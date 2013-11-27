版本:
Profile: Silvio Berlusconi

<p>Silvio Berlusconi, leader of the right-wing Forza Italia (Go Italy) party and head of the Freedom Alliance gestures at his party's election headquarters after initial exit polls projected his party would win an absolute majority for Italy's 630-member chamber of deputies, March 29, 1994. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Silvio Berlusconi, leader of the right-wing Forza Italia (Go Italy) party and head of the Freedom Alliance gestures at his party's election headquarters after initial exit polls projected his party would win an absolute majority for Italy's 630-member chamber of deputies, March 29, 1994. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

<p>Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks back as he faces his accusers in public for the first time in a packed marble-panelled courtroom in Milan's Palace of Justice, January 17, 1996. Berlusconi was charged along with his younger brother-Paolo and nine others with corruption over alleged bribes of 380 million lire (240,000 US dollars) paid by the Fininvest empire to tax police in exchange for easy audits. REUTERS/Claudio Papi</p>

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks back as he faces his accusers in public for the first time in a packed marble-panelled courtroom in Milan's Palace of Justice, January 17, 1996. Berlusconi was charged along with his younger brother-Paolo and nine others with corruption over alleged bribes of 380 million lire (240,000 US dollars) paid by the Fininvest empire to tax police in exchange for easy audits. REUTERS/Claudio Papi

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi smile during an informal supper at the Zavidovo residence outside Moscow, February 3, 2003. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/KREMLIN PRESS SERVICE</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi smile during an informal supper at the Zavidovo residence outside Moscow, February 3, 2003. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/KREMLIN PRESS SERVICE

<p>Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and his wife Veronica Lario pose at Villa Madama in Rome in a June 4, 2004. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and his wife Veronica Lario pose at Villa Madama in Rome in a June 4, 2004. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Italy's outgoing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures at the opening of Letizia Moratti's mayoral electoral campaign in Milan,, May 7, 2006. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca</p>

Italy's outgoing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures at the opening of Letizia Moratti's mayoral electoral campaign in Milan,, May 7, 2006. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca

<p>Italy's outgoing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi greets his supporters after the opening of Letizia Moratti's mayoral electoral campaign in Milan, May 7, 2006. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca</p>

Italy's outgoing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi greets his supporters after the opening of Letizia Moratti's mayoral electoral campaign in Milan, May 7, 2006. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca

<p>Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference following a summit to discuss the international financial crisis at the Elysee Palace, October 4, 2008. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference following a summit to discuss the international financial crisis at the Elysee Palace, October 4, 2008. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures as he arrives to attend a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, October 12, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures as he arrives to attend a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, October 12, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>U.S. President George W. Bush and Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi share a toast at the official dinner honoring Berlusconi at the White House in Washington, October 13, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

U.S. President George W. Bush and Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi share a toast at the official dinner honoring Berlusconi at the White House in Washington, October 13, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks at the opening of his People of Freedom bloc congress in Rome, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks at the opening of his People of Freedom bloc congress in Rome, March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

<p>Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi pose with the map of an Italian-funded highway after laying the first stone during a ceremony in Tuweisha Libya, August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Ismail Zetouny</p>

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi pose with the map of an Italian-funded highway after laying the first stone during a ceremony in Tuweisha Libya, August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Ismail Zetouny

<p>Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi greets U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as they arrive at the Phipps Conservatory for an opening reception and working dinner for heads of delegation at the G20 Summit in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi greets U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as they arrive at the Phipps Conservatory for an opening reception and working dinner for heads of delegation at the G20 Summit in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, September 24, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is helped by police after he was attacked in downtown Milan, December 13, 2009. REUTERS/Livio Anticoli/Italian Prime Minister's Press Office</p>

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is helped by police after he was attacked in downtown Milan, December 13, 2009. REUTERS/Livio Anticoli/Italian Prime Minister's Press Office

<p>Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi leaves the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi leaves the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, December 17, 2009. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures at the start of the third European Union-Africa summit in Tripoli, November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures at the start of the third European Union-Africa summit in Tripoli, November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

<p>Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi shows his teeth during a news conference at Chigi palace in Rome, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi shows his teeth during a news conference at Chigi palace in Rome, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>A painting called " Silvio &amp; Ruby" made with plastic bags and scotch tape by Israeli artist Dodi Reifenberg is displayed at the Edward Cutler gallery in Milan, April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A painting called " Silvio & Ruby" made with plastic bags and scotch tape by Israeli artist Dodi Reifenberg is displayed at the Edward Cutler gallery in Milan, April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

<p>Karima El Mahroug of Morocco, better known by her stage name Ruby, and Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. REUTERS/Stringer/Sebastien Pirlet</p>

Karima El Mahroug of Morocco, better known by her stage name Ruby, and Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. REUTERS/Stringer/Sebastien Pirlet

<p>Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks with Tourism Minister Michela Vittoria Brambilla at the lower chamber of the deputies in Rome June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks with Tourism Minister Michela Vittoria Brambilla at the lower chamber of the deputies in Rome June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi sits in a train at the Rome station December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi sits in a train at the Rome station December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures as he appears as a guest on the RAI television show Porta a Porta (Door to Door) in Rome January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures as he appears as a guest on the RAI television show Porta a Porta (Door to Door) in Rome January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

<p>Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi attends a session at the Senate in Rome March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi attends a session at the Senate in Rome March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

<p>Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is pictured as a translator repeats remarks by former U.S. president George W. Bush (not pictured) at the dedication ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is pictured as a translator repeats remarks by former U.S. president George W. Bush (not pictured) at the dedication ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi closes his eyes in a gesture to supporters during a rally to protest his tax fraud conviction, outside his palace in central Rome August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi closes his eyes in a gesture to supporters during a rally to protest his tax fraud conviction, outside his palace in central Rome August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>People of Freedom party (PDL) leader Silvio Berlusconi (R) carries his pet dog upon arriving at his residence in Rome in this still image taken from video September 30, 2013. REUTERS/via Reuters TV</p>

People of Freedom party (PDL) leader Silvio Berlusconi (R) carries his pet dog upon arriving at his residence in Rome in this still image taken from video September 30, 2013. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

<p>Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waves to supporters as his girlfriend Francesca Pascale looks on during a rally to protest his tax fraud conviction, outside his palace in central Rome August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waves to supporters as his girlfriend Francesca Pascale looks on during a rally to protest his tax fraud conviction, outside his palace in central Rome August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi (L) talks with senators at the Senate after Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta's asking for a possible call for a confidence vote immediately in Rome, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi (L) talks with senators at the Senate after Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta's asking for a possible call for a confidence vote immediately in Rome, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi uses a mobile phone during a confidence vote at the Senate in Rome, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi uses a mobile phone during a confidence vote at the Senate in Rome, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi delivers a speech in downtown Rome November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi delivers a speech in downtown Rome November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

