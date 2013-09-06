版本:
Istanbul: Olympic hopeful

<p>Customers use masks to aid breathing as teargas used by riot police to disperse protesters entered inside a restaurant near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Customers use masks to aid breathing as teargas used by riot police to disperse protesters entered inside a restaurant near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Armed policemen observe the area of Gezi Park in Istanbul's Taksim square June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Armed policemen observe the area of Gezi Park in Istanbul's Taksim square June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party offer their noon prayers by the Bosphorus following a groundbreaking ceremony for the third Bosphorus bridge linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party offer their noon prayers by the Bosphorus following a groundbreaking ceremony for the third Bosphorus bridge linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>An attendant gives a soap massage to a customer at the newly restored Roxelana's hamam in Istanbul May 12, 2011. For decades the 16th century bath house built for the Ottoman Empire's most infamous woman, Roxelana, languished unnoticed between the Blue Mosque and the Haghia Sophia, relegated to life as a carpet showroom. Roxelana's hamam, a long, domed building completed in 1557 by the prolific architect Sinan, is the latest Istanbul bath to be restored to its former grandeur, emerging after years of neglect as an oasis of gleaming marble and inviting alcoves. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

An attendant gives a soap massage to a customer at the newly restored Roxelana's hamam in Istanbul May 12, 2011. For decades the 16th century bath house built for the Ottoman Empire's most infamous woman, Roxelana, languished unnoticed between the Blue Mosque and the Haghia Sophia, relegated to life as a carpet showroom. Roxelana's hamam, a long, domed building completed in 1557 by the prolific architect Sinan, is the latest Istanbul bath to be restored to its former grandeur, emerging after years of neglect as an oasis of gleaming marble and inviting alcoves. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>A Macedonian couple (C) takes souvenir pictures as they visit the Byzantine monument of Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya, now a museum, in Istanbul May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A Macedonian couple (C) takes souvenir pictures as they visit the Byzantine monument of Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya, now a museum, in Istanbul May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Whirling dervishes perform before an Iftar, the evening meal for breaking fast during Ramadan, organized by Beyoglu municipality at the historical Galata Mevlevi Temple in Istanbul August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Whirling dervishes perform before an Iftar, the evening meal for breaking fast during Ramadan, organized by Beyoglu municipality at the historical Galata Mevlevi Temple in Istanbul August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>A street vendor sells sunshades near the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A street vendor sells sunshades near the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>A vendor holds lemons while standing at the Sunday market in Merter shopping area in downtown Istanbul November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A vendor holds lemons while standing at the Sunday market in Merter shopping area in downtown Istanbul November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>Worshipers offer their Friday prayers during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at Eyup Sultan mosque in Istanbul August 13, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Worshipers offer their Friday prayers during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at Eyup Sultan mosque in Istanbul August 13, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Newly graduated air force cadets put their swords together during a graduation ceremony at the Air Force War Academy in Istanbul August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Newly graduated air force cadets put their swords together during a graduation ceremony at the Air Force War Academy in Istanbul August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>A boy, with the Ottoman-era Blue Mosque in the background, poses for a souvenir photo at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A boy, with the Ottoman-era Blue Mosque in the background, poses for a souvenir photo at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>A general view of a shopping mall in Istanbul April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A general view of a shopping mall in Istanbul April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>Visitors walk over a model of the Bosphorus bridge with the model of Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque in the foreground at the snow-covered Miniaturk in Istanbul February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Visitors walk over a model of the Bosphorus bridge with the model of Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque in the foreground at the snow-covered Miniaturk in Istanbul February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Muslim women sit on a park bench overlooking the Golden Horn on Marmara Sea in Istanbul, April 3, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Muslim women sit on a park bench overlooking the Golden Horn on Marmara Sea in Istanbul, April 3, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>A tram is seen on Istiklal Caddesi (Istiklal Avenue) in Istanbul March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A tram is seen on Istiklal Caddesi (Istiklal Avenue) in Istanbul March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>A competitors jumps into the water to swim from Asia to Europe during the annual Bosphorus Cross-Continental swimming competition in Istanbul July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu</p>

A competitors jumps into the water to swim from Asia to Europe during the annual Bosphorus Cross-Continental swimming competition in Istanbul July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu

<p>A seagull perches at the observation deck of the historical Galata tower with snow-covered Karakoy district and the old city in the background in Istanbul February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A seagull perches at the observation deck of the historical Galata tower with snow-covered Karakoy district and the old city in the background in Istanbul February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Commuter boats sail from the Golden Horn into the Bosphorus past the Topkapi Palace, Hagia Sofia and the Blue Mosque in the old city of Istanbul June 1, 2007. Picture taken June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas</p>

Commuter boats sail from the Golden Horn into the Bosphorus past the Topkapi Palace, Hagia Sofia and the Blue Mosque in the old city of Istanbul June 1, 2007. Picture taken June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

<p>The sixth century Byzantinian monument of St. Sofia (Ayasofya) and the 16th century Ottoman era Blue Mosque are seen behind the Topkapi Palace where the Ottoman sultans once dominated the empire for nearly 400 years in the old city of Istanbul May 15, 2005. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas</p>

The sixth century Byzantinian monument of St. Sofia (Ayasofya) and the 16th century Ottoman era Blue Mosque are seen behind the Topkapi Palace where the Ottoman sultans once dominated the empire for nearly 400 years in the old city of Istanbul May 15, 2005. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

<p>A young couple, who are anti-government protesters, kisses inside a damaged public bus, used as a barricade at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A young couple, who are anti-government protesters, kisses inside a damaged public bus, used as a barricade at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Turkish boys read the Koran at the Beyoglu Anadolu Imam-Hatip School in Istanbul February 8, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Turkish boys read the Koran at the Beyoglu Anadolu Imam-Hatip School in Istanbul February 8, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>People travel over the Bosphorus in a passenger-vehicle ferry in Istanbul July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

People travel over the Bosphorus in a passenger-vehicle ferry in Istanbul July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Istanbul's financial district, the Levent district, which comprises leading Turkish companies' headquarters and popular shopping malls, is seen from the Sapphire Tower in Istanbul August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Istanbul's financial district, the Levent district, which comprises leading Turkish companies' headquarters and popular shopping malls, is seen from the Sapphire Tower in Istanbul August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>A fireman tries to extinguish a fire after Fenerbahce fans set ablaze some seats at the end of the Turkish Super League soccer match between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A fireman tries to extinguish a fire after Fenerbahce fans set ablaze some seats at the end of the Turkish Super League soccer match between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>The Blue Mosque is seen at dusk on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Istanbul December 8, 2008. REUTERS/Tan Shung Sin</p>

The Blue Mosque is seen at dusk on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Istanbul December 8, 2008. REUTERS/Tan Shung Sin

