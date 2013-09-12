版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 13日 星期五 00:55 BJT

Costa Concordia from above

<p>An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. The wrecked Costa Concordia cruise ship could be upright again next week, nearly two years after the liner capsized and killed at least 30 people off the Italian coast. The giant vessel, which has lain partly submerged in shallow waters off the Tuscan island of Giglio since the accident in January 2012, will be rolled off the seabed and onto underwater platforms. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italianmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. The wrecked Costa Concordia cruise ship could be upright again next week, nearly two years after the liner capsized and killed at least 30 people off the Italian coast. The giant vessel, which has lain partly submerged in shallow waters off the Tuscan island of Giglio since the accident in January 2012, will be rolled off the seabed and onto underwater platforms. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
1 / 10
<p>An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italianmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
2 / 10
<p>An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italianmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
3 / 10
<p>An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italianmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
4 / 10
<p>An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italianmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
5 / 10
<p>An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italianmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
6 / 10
<p>An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italianmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
7 / 10
<p>An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italianmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
8 / 10
<p>An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italianmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
9 / 10
<p>An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italianmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Facing eviction

Facing eviction

下一个

Facing eviction

Facing eviction

Families in Spain face the threat of eviction after failing to pay their mortgages.

2013年 9月 12日
Remembering 9/11

Remembering 9/11

Memorials and tributes pay respect to the victims of the September 11 attacks.

2013年 9月 12日
Fleeing Syria

Fleeing Syria

Escaping the violence in Syria.

2013年 9月 10日
Fire near Mount Diablo

Fire near Mount Diablo

A blaze burning in dense scrub and timber in and around Mount Diablo State Park, has scorched some 3,700 acres, forcing the evacuation of about 100 homes near...

2013年 9月 10日

精选图集

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐