版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 4日 星期三 21:20 BJT

Ariel Castro found hanged in cell

<p>Ariel Castro, 52, is shown in this Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office booking photo taken on May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office/Handout</p>

<p>Ariel Castro appears with public defender Kathleen DeMetz for his initial court appearance in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Ariel Castro appears in court for his initial appearance in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>FBI agents and other law enforcement officers stand outside Ariel Castro's home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Workers unload materials at Ariel Castro's home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

<p>Ariel Castro (R), 52, enters the court room for a pre-trial hearing on charges including rape, kidnapping and murder in Cleveland, Ohio June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>Ariel Castro (L), 53, enters the courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>Ariel Castro (C), 53, reads along as the judge reads the charges while sitting between his attorneys Jaye Schlachet and Craig Weintraub (L) in the courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>Ariel Castro, 53, sits in the courtroom next to his attorney Jaye Schlachet (R) in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>A model of the home of Ariel Castro is displayed in the court room during the sentencing of Castro on charges including rape, kidnapping and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>Ariel Castro (R), 53, sits in the court room next to his attorney Craig Weintraub in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>Michelle Knight (2nd from left) reads statements while supported by her attorney (L) and friend as her accused assailant Ariel Castro (R) sits in the courtroom during Castros sentencing of kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>An image is shown on a courtroom monitor shows chains that were used to restrain the three women held captive by Ariel Castro, during his sentencing on kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>An image is shown on a courtroom monitor shows a photo of one of the bedrooms that the three women who were kidnapped by Ariel Castro were held, during Castro's sentencing on kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>An image is shown on a courtroom monitor of a wig that was used to disguise the women when they went outside of the house they were being held captive, during Ariel Castro's sentencing on kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>Ariel Castro (R), 53, listens to his attorney Craig Weintraub during Castro's sentencing on kidnapping, rape and murder in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>Ariel Castro (C), 53, stands between attorneys Craig Weintraub (L) and Jaye Schlachet as his sentence is read to him by judge Michael J. Russo in the courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>A dump truck dumps a load of dirt on what used to be the property of Ariel Castro under the watch of the FBI in Cleveland, Ohio August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

