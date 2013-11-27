Profile: Silvio Berlusconi

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks back as he faces his accusers in public for the first time in a packed marble-panelled courtroom in Milan's Palace of Justice, January 17, 1996. Berlusconi was charged along with his younger brother-Paolo and nine others with corruption over alleged bribes of 380 million lire (240,000 US dollars) paid by the Fininvest empire to tax police in exchange for easy audits. REUTERS/Claudio Papi