of his mother, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the construction site of the apartment houses for scientists closemore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the construction site of the apartment houses for scientists close to completion in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 7, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox man during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalemmore
An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox man during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem August 12, 2013. An Israeli police spokesperson said some 21 ultra-Orthodox protesters were detained in the town during clashes with police after a group of them broke into a construction site to prevent work from taking place at the site they believe contains ancient graves. REUTERS/Nir Elias
New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez is hit by a pitch in the second inning of their MLB American League basebalmore
New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez is hit by a pitch in the second inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Massachusetts, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A team makes repairs to their car in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the Nmore
A team makes repairs to their car in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. Originally begun in the 1950's in the United States, Demolition Derbies have been popular at state and county fairs throughout the U.S. and have spread to western Europe and Asia. With the dwindling availability of older large American-made vehicles, smaller full-sized vehicles of the 1980's and 1990's are more frequently used today. A separate class of demolition derby for compact cars is increasing in popularity. The two day demolition derby at the New Jersey State Fair featured more than 100 cars and drivers from New Jersey and surrounding Northeastern states competing in cars dating from the 1960's to the 2000's. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A boy salvages belongings amid burnt debris at Htan Kone village in Myanmar's northern Sagaing region Augusmore
A boy salvages belongings amid burnt debris at Htan Kone village in Myanmar's northern Sagaing region August 25, 2013. Authorities restored order in Myanmar's northern Sagaing region after a Buddhist mob set fire to nearly two dozen Muslim-owned buildings and attacked rescue workers in the latest widening of sectarian violence in the former military-run state. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A cloud partially covers the tip of the Rock of the British territory of Gibraltar at sunrise from La Atunamore
A cloud partially covers the tip of the Rock of the British territory of Gibraltar at sunrise from La Atunara port before Spanish fishermen sail in their fishing boats with their relatives to take part in a protest at an area of the sea where an artificial reef was built by Gibraltar using concrete blocks, in Algeciras bay, La Linea de la Concepcion in southern Spain August 18, 2013. For just over an hour some 30 fishing boats circled where 70 3-tonne concrete blocks were dropped in July to form a reef that Spain said was not legal and prompted the government to ramp up border checks with the British overseas territory. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Archaeology students and workers clean the tomb of a priestess of the Moche culture recently excavated and more
Archaeology students and workers clean the tomb of a priestess of the Moche culture recently excavated and found at San Jose de Moro Archaeological site in Trujillo August 2, 2013. Researchers and students from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru found the tomb of the priestess of the Moche culture dating some 1,200 years old. The tomb contains the body of the priestess covered in copper plates with seven companions and ceramic vessels pottery. Luis Jaime Castillo, project manager of San Jose De Moro archaeological site, said a copper headdress and other ornaments found revealed the body to be that of a priestess.The site is a ceremonial and funerary complex located in the north coast of Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover inside a house as he looks through a hole in Deir al-Zor August 23, more
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover inside a house as he looks through a hole in Deir al-Zor August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A petitioner, with his pants removed, balances himself atop a pillar as he stages a protest near the Jinan more
A petitioner, with his pants removed, balances himself atop a pillar as he stages a protest near the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai is held in Jinan, Shandong province August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man wears a mask made of a watermelon at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra River, close to themore
A man wears a mask made of a watermelon at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra River, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia hits a return to Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania as the shadows of spectators show on more
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia hits a return to Alexandra Dulgheru of Romania as the shadows of spectators show on the court at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man takes pictures at the finish line during the Colour Run at Centennial Park in Sydney August 25, 2013.more
A man takes pictures at the finish line during the Colour Run at Centennial Park in Sydney August 25, 2013. According to organizers, 15,000 runners registered to complete the 5km (3 miles) course in Centennial Park on Sunday, being covered in blue, pink, orange and yellow powder on their way to the finish line. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A Muslim boy runs up the stairs of a mosque while preparing for Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in Newmore
A Muslim boy runs up the stairs of a mosque while preparing for Iftar meal on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 8, 2013. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A general view of the abandoned textile mill where a photo journalist was raped by five men, in Mumbai Augumore
A general view of the abandoned textile mill where a photo journalist was raped by five men, in Mumbai August 23, 2013. A photo journalist was gang-raped in the Indian city of Mumbai, police said, evoking comparisons with a similar incident in Delhi in December that led to nationwide protests and a revision of the country's rape laws. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A bride plays a piano for her groom in the park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 9, 2013. Amore
A bride plays a piano for her groom in the park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 9, 2013. A group of young enthusiasts bought an old Soviet-made piano, adjusted it, painted it white and placed it in a park for use by all visitors. The instrument is covered with a plastic foil at night and during rain. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A farmer walks through a field near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhomore
A farmer walks through a field near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province August 1, 2013. Tianducheng, developed by Zhejiang Guangsha Co. Ltd., started constructing in 2007 and was known as a knockoff of Paris with a scaled-replica of the Eiffel Tower, standing 108 meters, and Parisian houses. Although designed to accommodate at least ten thousand people, Tianducheng remains sparsely populated and is now considered as a "ghost town", according to local media. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo August 27, 2013more
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Chinese inventor Tao Xiangli controls his self-made humanoid robot with a remote controller as he poses witmore
Chinese inventor Tao Xiangli controls his self-made humanoid robot with a remote controller as he poses with it during a photo opportunity at his house located in a old residential area in Beijing August 8, 2013. The self-taught Chinese inventor built the home-made robot, named "The King of Innovation", out of scrap metal and electronic wires that he bought from a second-hand market. Tao completed his creation in less than a year, with costs of production and living expenses amounting to 300,000 yuan ($49,037). However, the robot, which measures 2.1 meters (6.9 feet) in height and 480 kg (1058 lbs) in weight, turned out to be too tall and heavy to walk out of the front door of his house. It can perform simple movements with its hands and legs and also mimic human voices. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People run to help outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, Augumore
People run to help outside one of two mosques hit by explosions in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Former Argentina captain and coach Diego Maradona is lifted by players of Deportivo Riestra after they defemore
Former Argentina captain and coach Diego Maradona is lifted by players of Deportivo Riestra after they defeated San Miguel in a Primera D championship soccer match in Buenos Aires August 19, 2013. Maradona made his debut as a part-time consultant for Deportivo Riestra, an Argentine fifth-tier team. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A World War II American plane flies in front of a wall of fire as it takes part in a re-enactment of the atmore
A World War II American plane flies in front of a wall of fire as it takes part in a re-enactment of the attack on Pearl Harbor during an afternoon air show at the EAA AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Chickens perch on the roof of a hennery to escape rising floodwaters after Typhoon Utor hit Maoming, Guangzmore
Chickens perch on the roof of a hennery to escape rising floodwaters after Typhoon Utor hit Maoming, Guangzhou province, China, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Javier Alava, 27, receives his check for working at an auto store in Long Island, New York, May 30, 2013. Amore
Javier Alava, 27, receives his check for working at an auto store in Long Island, New York, May 30, 2013. Alava works for an auto store and makes just above the national minimum wage, not exceeding $8 an hour. Alava commutes daily from Brooklyn by subway to Long Island which takes him about an hour. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waves to supporters as his girlfriend Francesca Pascale loomore
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waves to supporters as his girlfriend Francesca Pascale looks on during a rally to protest his tax fraud conviction, outside his palace in central Rome August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Francois, 48, a French naturist, jogs on the beach at sunset during his holiday at the Centre Helio-Marin (more
Francois, 48, a French naturist, jogs on the beach at sunset during his holiday at the Centre Helio-Marin (Center for Sun and Sea) naturist campsite on the Atlantic coast in Montalivet, southwestern France, August 12, 2013. The centre, created in July 1950, was the first vacation nudist camp to open in Europe. France is host to some 83 naturist sites where 60% of the holiday makers are foreigners. During the peak summer holiday period, 14,000 people spend their vacation at this nudist campsite on the Atlantic Ocean. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry a protester injured during clashes with riot pmore
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry a protester injured during clashes with riot police and army at around the area of Rabaa Adawiya square, where they are camping, in Cairo August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Workers use metal detectors to search for gold bullion, believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 Wmore
Workers use metal detectors to search for gold bullion, believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion, Paraguay, August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Palestinian tunnel workers rest inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southernmore
Palestinian tunnel workers rest inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A worker pastes up an election poster showing Rainer Bruederle, the top candidate of the liberal Free Democmore
A worker pastes up an election poster showing Rainer Bruederle, the top candidate of the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) in the upcoming German general elections, in Berlin, August 26, 2013. German voters will take to the polls in a general election on September 22. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after defeating Sorana Cirstea of Romania during their women'smore
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after defeating Sorana Cirstea of Romania during their women's final tennis match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Jason Sudeikis pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premieremore
Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Jason Sudeikis pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of "We're the Millers" in Leicester Square in central London August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Orlando Duque of Colombia dives off the roof of the Institute of Contemporary Art during the Red Bull Cliffmore
Orlando Duque of Colombia dives off the roof of the Institute of Contemporary Art during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2013 competition in Boston, Massachusetts August 25, 2013. Divers plunged some 90 feet from the roof of the contemporary art museum into Boston Harbor. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Phyllis Kennedy, 57, who has been unemployed for over a year is pictured at her home in Little Falls, New Jmore
Phyllis Kennedy, 57, who has been unemployed for over a year is pictured at her home in Little Falls, New Jersey August 9, 2013. Kennedy is facing a bleak future. U.S. government budget tightening has slashed her weekly unemployment check by more than a fifth, and her prospects of finding a job are grim after over a year of unemployment. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man looks at a giant inukshuk as the moon rises above it in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut August 21, 2013. The inmore
A man looks at a giant inukshuk as the moon rises above it in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut August 21, 2013. The inukshuk is a stone landmark or cairn used by the Inuit people in the arctic. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman plays on the edge of a cliff on a rainy winter afternoon at Bronte beach in Sydney August 8, 2013. more
A woman plays on the edge of a cliff on a rainy winter afternoon at Bronte beach in Sydney August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A smoldering mountainside is seen under the stars at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 201more
A smoldering mountainside is seen under the stars at the Silver Fire near Banning, California August 7, 2013. The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. near a back-country road south of Banning, about 90 miles (145 km) outside Los Angeles in Riverside County, and within hours had blackened more than 5,000 acres, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlandt said. REUTERS/David McNew
