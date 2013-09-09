North Korea's 65th anniversary
A view is seen of a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013more
A view is seen of a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un attends a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyonmore
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un attends a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
A view is seen of a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013more
A view is seen of a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
A view is seen of a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013more
A view is seen of a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (C) attends a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in more
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (C) attends a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
A view is seen of a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013more
A view is seen of a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally in Pyongyang September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of North Korea in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
Pyongyang citizens welcome the military parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally which starmore
Pyongyang citizens welcome the military parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally which started at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on September 9, 2013, the 65th anniversary of the founding of North Korea in this picture released by the official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
People watch a performance by the art squad of the Central Committee of the Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth Leamore
People watch a performance by the art squad of the Central Committee of the Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth League at the plaza of the Monument to Party Founding on September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of the founding of North Korea in this picture released by the official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
Pyongyang citizens welcome the military parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally which starmore
Pyongyang citizens welcome the military parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally which started at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on September 9, 2013, the 65th anniversary of the founding of North Korea in this picture released by the official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
People dance during a performance by the art squad of the Central Committee of the Kim Il Sung Socialist Yomore
People dance during a performance by the art squad of the Central Committee of the Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth League at the plaza of the Monument to Party Founding on September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of the founding of North Korea in this picture released by the official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
People dance during a performance by the art squad of the Central Committee of the Kim Il Sung Socialist Yomore
People dance during a performance by the art squad of the Central Committee of the Kim Il Sung Socialist Youth League at the plaza of the Monument to Party Founding on September 9, 2013 in celebration of the 65th anniversary of the founding of North Korea in this picture released by the official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
Soldiers wave during the military parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally which started atmore
Soldiers wave during the military parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards and a mass rally which started at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on September 9, 2013, the 65th anniversary of the founding of North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea’s official KCNA news agency on Monday. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers and citizens sit on a ferry as they celebrate the National Independence Day of North more
North Korean soldiers and citizens sit on a ferry as they celebrate the National Independence Day of North Korea on the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 9, 2013. North Koreans celebrated the 65th anniversary of their nation's founding on Monday. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A speedboat travels past a ferry carrying North Koreans celebrating the National Independence Day of North more
A speedboat travels past a ferry carrying North Koreans celebrating the National Independence Day of North Korea on the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 9, 2013. North Koreans celebrate the 65th anniversary of their nation's founding on Monday. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
下一个
Tokyo: Olympic city
Tokyo beat out Madrid and Istanbul to be hosts of the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Istanbul: Olympic hopeful
Tokyo, Madrid and Istanbul are vying to be hosts of the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Madrid: Olympic hopeful
Tokyo, Madrid and Istanbul are vying to be hosts of the 2020 Summer Olympics.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.