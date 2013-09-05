Madrid: Olympic hopeful
A Spanish flag hangs from the balcony of a building under repair in Madrid June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vemore
A man walks past under colorful umbrellas in Getafe, outskirts of Madrid, August 1, 2013. Picture taken witmore
A woman tries to hang on a bull sculpture outside Madrid's Las Ventas bullring July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Mmore
A performer dressed as Jesus Christ stands next to a man using an ATM machine in Madrid September 4, 2013. more
Patricia Tapia pauses during an interview with Reuters in her almost empty home in Madrid February 28, 2012more
Spanish flamenco dancer and choreographer Yolanda Gavino (L) performs during a media rehearsal of her latesmore
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the winning goal against Manchester City during their Chmore
A man dressed as a clown and pointing a toy gun jokes with musicians during the "Parade of the giants and tmore
Passengers stand inside a metro during a strike in Madrid September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A young penitent waits for the start of the procession of the 'Santisimo Cristo de los Alabarderos' brothermore
A dancer from the Imperial Russian Ballet company tapes her feet before a media rehearsal of "Sleeping Beaumore
People are silhouetted as they point out while walking past Madrid's Town Hall March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susanmore
People wait for the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployedmore
A man reads newspapers in Madrid December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Children play in a bathtub in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero" on the outskirts of Madrid Octobmore
Tourists hold umbrellas in the Plaza Mayor during snowfall in Madrid, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hannamore
Drag Queen Barbie Lopez performs at "A different life" bookstore during "The Night of the Books" festival imore
Spain's Princess Letizia (L) looks on as a member of the honor guard is assisted after passing out during amore
A transvestite heads to the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chuecmore
People watching a Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day, argue with a demonstrator (L) as he more
A man walks past the empty terrace of a restaurant in Madrid April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An actress performs as Marilyn Monroe during Carnival celebrations in Madrid February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Susmore
A tour bus drives past the Royal Palace in Madrid August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People visit the interior of the Madrid train bombing memorial outside Atocha station during the sixth annimore
A view of the capital city is pictured at dusk from the 53rd floor of the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Towemore
