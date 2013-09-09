版本:
Tokyo: Olympic city

<p>People celebrate after hearing that Tokyo had been chosen to host the 2020 Olympic Games during a public viewing event in Tokyo September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

People celebrate after hearing that Tokyo had been chosen to host the 2020 Olympic Games during a public viewing event in Tokyo September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Japanese fencer Yuki Ota cries as Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games during a ceremony in Buenos Aires September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Japanese fencer Yuki Ota cries as Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games during a ceremony in Buenos Aires September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan (2nd R) celebrates with members of the Tokyo bid committee as Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games during a ceremony in Buenos Aires September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ian Walton/Pool</p>

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan (2nd R) celebrates with members of the Tokyo bid committee as Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games during a ceremony in Buenos Aires September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ian Walton/Pool

<p>People celebrate after hearing that Tokyo had been chosen to host the 2020 Olympic Games during a public viewing event in Tokyo September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

People celebrate after hearing that Tokyo had been chosen to host the 2020 Olympic Games during a public viewing event in Tokyo September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games during a ceremony in Buenos Aires September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool</p>

Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games during a ceremony in Buenos Aires September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

<p>Well-wishers wave Japanese national flags to celebrate Japan's Emperor Akihito's 79th birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Well-wishers wave Japanese national flags to celebrate Japan's Emperor Akihito's 79th birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures as he speaks during Tokyo 2020 kick off rally in Tokyo August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures as he speaks during Tokyo 2020 kick off rally in Tokyo August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>Participants display their works at a calligraphy contest to celebrate the new year in Tokyo January 5, 2012. 2,999 calligraphers who were selected among 5,902 entrants, took part in the contest in the hope to win the "Prime Minister's Prize". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Participants display their works at a calligraphy contest to celebrate the new year in Tokyo January 5, 2012. 2,999 calligraphers who were selected among 5,902 entrants, took part in the contest in the hope to win the "Prime Minister's Prize". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A boy takes part in an anti-nuclear march in Tokyo March 10, 2013, a day before the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A boy takes part in an anti-nuclear march in Tokyo March 10, 2013, a day before the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese women in kimonos take pictures of themselves as they celebrate the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Japanese women in kimonos take pictures of themselves as they celebrate the Coming of Age Day at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>A woman films an eclipse at a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A woman films an eclipse at a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>A woman takes a photograph of illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi moats in Tokyo April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

A woman takes a photograph of illuminated cherry blossoms in full bloom along the Chidorigafuchi moats in Tokyo April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>Girls in ladybug and bee outfits take part in "Harajuku Omotesando Hello Halloween Pumpkin Parade 2009" in Tokyo October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Girls in ladybug and bee outfits take part in "Harajuku Omotesando Hello Halloween Pumpkin Parade 2009" in Tokyo October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>Talking robot Mirata is presented during a news conference in support of the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics candidacy in Buenos Aires September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Talking robot Mirata is presented during a news conference in support of the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics candidacy in Buenos Aires September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>A visitor walks at the snow-blanketed Imperial Palace in Tokyo January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A visitor walks at the snow-blanketed Imperial Palace in Tokyo January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>People go home after work by train at Tokyo station in central Tokyo March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

People go home after work by train at Tokyo station in central Tokyo March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>Japan's soccer fans and pedestrians celebrate Japan's qualification for the World Cup finals in Brazil, after the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Australia, at Tokyo's Shibuya shopping and amusement district June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Japan's soccer fans and pedestrians celebrate Japan's qualification for the World Cup finals in Brazil, after the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Australia, at Tokyo's Shibuya shopping and amusement district June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Birds fly over Zojoji Temple and Tokyo tower (R) before their lights were turned off during the million people's candle night event in Tokyo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Birds fly over Zojoji Temple and Tokyo tower (R) before their lights were turned off during the million people's candle night event in Tokyo June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Homeless people take shelter on an underpass at a station in Tokyo February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Homeless people take shelter on an underpass at a station in Tokyo February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>Tadahiro Kanemasu a.k.a the "Carry-Your-Pram-Ranger" carries a woman's shopping cart at the station in Tokyo August 23, 2013. In a green outfit with silver trim and matching mask, a superhero waits by the stairs of a Tokyo subway station, lending his strength to the elderly, passengers lugging heavy packages and mothers with baby strollers. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Tadahiro Kanemasu a.k.a the "Carry-Your-Pram-Ranger" carries a woman's shopping cart at the station in Tokyo August 23, 2013. In a green outfit with silver trim and matching mask, a superhero waits by the stairs of a Tokyo subway station, lending his strength to the elderly, passengers lugging heavy packages and mothers with baby strollers. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>An elderly woman is led to a temple in Tokyo July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas White</p>

An elderly woman is led to a temple in Tokyo July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas White

<p>Receptionists work behind their desk at Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Receptionists work behind their desk at Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Sumo grand champion, or Yokozuna, Asashoryu (R) of Mongolia, throws Kotoshogiku in a sumo ring during a joint practice for the Yokozuna Deliberation Council in Tokyo April 29, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Sumo grand champion, or Yokozuna, Asashoryu (R) of Mongolia, throws Kotoshogiku in a sumo ring during a joint practice for the Yokozuna Deliberation Council in Tokyo April 29, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>A man leans on the wall of a luxury brand store in Tokyo's Ginza district in Tokyo October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

A man leans on the wall of a luxury brand store in Tokyo's Ginza district in Tokyo October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>Bus tour guides look at an annular eclipse at a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Bus tour guides look at an annular eclipse at a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow from an airplane March 2, 2013. Mount Fuji, at 3,776 meters (12,388 feet), is Japan's highest mountain. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow from an airplane March 2, 2013. Mount Fuji, at 3,776 meters (12,388 feet), is Japan's highest mountain. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Women in traditional summer kimonos costumes look at paper lanterns during the annual Mitama festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Women in traditional summer kimonos costumes look at paper lanterns during the annual Mitama festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A chef places raw beef liver sashimi in a refrigerated case at a restaurant in Tokyo June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A chef places raw beef liver sashimi in a refrigerated case at a restaurant in Tokyo June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>A woman wears a hard hat and talks on a phone after evacuating a building in Tokyo's financial district, after an earthquake off the coast of northern Japan March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A woman wears a hard hat and talks on a phone after evacuating a building in Tokyo's financial district, after an earthquake off the coast of northern Japan March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Close to 1,200 participants throw their hats into the air inside a hangar, in an attempt to set a world record, as an All Nippon Airways' Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane (R) and a Japan Airlines' Boeing 777 plane are pictured in the background, at an event to promote the city's bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games, at Haneda airport in Tokyo August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Close to 1,200 participants throw their hats into the air inside a hangar, in an attempt to set a world record, as an All Nippon Airways' Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane (R) and a Japan Airlines' Boeing 777 plane are pictured in the background, at an event to promote the city's bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games, at Haneda airport in Tokyo August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

