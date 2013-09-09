版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 10日 星期二 06:35 BJT

Boy rebel makes weapons

<p>Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, Septembemore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
1 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, measures a mortar shell on a machine in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, measures a mortar shell on a machine in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Almore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Issa, 10 years old, measures a mortar shell on a machine in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
2 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, poses for a picture while resting in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, poses for a picture while resting in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Issa, 10 years old, poses for a picture while resting in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
3 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, Septembmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
4 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, Septembemore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
5 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, assembles a locally handmade mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, assembles a locally handmade mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Issa, 10 years old, assembles a locally handmade mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
6 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, feeds his pet bird at home in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, feeds his pet bird at home in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Issa, 10 years old, feeds his pet bird at home in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
7 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, Septembmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
8 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, Septembmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
9 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, Septembmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
10 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, eats dinner with his family inside a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, eats dinner with his family inside a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo,more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Issa, 10 years old, eats dinner with his family inside a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
11 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, poses for a picture while resting on a plastic chair in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, poses for a picture while resting on a plastic chair in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Rmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Issa, 10 years old, poses for a picture while resting on a plastic chair in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
12 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, uses a machine in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, uses a machine in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 201more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Issa, 10 years old, uses a machine in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
13 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, assembles a locally handmade mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, assembles a locally handmade mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Issa, 10 years old, assembles a locally handmade mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
14 / 15
<p>Issa, 10 years old, returns home with his father after a long work day in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Issa, 10 years old, returns home with his father after a long work day in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Issa, 10 years old, returns home with his father after a long work day in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
L.A. County Fair

L.A. County Fair

下一个

L.A. County Fair

L.A. County Fair

The rides, food and fun at the annual Los Angeles County Fair.

2013年 9月 6日
Galapagos postcards

Galapagos postcards

The unique wildlife of the Galapagos Islands.

2013年 9月 4日
Strip club closes its doors

Strip club closes its doors

America's first and only unionized, employee-owned strip club, "Lusty Lady" shuts its doors after the landlord refused to negotiate lower rent.

2013年 9月 3日
Most livable cities

Most livable cities

The Economist Intelligence Unit releases its list of the 10 most livable cities in the world.

2013年 8月 31日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐