Philippine rebel standoff
Villagers watch the smoke as fighting rages between government soldiers and the Muslim rebels of the Moro Nmore
Villagers watch the smoke as fighting rages between government soldiers and the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), in the suburbs of Zamboanga city in the southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Some of the 15 Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) who surrendered to government solmore
Some of the 15 Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) who surrendered to government soldiers are seen being transported in a military vehicle to a police station in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers are transported on a truck to reinforce their comrades fighting the Muslim rebels of thmore
Government soldiers are transported on a truck to reinforce their comrades fighting the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents displaced due to fighting between soldiers and the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation more
Residents displaced due to fighting between soldiers and the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) queue for rice at an evacuation centre in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Police parade in front of the media 15 Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), who had more
Police parade in front of the media 15 Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), who had surrendered to government soldiers, at a police station in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke billows at the site of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberamore
Smoke billows at the site of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A mother holds her baby at the bleacher of a stadium turned into an evacuation centre for families displacemore
A mother holds her baby at the bleacher of a stadium turned into an evacuation centre for families displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A boy carries drinking water in containers towards makeshift shelters for families displaced during fightinmore
A boy carries drinking water in containers towards makeshift shelters for families displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberatimore
Residents displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) use firewood to cook a meal at an evacuation centre in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Evacuees rest outside their makeshift tent at the centre portion of a road in Zamboanga city in southern Phmore
Evacuees rest outside their makeshift tent at the centre portion of a road in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers escort residents who were taken hostage and used as human shields by Muslim rebels of Mmore
Government soldiers escort residents who were taken hostage and used as human shields by Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) during fighting with government soldiers, in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Government soldiers assist former hostages of the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) afmore
Government soldiers assist former hostages of the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) after they were released from their one-week captivity in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A two-year-old boy, who was among those taken hostage for a week by the Muslim rebels of Moro National Libemore
A two-year-old boy, who was among those taken hostage for a week by the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), embraces his father after he was reunited with his parents at a police camp, in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman weeps outside a police camp after failing to see her relatives amongst the hostages released by themore
A woman weeps outside a police camp after failing to see her relatives amongst the hostages released by the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A volunteer pushes a cart of food rations in a warehouse in Pasay city, metro Manila September 17, 2013, whmore
A volunteer pushes a cart of food rations in a warehouse in Pasay city, metro Manila September 17, 2013, which are to be transferred to a Philippine Navy ship bound for conflict-torn Zamboanga city in southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An armoured vehicle drives past government soldiers for another offensive against the Muslim rebels of Moromore
An armoured vehicle drives past government soldiers for another offensive against the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) positions in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers of Task Force Zamboanga (TFZ) take cover during fighting with Muslim rebels of Moro Natmore
Government soldiers of Task Force Zamboanga (TFZ) take cover during fighting with Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers of Task Force Zamboanga (TFZ) fire a 60mm mortar round towards the Muslim rebels of Mormore
Government soldiers of Task Force Zamboanga (TFZ) fire a 60mm mortar round towards the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) positions in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke billows from burning houses in a residential district as firefight rages between government soldiers more
Smoke billows from burning houses in a residential district as firefight rages between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of the Philippine marines hold their weapons aboard a truck as they block a road during fighting bemore
Members of the Philippine marines hold their weapons aboard a truck as they block a road during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The hand of a dead Muslim rebel from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), killed by the government dumore
The hand of a dead Muslim rebel from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), killed by the government during fighting, is pictured in a military truck in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A government soldier looks out from a partially destroyed wall of a house, caused by fighting between govermore
A government soldier looks out from a partially destroyed wall of a house, caused by fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents who were displaced from their homes, due to fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebelmore
Residents who were displaced from their homes, due to fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), stay in makeshift tents at a sports complex, which has been turned into an evacuation centre, in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers take cover near armoured vehicles as they try to assault the positions of Muslim rebelsmore
Government soldiers take cover near armoured vehicles as they try to assault the positions of Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), during a gunbattle in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A wounded government soldier is carried on a stretcher after a mortar attack by Muslim rebels at the scene more
A wounded government soldier is carried on a stretcher after a mortar attack by Muslim rebels at the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers run for cover as their comrades (L) lie on the ground after they were wounded in a mortmore
Government soldiers run for cover as their comrades (L) lie on the ground after they were wounded in a mortar attack by Muslim rebels at the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A view of burnt vehicles and ruins of houses gutted by a fire caused by fighting between government soldiermore
A view of burnt vehicles and ruins of houses gutted by a fire caused by fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers inside armoured vehicles take part in a firefight with Muslim rebels from Moro Nationalmore
Government soldiers inside armoured vehicles take part in a firefight with Muslim rebels from Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) amidst smoke from burning houses in a residential district in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers fire their weapons during a firefight with Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberatmore
Government soldiers fire their weapons during a firefight with Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents scramble to fetch water to douse burning houses in a residential district, after a clash between more
Residents scramble to fetch water to douse burning houses in a residential district, after a clash between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of the Philippine Marines rest on a road pavement on the fourth day of a government stand-off with more
Members of the Philippine Marines rest on a road pavement on the fourth day of a government stand-off with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels in downtown Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers take cover beside an armoured vehicle during a firefight with Muslim rebels, on the foumore
Government soldiers take cover beside an armoured vehicle during a firefight with Muslim rebels, on the fourth day of a government stand-off with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels in downtown Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels lie on the ground after they were captured at a military checkmore
Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels lie on the ground after they were captured at a military checkpoint in downtown Zamboanga September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A weapon concealed in a bag of rice carried by a Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebel lies on a roadmore
A weapon concealed in a bag of rice carried by a Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebel lies on a road after the rebel was captured at a military checkpoint in downtown Zamboanga September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents arrive at a stadium that has been turned into a evacuation centre after fleeing their homes due tmore
Residents arrive at a stadium that has been turned into a evacuation centre after fleeing their homes due to fighting between Moro National Liberation Front rebels (MNLF) and government soldiers in Zamboanga city September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Government soldiers are silhouetted in a building opposite a mosque where Moro National Liberation Front remore
Government soldiers are silhouetted in a building opposite a mosque where Moro National Liberation Front rebels are believed to be holed up in downtown Zamboanga September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A government soldier checks motorists at a checkpoint in Ipil, Zamboanga del Sur, which leads to Zamboanga more
A government soldier checks motorists at a checkpoint in Ipil, Zamboanga del Sur, which leads to Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents walk past a government military vehicle as they evacuate near an area where members of Muslim rebmore
Residents walk past a government military vehicle as they evacuate near an area where members of Muslim rebels Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) have occupied in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
