Recovering bones from boys school
John Due, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia, leaves with his daughter Tananarive Due, 47 (R), after a short memorial more
John Due, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia, leaves with his daughter Tananarive Due, 47 (R), after a short memorial ceremony at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. Due's wife's uncle named Robert Stephens died at the school in 1937 when he was stabbed by another student. Teams of forensic and law-enforcement searchers began sifting the sands of Florida Panhandle woodlands on Saturday, searching for bones of juvenile offenders who disappeared from a notorious reform school more than a half-century ago. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool
L-R: Steven Barnes, 61, of Smyrna, Georgia, his son Jason Due-Barnes, 9, wife Tananarive Due, 47, and her fmore
L-R: Steven Barnes, 61, of Smyrna, Georgia, his son Jason Due-Barnes, 9, wife Tananarive Due, 47, and her father John Due, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia, embrace during a memorial ceremony at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool
Jason Due, 9, helps University of South Florida researchers exhume a grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at themore
Jason Due, 9, helps University of South Florida researchers exhume a grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool
University of South Florida masters student Cristina Kelbaugh (L) and PhD student Ashley Maxwell, dig at thmore
University of South Florida masters student Cristina Kelbaugh (L) and PhD student Ashley Maxwell, dig at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool
University of South Florida student volunteer Paige Phillips sifts dirt at the Boot Hill Cemetery at the nomore
University of South Florida student volunteer Paige Phillips sifts dirt at the Boot Hill Cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL
USF student volunteer Liotta Noche-Dowdy writes during the exhumation of suspected graves at the now closedmore
USF student volunteer Liotta Noche-Dowdy writes during the exhumation of suspected graves at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL
University of South Florida assistant professor Dr. Erin Kimmerle (C) speaks to her excavation team at the more
University of South Florida assistant professor Dr. Erin Kimmerle (C) speaks to her excavation team at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/POOL
A team of anthropologists from the University of South Florida are exhuming suspected graves at the Boot Himore
A team of anthropologists from the University of South Florida are exhuming suspected graves at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D Fountain/Pool
Thirty one metal crosses mark the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in more
Thirty one metal crosses mark the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
University of South Florida student Ashley Maxwell takes measurements at the edge of a hole where human remmore
University of South Florida student Ashley Maxwell takes measurements at the edge of a hole where human remains were discovered in a shallow, unmarked grave in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. The yellow marker denotes the location where skull fragments and a tooth were found. Other items located included metal hardware consistent with what would have been found on a coffin in the mid twentieth century. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
University of South Florida student Paige Phillips takes notes while exhuming a second grave shaft discovermore
University of South Florida student Paige Phillips takes notes while exhuming a second grave shaft discovered in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
University of South Florida student Ashley Maxwell works in an unmarked grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at more
University of South Florida student Ashley Maxwell works in an unmarked grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
A fragment of bone is seen with a burial shroud pin in a shallow, unmarked gravesite unearthed by anthropolmore
A fragment of bone is seen with a burial shroud pin in a shallow, unmarked gravesite unearthed by anthropologists from the University of South Florida in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
Coffin nails removed from an unmarked grave were placed in bags by University of South Florida assistant prmore
Coffin nails removed from an unmarked grave were placed in bags by University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
University of South Florida student Ashley Humphries (R) exhumes a grave in the Boot Hill cemetery at the nmore
University of South Florida student Ashley Humphries (R) exhumes a grave in the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle removes a clip used to homore
University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle removes a clip used to hold a shroud around a body from an unmarked grave at the Boot Hill cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett (L) examines a nail recovered from an unmarked grave with University ofmore
Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett (L) examines a nail recovered from an unmarked grave with University of South Florida assistant professor of anthropology Dr. Erin Kimmerle at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
University of South Florida associate professor Christian Wells uses string in an attempt to cut loose a blmore
University of South Florida associate professor Christian Wells uses string in an attempt to cut loose a block of dirt and clay containing skull fragments in a grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
Remains from a grave await removal by a team of anthropologists from the University of South Florida at themore
Remains from a grave await removal by a team of anthropologists from the University of South Florida at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
University of South Florida assistant professor Dr. Erin Kimmerle displays a pants button found in an exhummore
University of South Florida assistant professor Dr. Erin Kimmerle displays a pants button found in an exhumed grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
Pat Brewer, Jason Byrd (C), and Larry Bedore (R), all of the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Responsemore
Pat Brewer, Jason Byrd (C), and Larry Bedore (R), all of the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System, wheel the first remains to be removed from the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys to a van in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
The remains removed from the cemetery at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys waits to be loaded for transpmore
The remains removed from the cemetery at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys waits to be loaded for transportation in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
Jason Byrd (L) helps University of South Florida assistant professor Erin Kimmerle (C) and assistant profesmore
Jason Byrd (L) helps University of South Florida assistant professor Erin Kimmerle (C) and assistant professor Christian Wells remove remains from the cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
Larry Bedore and Jason Byrd (R), both from the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System, load more
Larry Bedore and Jason Byrd (R), both from the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System, load a stretcher containing remains removed from a grave at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys into a body bag in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
Wet conditions slowed progress as anthropologists from the University of South Florida made an attempt to rmore
Wet conditions slowed progress as anthropologists from the University of South Florida made an attempt to remove the first remains from the cemetery at the now closed Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool
下一个
Tornado hits Tokyo
A rare tornado rips through suburban Tokyo.
Deadly Honduran landslide
People mourn during the funeral of six children who were killed when their house collapsed in a landslide after heavy rains.
Conflict in the Congo
Armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo battle with M23 rebels outside Goma.
精选图集
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.