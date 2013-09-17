Washington Navy Yard shooting
Policemen string police tape outside the Brooklyn residence Cathleen Alexis, mother of suspected Washingtonmore
Policemen string police tape outside the Brooklyn residence Cathleen Alexis, mother of suspected Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis, in New York September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anthony Little, brother in-law of suspected Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis, walks down the stepsmore
Anthony Little, brother in-law of suspected Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis, walks down the steps of the Brooklyn residence of Cathleen Alexis, mother of Aaron, in New York September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A U.S. flag flies at half staff at the White House September 16, 2013 in remembrance of victims of a shootimore
A U.S. flag flies at half staff at the White House September 16, 2013 in remembrance of victims of a shooting in the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Heavily armed police walk from the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting by multiple gunmen in Washington Smore
Heavily armed police walk from the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting by multiple gunmen in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An official from the Washington, DC Office of the Medical Examiner wheels a body on a gurney out of the ememore
An official from the Washington, DC Office of the Medical Examiner wheels a body on a gurney out of the emergency room at George Washington University Hospital shortly after it was announced that the first victim of the shooting at the Navy Yard in Washington had died at the hospital, in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A family member of a Navy Yard worker who was evacuated during a shooting arrives hoping to find him at a mmore
A family member of a Navy Yard worker who was evacuated during a shooting arrives hoping to find him at a makeshift shelter at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Aaron Alexis in an undated photo. REUTERS/Fort Worth Police Department
A law enforcement officer with a rifle sits in a helicopter above the scene of a shooting at the Washingtonmore
A law enforcement officer with a rifle sits in a helicopter above the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marines watch from their barracks as police respond to a shooting by multiple gunmen at the Washington Navymore
Marines watch from their barracks as police respond to a shooting by multiple gunmen at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman weeps as she is reunited with her husband, who was one of hundreds of Navy Yard workers evacuated tmore
A woman weeps as she is reunited with her husband, who was one of hundreds of Navy Yard workers evacuated to a makeshift Red Cross shelter after a shooting, at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Heavily armed U.S. marshals walk from the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting by multiple gunmen in Washimore
Heavily armed U.S. marshals walk from the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting by multiple gunmen in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard inmore
Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A U.S. Park Police officer moves bystanders back from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard imore
A U.S. Park Police officer moves bystanders back from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Members of various law enforcement agencies are pictured at the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, more
Members of various law enforcement agencies are pictured at the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A police vehicle is seen as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, in Washington, Septemmore
A police vehicle is seen as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A police helicopter lifts what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washinmore
A police helicopter lifts what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Navy Yard workers evacuated after the shooting are reunited with loved ones at a makeshift Red Cross sheltemore
Navy Yard workers evacuated after the shooting are reunited with loved ones at a makeshift Red Cross shelter at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the United States Marine Corps maintain a watch on their barracks as police respond to a shootinmore
Members of the United States Marine Corps maintain a watch on their barracks as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman wipes away tears as she arrives at a makeshift shelter for evacuated Navy Yard workers, at Nationalmore
A woman wipes away tears as she arrives at a makeshift shelter for evacuated Navy Yard workers, at Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Law enforcement officers are deployed on a rooftop as they respond to a shooting on the base at the Navy Yamore
Law enforcement officers are deployed on a rooftop as they respond to a shooting on the base at the Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard inmore
Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Washington DC Mayor Vincent Gray speaks during a news conference as police respond to a shooting at the Wasmore
Washington DC Mayor Vincent Gray speaks during a news conference as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Emergency responders arrive at the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, Septembermore
Emergency responders arrive at the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A helicopter pulls what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Namore
A helicopter pulls what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, Septmore
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Police block off the M Street, SE, as they respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington,more
Police block off the M Street, SE, as they respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, Septmore
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A law enforcement officer keeps bystanders back from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard inmore
A law enforcement officer keeps bystanders back from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Washington Navy Yard personnel are evacuated after a gunman reportedly shot several people inside the base more
Washington Navy Yard personnel are evacuated after a gunman reportedly shot several people inside the base in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A police helicopter flies over the Washington Navy Yard as police respond to a shooting, in Washington Septmore
A police helicopter flies over the Washington Navy Yard as police respond to a shooting, in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
