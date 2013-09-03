Diana Nyad completes Cuba-Florida swim
Diana Nyad , 64, walks to dry sand, completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, Septmore
Diana Nyad , 64, walks to dry sand, completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Diana Nyad (front R), 64, is welcomed ashore after completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key Westmore
Diana Nyad (front R), 64, is welcomed ashore after completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Jen DeMaria (L) and Harry Appel (R) await U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, who completed her swimmore
Jen DeMaria (L) and Harry Appel (R) await U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, who completed her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. Nyad on Monday became the first person to swim across the Florida Straits from Cuba without a shark cage, succeeding on her fifth attempt at the feat. Nyad came ashore about 53 hours after she set off from Havana, completing the estimated 110-mile (177-km) journey and setting a record for the longest ocean swim without a shark cage or flippers, according to her crew. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT SWIMMING)
Diana Nyad, 64, officially completes her swim from Cuba as she arrives unaided, on dry sand in Key West, Flmore
Diana Nyad, 64, officially completes her swim from Cuba as she arrives unaided, on dry sand in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Diana Nyad (front C), 64, is embraced after completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florimore
Diana Nyad (front C), 64, is embraced after completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Diana Nyad, 64, reacts to a question, while lying on a stretcher, after completing her swim from Cuba to Kemore
Diana Nyad, 64, reacts to a question, while lying on a stretcher, after completing her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Diana Nyad, 64, takes a drink, while lying on a stretcher, after completing her swim from Cuba to Key West,more
Diana Nyad, 64, takes a drink, while lying on a stretcher, after completing her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Diana Nyad, 64, gestures to her mouth in response to a question, while lying on a stretcher, after completimore
Diana Nyad, 64, gestures to her mouth in response to a question, while lying on a stretcher, after completing her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Members of the public wait near the shore for U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, as she completes hmore
Members of the public wait near the shore for U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, as she completes her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Betty Chambers, of Key West awaits the arrival of U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, who completed more
Betty Chambers, of Key West awaits the arrival of U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, who completed her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Diana Nyad, 64, completes her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTEmore
Diana Nyad, 64, completes her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, more
Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, is escorted by kayakers as she swims towards the completion of her 111-mile trek from Cuba to the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout
Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, more
Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, swims towards the completion of her 111-mile trek from Cuba to the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via Reuters
Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, more
Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, swims towards the completion of her 111-mile trek from Cuba to the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via Reuters
Diana Nyad converses with her crew less than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handmore
Diana Nyad converses with her crew less than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via Reuters
Diana Nyad adjusts her goggles before attempting to swim to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/more
Diana Nyad adjusts her goggles before attempting to swim to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Diana Nyad cheers before attempting to swim to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De Lamore
Diana Nyad cheers before attempting to swim to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Diana Nyad jumps into the waters of Havana's Hemingway Marina August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osamore
Diana Nyad jumps into the waters of Havana's Hemingway Marina August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Diana Nyad swims on her way to Florida as she departs from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Omore
Diana Nyad swims on her way to Florida as she departs from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Diana Nyad arrives for her attempt at swimming to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De more
Diana Nyad arrives for her attempt at swimming to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
下一个
Recovering bones from boys school
Anthropologists continue exhuming grave sites at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys after discovering human remains buried in an unmarked grave.
Tornado hits Tokyo
A rare tornado rips through suburban Tokyo.
Deadly Honduran landslide
People mourn during the funeral of six children who were killed when their house collapsed in a landslide after heavy rains.
精选图集
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.