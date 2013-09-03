版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 3日 星期二 22:05 BJT

Diana Nyad completes Cuba-Florida swim

<p>Diana Nyad , 64, walks to dry sand, completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Diana Nyad , 64, walks to dry sand, completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, Septmore

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad , 64, walks to dry sand, completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
1 / 20
<p>Diana Nyad (front R), 64, is welcomed ashore after completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Diana Nyad (front R), 64, is welcomed ashore after completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key Westmore

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad (front R), 64, is welcomed ashore after completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
2 / 20
<p>Jen DeMaria (L) and Harry Appel (R) await U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, who completed her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. Nyad on Monday became the first person to swim across the Florida Straits from Cuba without a shark cage, succeeding on her fifth attempt at the feat. Nyad came ashore about 53 hours after she set off from Havana, completing the estimated 110-mile (177-km) journey and setting a record for the longest ocean swim without a shark cage or flippers, according to her crew. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT SWIMMING)</p>

Jen DeMaria (L) and Harry Appel (R) await U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, who completed her swimmore

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Jen DeMaria (L) and Harry Appel (R) await U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, who completed her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. Nyad on Monday became the first person to swim across the Florida Straits from Cuba without a shark cage, succeeding on her fifth attempt at the feat. Nyad came ashore about 53 hours after she set off from Havana, completing the estimated 110-mile (177-km) journey and setting a record for the longest ocean swim without a shark cage or flippers, according to her crew. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT SWIMMING)

Close
3 / 20
<p>Diana Nyad, 64, officially completes her swim from Cuba as she arrives unaided, on dry sand in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Diana Nyad, 64, officially completes her swim from Cuba as she arrives unaided, on dry sand in Key West, Flmore

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad, 64, officially completes her swim from Cuba as she arrives unaided, on dry sand in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
4 / 20
<p>Diana Nyad (front C), 64, is embraced after completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Diana Nyad (front C), 64, is embraced after completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florimore

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad (front C), 64, is embraced after completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
5 / 20
<p>Diana Nyad, 64, reacts to a question, while lying on a stretcher, after completing her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Diana Nyad, 64, reacts to a question, while lying on a stretcher, after completing her swim from Cuba to Kemore

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad, 64, reacts to a question, while lying on a stretcher, after completing her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
6 / 20
<p>Diana Nyad, 64, takes a drink, while lying on a stretcher, after completing her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Diana Nyad, 64, takes a drink, while lying on a stretcher, after completing her swim from Cuba to Key West,more

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad, 64, takes a drink, while lying on a stretcher, after completing her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
7 / 20
<p>Diana Nyad, 64, gestures to her mouth in response to a question, while lying on a stretcher, after completing her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Diana Nyad, 64, gestures to her mouth in response to a question, while lying on a stretcher, after completimore

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad, 64, gestures to her mouth in response to a question, while lying on a stretcher, after completing her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
8 / 20
<p>Members of the public wait near the shore for U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, as she completes her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Members of the public wait near the shore for U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, as she completes hmore

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Members of the public wait near the shore for U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, as she completes her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
9 / 20
<p>Betty Chambers, of Key West awaits the arrival of U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, who completed her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Betty Chambers, of Key West awaits the arrival of U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, who completed more

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Betty Chambers, of Key West awaits the arrival of U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, who completed her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
10 / 20
<p>Diana Nyad, 64, completes her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Diana Nyad, 64, completes her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad, 64, completes her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
11 / 20
<p>Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, is escorted by kayakers as she swims towards the completion of her 111-mile trek from Cuba to the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout</p>

Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, more

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, is escorted by kayakers as she swims towards the completion of her 111-mile trek from Cuba to the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout

Close
12 / 20
<p>Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, swims towards the completion of her 111-mile trek from Cuba to the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via Reuters</p>

Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, more

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, swims towards the completion of her 111-mile trek from Cuba to the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via Reuters

Close
13 / 20
<p>Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, swims towards the completion of her 111-mile trek from Cuba to the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via Reuters</p>

Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, more

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, swims towards the completion of her 111-mile trek from Cuba to the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via Reuters

Close
14 / 20
<p>Diana Nyad converses with her crew less than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via Reuters</p>

Diana Nyad converses with her crew less than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handmore

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad converses with her crew less than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via Reuters

Close
15 / 20
<p>Diana Nyad adjusts her goggles before attempting to swim to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Diana Nyad adjusts her goggles before attempting to swim to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/more

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad adjusts her goggles before attempting to swim to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
16 / 20
<p>Diana Nyad cheers before attempting to swim to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Diana Nyad cheers before attempting to swim to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De Lamore

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad cheers before attempting to swim to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
17 / 20
<p>Diana Nyad jumps into the waters of Havana's Hemingway Marina August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Diana Nyad jumps into the waters of Havana's Hemingway Marina August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osamore

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad jumps into the waters of Havana's Hemingway Marina August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
18 / 20
<p>Diana Nyad swims on her way to Florida as she departs from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Diana Nyad swims on her way to Florida as she departs from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Omore

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad swims on her way to Florida as she departs from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
19 / 20
<p>Diana Nyad arrives for her attempt at swimming to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Diana Nyad arrives for her attempt at swimming to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De more

2013年 9月 3日 星期二

Diana Nyad arrives for her attempt at swimming to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Recovering bones from boys school

Recovering bones from boys school

下一个

Recovering bones from boys school

Recovering bones from boys school

Anthropologists continue exhuming grave sites at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys after discovering human remains buried in an unmarked grave.

2013年 9月 3日
Tornado hits Tokyo

Tornado hits Tokyo

A rare tornado rips through suburban Tokyo.

2013年 9月 2日
Deadly Honduran landslide

Deadly Honduran landslide

People mourn during the funeral of six children who were killed when their house collapsed in a landslide after heavy rains.

2013年 8月 31日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 8月 31日

精选图集

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

North Korea on parade

North Korea on parade

North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐