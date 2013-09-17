版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 17日 星期二 21:00 BJT

Washington Navy Yard shooting

<p>Policemen string police tape outside the Brooklyn residence Cathleen Alexis, mother of suspected Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis, in New York September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Policemen string police tape outside the Brooklyn residence Cathleen Alexis, mother of suspected Washingtonmore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Policemen string police tape outside the Brooklyn residence Cathleen Alexis, mother of suspected Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis, in New York September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 30
<p>Anthony Little, brother in-law of suspected Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis, walks down the steps of the Brooklyn residence of Cathleen Alexis, mother of Aaron, in New York September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Anthony Little, brother in-law of suspected Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis, walks down the stepsmore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Anthony Little, brother in-law of suspected Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis, walks down the steps of the Brooklyn residence of Cathleen Alexis, mother of Aaron, in New York September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 30
<p>A U.S. flag flies at half staff at the White House September 16, 2013 in remembrance of victims of a shooting in the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

A U.S. flag flies at half staff at the White House September 16, 2013 in remembrance of victims of a shootimore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

A U.S. flag flies at half staff at the White House September 16, 2013 in remembrance of victims of a shooting in the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
3 / 30
<p>Heavily armed police walk from the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting by multiple gunmen in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Heavily armed police walk from the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting by multiple gunmen in Washington Smore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Heavily armed police walk from the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting by multiple gunmen in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
4 / 30
<p>An official from the Washington, DC Office of the Medical Examiner wheels a body on a gurney out of the emergency room at George Washington University Hospital shortly after it was announced that the first victim of the shooting at the Navy Yard in Washington had died at the hospital, in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

An official from the Washington, DC Office of the Medical Examiner wheels a body on a gurney out of the ememore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

An official from the Washington, DC Office of the Medical Examiner wheels a body on a gurney out of the emergency room at George Washington University Hospital shortly after it was announced that the first victim of the shooting at the Navy Yard in Washington had died at the hospital, in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
5 / 30
<p>A family member of a Navy Yard worker who was evacuated during a shooting arrives hoping to find him at a makeshift shelter at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A family member of a Navy Yard worker who was evacuated during a shooting arrives hoping to find him at a mmore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

A family member of a Navy Yard worker who was evacuated during a shooting arrives hoping to find him at a makeshift shelter at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
6 / 30
<p>Aaron Alexis in an undated photo. REUTERS/Fort Worth Police Department</p>

Aaron Alexis in an undated photo. REUTERS/Fort Worth Police Department

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Aaron Alexis in an undated photo. REUTERS/Fort Worth Police Department

Close
7 / 30
<p>A law enforcement officer with a rifle sits in a helicopter above the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A law enforcement officer with a rifle sits in a helicopter above the scene of a shooting at the Washingtonmore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

A law enforcement officer with a rifle sits in a helicopter above the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
8 / 30
<p>Marines watch from their barracks as police respond to a shooting by multiple gunmen at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Marines watch from their barracks as police respond to a shooting by multiple gunmen at the Washington Navymore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Marines watch from their barracks as police respond to a shooting by multiple gunmen at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
9 / 30
<p>A woman weeps as she is reunited with her husband, who was one of hundreds of Navy Yard workers evacuated to a makeshift Red Cross shelter after a shooting, at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A woman weeps as she is reunited with her husband, who was one of hundreds of Navy Yard workers evacuated tmore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

A woman weeps as she is reunited with her husband, who was one of hundreds of Navy Yard workers evacuated to a makeshift Red Cross shelter after a shooting, at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
10 / 30
<p>Heavily armed U.S. marshals walk from the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting by multiple gunmen in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Heavily armed U.S. marshals walk from the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting by multiple gunmen in Washimore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Heavily armed U.S. marshals walk from the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting by multiple gunmen in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
11 / 30
<p>Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard inmore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 30
<p>A U.S. Park Police officer moves bystanders back from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A U.S. Park Police officer moves bystanders back from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard imore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

A U.S. Park Police officer moves bystanders back from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
13 / 30
<p>Members of various law enforcement agencies are pictured at the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Members of various law enforcement agencies are pictured at the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, more

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Members of various law enforcement agencies are pictured at the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
14 / 30
<p>A police vehicle is seen as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

A police vehicle is seen as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, in Washington, Septemmore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

A police vehicle is seen as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
15 / 30
<p>A police helicopter lifts what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A police helicopter lifts what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washinmore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

A police helicopter lifts what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
16 / 30
<p>Navy Yard workers evacuated after the shooting are reunited with loved ones at a makeshift Red Cross shelter at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Navy Yard workers evacuated after the shooting are reunited with loved ones at a makeshift Red Cross sheltemore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Navy Yard workers evacuated after the shooting are reunited with loved ones at a makeshift Red Cross shelter at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
17 / 30
<p>Members of the United States Marine Corps maintain a watch on their barracks as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Members of the United States Marine Corps maintain a watch on their barracks as police respond to a shootinmore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Members of the United States Marine Corps maintain a watch on their barracks as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
18 / 30
<p>A woman wipes away tears as she arrives at a makeshift shelter for evacuated Navy Yard workers, at Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A woman wipes away tears as she arrives at a makeshift shelter for evacuated Navy Yard workers, at Nationalmore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

A woman wipes away tears as she arrives at a makeshift shelter for evacuated Navy Yard workers, at Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
19 / 30
<p>Law enforcement officers are deployed on a rooftop as they respond to a shooting on the base at the Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Law enforcement officers are deployed on a rooftop as they respond to a shooting on the base at the Navy Yamore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Law enforcement officers are deployed on a rooftop as they respond to a shooting on the base at the Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 30
<p>Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard inmore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
21 / 30
<p>Washington DC Mayor Vincent Gray speaks during a news conference as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Washington DC Mayor Vincent Gray speaks during a news conference as police respond to a shooting at the Wasmore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Washington DC Mayor Vincent Gray speaks during a news conference as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
22 / 30
<p>Emergency responders arrive at the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Emergency responders arrive at the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, Septembermore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Emergency responders arrive at the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
23 / 30
<p>A helicopter pulls what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A helicopter pulls what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Namore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

A helicopter pulls what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
24 / 30
<p>Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, Septmore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
25 / 30
<p>Police block off the M Street, SE, as they respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Police block off the M Street, SE, as they respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington,more

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Police block off the M Street, SE, as they respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
26 / 30
<p>Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, Septmore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
27 / 30
<p>A law enforcement officer keeps bystanders back from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A law enforcement officer keeps bystanders back from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard inmore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

A law enforcement officer keeps bystanders back from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
28 / 30
<p>Washington Navy Yard personnel are evacuated after a gunman reportedly shot several people inside the base in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Washington Navy Yard personnel are evacuated after a gunman reportedly shot several people inside the base more

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

Washington Navy Yard personnel are evacuated after a gunman reportedly shot several people inside the base in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
29 / 30
<p>A police helicopter flies over the Washington Navy Yard as police respond to a shooting, in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

A police helicopter flies over the Washington Navy Yard as police respond to a shooting, in Washington Septmore

2013年 9月 17日 星期二

A police helicopter flies over the Washington Navy Yard as police respond to a shooting, in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 9月 14日
New Jersey boardwalk blaze

New Jersey boardwalk blaze

A fire engulfs several blocks of Seaside Park.

2013年 9月 13日
Costa Concordia from above

Costa Concordia from above

The wrecked Costa Concordia cruise ship could be upright again next week, nearly two years after the liner capsized and killed at least 30 people off the...

2013年 9月 13日
Facing eviction

Facing eviction

Families in Spain face the threat of eviction after failing to pay their mortgages.

2013年 9月 12日

精选图集

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐