Colorado flash floods
Flood-destroyed trucks are reflected in flood waters in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chris (L) and Shanda Roberson (C) carry a flood soaked antique trunk from their garage in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013, with son Rowen (R) looking on. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A couple walks across railroad tracks covered by flood debris in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Shanda Roberson shovels flooded mud out of her garage in Longmont, Colorado September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Wendy Hoffenberg (L) helps Sophia Cornell up the side walk as rain starts getting heavier in Boulder, Colorado September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
An aerial photo of a flood-affected area of northern Colorado along the Big Thompson River which has been declared a federal disaster area is shown, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Capt. Darin Overstreet/U.S. Air National Guard
Ed von Bleishert (L) and Scott Hoffenberg use sand bags and plastic sheeting to prevent a berm from washing out as water rise in heavy rain in Boulder, Colorado September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Residents and children from Cal-Wood Education Center in Jamestown, Colorado await a rescue helicopter flown by the U.S. Air National Guard after severe flooding shut down major roads leading out of town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Nicole Manzanares
Children from Cal-Wood Education Center in Jamestown, Colorado board a rescue helicopter flown by the U.S. Air National Guard after severe flooding shut down major roads leading out of town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Nicole Manzanares
A washed-out portion of the road to Jamestown, Colorado, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Nicole Manzanares/Handout via Reuters
An aerial view of vehicles submerged in flood waters along the South Platte River near Greenley, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Wark
A car is perched on a dirt bank in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Main Street is seen covered with several feet of mud in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A destroyed house with furniture still intact inside is seen in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Emil Motycka takes pictures of his flooded trucks in Longmont, Colorado, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A resident walks down the flood-destroyed Main Street in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Neighbor Birdie Reznickek (R) passes a piece of wood from the ruined basement to Kate McCarthy, 11, as they work to clean up the flood damage in McCarthy's home on Qualla Drive in Boulder, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Heavy equipment work to clear the barely visible road, covered in 20 feet (6 meters) of mud, in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Residents are transported in a pickup truck to be evacuated by helicopter from Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A flood-destroyed car lies partially submerged in mud and debris in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Boulder County workers look at a destroyed house in Jamestown, Colorado, after a flash flood destroyed much of the town, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Terri Walters works to pull baseboards and sheetrock from the studs in her basement after heavy rains caused flooding to reach 8-feet-deep in her home on Qualla Drive in Boulder, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
An aerial view of a farm house surrounded by flood waters along the South Platte River near Greenley, Colorado September 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Wark
The storm system that has brought flooding to towns in the foothills of the Rockies in central Colorado is seen in this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite image taken around 16:15 EST (20:15 GMT) September 11, 2013. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters
Colorado National Guardsmen drive through floodwaters in Boulder County, Colorado in this handout picture provided by the Army National Guard and taken on September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sgt. Joseph K. Von Nida/Army National Guard/Handout via Reuters
A home and car are stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Colorado National Guardsmen respond to floods in Boulder County, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph K. VonNida/Army National Guard
A deer jumps over the sidewalk while moving through the flood damaged area in Boulder, Colorado, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Jake Bennett drops a sand bag down to help funnel water down a street as heavy rains cause severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Howard Palmer sweeps muddy water from his workshop after flood waters ran through heavy rains in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Matthew Messner looks for a way to cross where water has over flowed the sidewalk from heavy rains in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Colorado National Guardsmen respond to floods in Boulder County, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph K. VonNida/Army National Guard
Water runs freely down Topaz Drive as heavy rains cause severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Levin Sliker (L) and Elizabeth Aisenbrey (R) look over the water damage in their home after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. The National Guard on Friday evacuated a Colorado town cut off by raging floodwaters, while forecasters called for some let-up in record rains that have killed three people, washed out dams and swamped roads across the state. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)
A man (requested his name not be used) tries to untangle debris that have been washed down to his home after severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
A man walks by a flooded street corner after heavy rains in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Nick Carter shovels debris into a dike as heavy rains cause severe flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Tow crews work to assist stranded cars from South Boulder Road after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
A home is stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rich Luna tries to make a mud barrier in front of his house near 19th and Violet as heavy rains cause flooding in Boulder, Colorado, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
