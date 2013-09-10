版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 10日 星期二 20:25 BJT

Fire near Mount Diablo

<p>Residents flee as winds whip flames from the Morgan fire along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. The blaze, burning in dense, dry scrub, grass and timber in and around Mount Diablo State Park, had scorched some 3,700 acres (1,500 hectares) by Monday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of about 100 homes at the edge of the town of Clayton. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

Residents flee as winds whip flames from the Morgan fire along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, Californmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Residents flee as winds whip flames from the Morgan fire along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. The blaze, burning in dense, dry scrub, grass and timber in and around Mount Diablo State Park, had scorched some 3,700 acres (1,500 hectares) by Monday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of about 100 homes at the edge of the town of Clayton. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
1 / 11
<p>A woman watches the Morgan fire burn in Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

A woman watches the Morgan fire burn in Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California in unincorporated more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

A woman watches the Morgan fire burn in Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
2 / 11
<p>A firefighter carries a hose as wind gusts push the Morgan fire towards homes, along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California, in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

A firefighter carries a hose as wind gusts push the Morgan fire towards homes, along Morgan Territory Road more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

A firefighter carries a hose as wind gusts push the Morgan fire towards homes, along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California, in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
3 / 11
<p>A concerned homeowner (L) speaks with a firefighter along Morgan Territory Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Clayton, California as the Morgan fire burns, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

A concerned homeowner (L) speaks with a firefighter along Morgan Territory Road in unincorporated Contra Comore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

A concerned homeowner (L) speaks with a firefighter along Morgan Territory Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Clayton, California as the Morgan fire burns, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
4 / 11
<p>The sun sets behind smoke from the Morgan fire in Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

The sun sets behind smoke from the Morgan fire in Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California Septembemore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

The sun sets behind smoke from the Morgan fire in Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
5 / 11
<p>The Morgan fire advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

The Morgan fire advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California Septembmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

The Morgan fire advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
6 / 11
<p>Horses graze in a pasture as the Morgan fire burns atop Mount Diablo near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

Horses graze in a pasture as the Morgan fire burns atop Mount Diablo near Clayton, California September 9, more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Horses graze in a pasture as the Morgan fire burns atop Mount Diablo near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
7 / 11
<p>A Curry Canyon homeowner's sign implores firefighters to save her kennel rather than home as the Morgan fire burns near Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

A Curry Canyon homeowner's sign implores firefighters to save her kennel rather than home as the Morgan firmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

A Curry Canyon homeowner's sign implores firefighters to save her kennel rather than home as the Morgan fire burns near Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
8 / 11
<p>The Morgan fire advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

The Morgan fire advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California Septembmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

The Morgan fire advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
9 / 11
<p>A helicopter drops water on the Morgan fire as it advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

A helicopter drops water on the Morgan fire as it advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Parmore

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

A helicopter drops water on the Morgan fire as it advances down a rugged hillside at Mount Diablo State Park near Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
10 / 11
<p>A plane drops fire retardant on the Morgan fire burning atop Mount Diablo as seen from Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

A plane drops fire retardant on the Morgan fire burning atop Mount Diablo as seen from Clayton, California more

2013年 9月 10日 星期二

A plane drops fire retardant on the Morgan fire burning atop Mount Diablo as seen from Clayton, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
North Korea's 65th anniversary

North Korea's 65th anniversary

下一个

North Korea's 65th anniversary

North Korea's 65th anniversary

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un watches over the festivities and mass rallies in Pyongyang during celebrations for the 65th anniversary of the founding of the...

2013年 9月 10日
Tokyo: Olympic city

Tokyo: Olympic city

Tokyo beat out Madrid and Istanbul to be hosts of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

2013年 9月 9日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 9月 7日
Istanbul: Olympic hopeful

Istanbul: Olympic hopeful

Tokyo, Madrid and Istanbul are vying to be hosts of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

2013年 9月 7日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐