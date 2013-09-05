China's wealth gap
A man transports a family of passengers on his electronic tricycle cart in Beijing June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kimore
A man transports a family of passengers on his electronic tricycle cart in Beijing June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors look around Rolls-Royce's vintage car during the Rolls-Royce's Concours d'Elegance event for celebmore
Visitors look around Rolls-Royce's vintage car during the Rolls-Royce's Concours d'Elegance event for celebrating its ten years of business in China, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Celebrities and guests attend a reception prior to a fashion show held at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relicsmore
Celebrities and guests attend a reception prior to a fashion show held at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Residents living in an area for migrant workers look at a travelling circus troupe's tent in their town in more
Residents living in an area for migrant workers look at a travelling circus troupe's tent in their town in Beijing July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A female farmer's foot is seen covered with mud as she works on a farm in Langfang, Hebei province, May 24,more
A female farmer's foot is seen covered with mud as she works on a farm in Langfang, Hebei province, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women wear high heels during a photo session for celebrity guests prior to a fashion show in Beijing June 2more
Women wear high heels during a photo session for celebrity guests prior to a fashion show in Beijing June 21, 2013. Chinese shoppers account for one-fourth of all luxury purchases globally and last year surpassed U.S. consumers to become the world's top spenders on luxury goods, according to consulting firm Bain & Co. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Residents gamble under streetlights in an alley at a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing July 1more
Residents gamble under streetlights in an alley at a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Guests drink champagne as they wait for the start of a fashion show held at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relimore
Guests drink champagne as they wait for the start of a fashion show held at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People are seen along a shopping district at a residential area for a migrant workers' village in Beijing Jmore
People are seen along a shopping district at a residential area for a migrant workers' village in Beijing July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Luxury brands shops are seen at a shopping complex in Sanlitun in Beijing July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyungmore
Luxury brands shops are seen at a shopping complex in Sanlitun in Beijing July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A shop assistant stands next to sex toys at a sex shop in a residential area for migrant workers in Beijingmore
A shop assistant stands next to sex toys at a sex shop in a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing July 17, 2013.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sex shops with neon signs are seen at a wealthy district in Beijing May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoonmore
Sex shops with neon signs are seen at a wealthy district in Beijing May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A female farmer takes a nap in a field during her break, in Langfang, Hebei province, May 24, 2013. REUTERmore
A female farmer takes a nap in a field during her break, in Langfang, Hebei province, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A masseuse demonstrates a full body massage treatment at a spa during a photo opportunity in Beijing July 1more
A masseuse demonstrates a full body massage treatment at a spa during a photo opportunity in Beijing July 12, 2013. In the spa which is known as one of the most luxurious spas in Beijing, the full body massage treatment in a private room with a bathtub is 2,300 RMB (about $375) per 1.5 hour. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A dog rummages for food in a garbage can at a residential area for a migrant workers' village in Beijing Jumore
A dog rummages for food in a garbage can at a residential area for a migrant workers' village in Beijing June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman wearing a fur coat holds her pet dog at a book store inside an airport in Beijing February 15, 2013more
A woman wearing a fur coat holds her pet dog at a book store inside an airport in Beijing February 15, 2013. In the marquee cities of Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, a growing nouveau-riche class even sees pets, particularly dogs, as fashion items, outfitting them in designer clothing, paying for spa treatments and dyeing their fur unnatural colors. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A public toilet is seen at a half-demolished old town where new skyscrapers will be built, in Beijing Februmore
A public toilet is seen at a half-demolished old town where new skyscrapers will be built, in Beijing February 21, 2013. Cheap but crowded neighbourhoods are being cleared across China as part of a stepped-up "urbanization" campaign by China's new leaders. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A boy uses a toilet inside a department store at a shopping district in Beijing April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim more
A boy uses a toilet inside a department store at a shopping district in Beijing April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Mannequins are displayed at a shop selling wool jackets at a market in at a residential area for migrant womore
Mannequins are displayed at a shop selling wool jackets at a market in at a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A shop assistant puts shoes on a mannequin at a shopping mall selling luxury foreign brands, in Beijing Febmore
A shop assistant puts shoes on a mannequin at a shopping mall selling luxury foreign brands, in Beijing February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A family walk past a vendor selling women's clothes along a market street at a residential area for migrantmore
A family walk past a vendor selling women's clothes along a market street at a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman pays for her purchases at a fashion accessory shop at a foreign luxury brand's boutique in Beijing more
A woman pays for her purchases at a fashion accessory shop at a foreign luxury brand's boutique in Beijing May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man eats his dinner as he watches his neighbours gamble in an alley at a residential area for migrant wormore
A man eats his dinner as he watches his neighbours gamble in an alley at a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A bartender holds champagne for guests during a reception prior to a fashion show held at the Ming Dynasty more
A bartender holds champagne for guests during a reception prior to a fashion show held at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Families have dinner at a restaurant at a residential area for migrant workers' village in Beijing July 16 more
Families have dinner at a restaurant at a residential area for migrant workers' village in Beijing July 16 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Men drink coffee at a restaurant in a five-star hotel in Beijing April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoonmore
Men drink coffee at a restaurant in a five-star hotel in Beijing April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A garbage collector rummages through trash cans to find recyclable garbage at a residential area for migranmore
A garbage collector rummages through trash cans to find recyclable garbage at a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker cleans trash cans after emptying the trash bins at a shopping mall in a wealthy district in Beijinmore
A worker cleans trash cans after emptying the trash bins at a shopping mall in a wealthy district in Beijing May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man sitting on a wheelchair is seen in front of his house at a residential area for migrant workers in Bemore
A man sitting on a wheelchair is seen in front of his house at a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A resident of the Beijing First Social Welfare Institution affiliated nursery home poses at her bedroom in more
A resident of the Beijing First Social Welfare Institution affiliated nursery home poses at her bedroom in the nursery home at a photo opportunity in Beijing March 1, 2013. The nursing home is one of the prestigious care centres for the elderly in China and accommodates about 1,000 seniors. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A vendor selling wooden baskets and brooms wait for customers on a market street at a half-demolished old rmore
A vendor selling wooden baskets and brooms wait for customers on a market street at a half-demolished old residential area which new and luxury skyscrapers will be built in Beijing February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man stands next to plastic goods at a supermarket nearby a newly built residential complexes in Beijing Fmore
A man stands next to plastic goods at a supermarket nearby a newly built residential complexes in Beijing February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A boy standing at an entrance of his house is seen through a hole on a wall while his parents are away frommore
A boy standing at an entrance of his house is seen through a hole on a wall while his parents are away from his home for their work at a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A boy plays in a ball pit at an indoor playground for children at a wealthy district in Beijing March 31, 2more
A boy plays in a ball pit at an indoor playground for children at a wealthy district in Beijing March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man makes noodle with dough at his makeshift restaurant at a market street of a half destroyed old residemore
A man makes noodle with dough at his makeshift restaurant at a market street of a half destroyed old residential area which a new skyscrapers will be built in Beijing February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Chefs cook a meal at a restaurant inside a shopping mall in a wealthy district in Beijing February 25, 2013more
Chefs cook a meal at a restaurant inside a shopping mall in a wealthy district in Beijing February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Men eat their lunch on a street after buying the food from a street vendor in Beijing May 9, 2013. REUTERS/more
Men eat their lunch on a street after buying the food from a street vendor in Beijing May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People have dinner at a fine restaurant in Beijing February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People have dinner at a fine restaurant in Beijing February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A street vendor selling stems of garlic waits for customers at a market in a half-demolished old residentiamore
A street vendor selling stems of garlic waits for customers at a market in a half-demolished old residential site where new and luxury skyscrapers will be built in Beijing February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A shop assistant arranges vegetables in a fridge at a super market at a wealthy district in Beijing March 3more
A shop assistant arranges vegetables in a fridge at a super market at a wealthy district in Beijing March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People wearing raincoats ride bicycles and motorbike in the rain in Beijing June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyunmore
People wearing raincoats ride bicycles and motorbike in the rain in Beijing June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Porsche is parked at a parking lot of a shopping mall in the rain in Beijing June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kymore
A Porsche is parked at a parking lot of a shopping mall in the rain in Beijing June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A girl washes her hair with water on a wash basin at a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing Junemore
A girl washes her hair with water on a wash basin at a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
French hair dresser Eric Constantino (R ) washes his staff's hair during a demonstration at a photo opportumore
French hair dresser Eric Constantino (R ) washes his staff's hair during a demonstration at a photo opportunity at his shop in Beijing April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Yang Wei poses with her children in her house at a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing June 20,more
Yang Wei poses with her children in her house at a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing June 20, 2013. Wang who came from Sichuan province for seeking a job in 2007 , lives in the about 5 square metre room with her husband and two children and the rent is 400 RMB (about $65). Wang's husband is a construction worker and she works for a visiting house keeper. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhao Qiang poses with his wife and daughter at a living room of his apartment in Beijing March 2, 2013. Zhamore
Zhao Qiang poses with his wife and daughter at a living room of his apartment in Beijing March 2, 2013. Zhao runs his private company and owns two apartments in Beijing. The current value of his 117 square meter apartment in this picture is about 3,100,000 RMB (about $500,000). REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People sit in front of their houses at a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing June 20, 2013. Abomore
People sit in front of their houses at a residential area for migrant workers in Beijing June 20, 2013. About 130 million Chinese migrants live in tiny, sub-divided rooms rented out by former farmers whose villages have been swallowed by sprawl, according to government surveys. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Two men walk on a square inside a newly built commercial complex comprised of office and retail space in Bemore
Two men walk on a square inside a newly built commercial complex comprised of office and retail space in Beijing July 17, 2013. This new commercial complex is located on a 50,000 square meters lot in central Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An exterior of 20-year old apartment has paint peeling off it is seen in Beijing April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kimore
An exterior of 20-year old apartment has paint peeling off it is seen in Beijing April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A high rise apartment complex which was built in 2010 is seen in Beijing April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyungmore
A high rise apartment complex which was built in 2010 is seen in Beijing April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man walks on a alley at a half-demolished old residential site where new and luxury skyscrapers will be bmore
A man walks on a alley at a half-demolished old residential site where new and luxury skyscrapers will be built in Beijing February 25, 2013. Only few residents, mostly migrant workers, remain to live in this area and the rent of a house with one kitchen and one small room is around 700 RMB (about $114). REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman walks with her pet dog at a residential and commercial complex which comprises of shopping malls, omore
A woman walks with her pet dog at a residential and commercial complex which comprises of shopping malls, office and apartment buildings in a wealthy district in Beijing February 21, 2013. The rent of one bed room with furniture is about 14,000 RMB ($2,283) and three bedroom houses of 270 square meters with furniture is about 34, 000 RMB ($5,545) in the complex, according to an estate agency's website. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
下一个
Aleppo's painted mortars
Free Syrian Army rebel fighters spray paint improvised mortar shells at a weapons factory.
Ariel Castro found hanged in cell
A look at the case of Ariel Castro, sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping, rape and beatings of three Cleveland women he held captive in his house for...
Syria's refugee crisis
The number of Syrian refugees has passed the two million mark.
Diana Nyad completes Cuba-Florida swim
Diana Nyad completes a 35-year-long quest, becoming the first person to swim 110 miles from Cuba to Key West without a shark cage.
精选图集
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.