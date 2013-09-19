版本:
Mt Sinabung erupts

<p>Lightning strikes as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

Lightning strikes as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

<p>A paramedic cleans the eye of a villager as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

A paramedic cleans the eye of a villager as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

<p>A villager rides with his dog on a motorcycle down a road covered with ash after Mount Sinabung volcano erupted at Simalem village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

A villager rides with his dog on a motorcycle down a road covered with ash after Mount Sinabung volcano erupted at Simalem village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

<p>Villagers sit and wait for breakfast at a temporary shelter, as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava at Kabanjahe village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

Villagers sit and wait for breakfast at a temporary shelter, as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava at Kabanjahe village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

<p>A worker lays corn out to dry as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava in the background at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

A worker lays corn out to dry as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava in the background at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

<p>A mother holds her child as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

A mother holds her child as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

<p>Villagers covered in ash sit on a truck while waiting to be evacuated to safety, as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

Villagers covered in ash sit on a truck while waiting to be evacuated to safety, as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

<p>Villagers covered in ash drive to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Sukan Debi village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

Villagers covered in ash drive to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Sukan Debi village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

<p>Villagers stand near a car covered in ash as the wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

Villagers stand near a car covered in ash as the wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

<p>Villagers move to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

Villagers move to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

<p>Villagers wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

Villagers wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

<p>Villagers wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

Villagers wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

<p>Pigeons fly near Mount Sinabung as it spews ash and hot lava during an eruption near Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

Pigeons fly near Mount Sinabung as it spews ash and hot lava during an eruption near Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

<p>Villagers sit on the floor of a temporary shelter after Mount Sinabung erupted early morning in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

Villagers sit on the floor of a temporary shelter after Mount Sinabung erupted early morning in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

<p>A paramedic hands out masks to people after Mount Sinabung erupted early morning in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

A paramedic hands out masks to people after Mount Sinabung erupted early morning in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

<p>A villager is helped with putting on a mask at a temporary shelter after leaving his home following Mount Sinabung's eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

A villager is helped with putting on a mask at a temporary shelter after leaving his home following Mount Sinabung's eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

<p>A worker sprays pesticide on his vegetable crops while Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

A worker sprays pesticide on his vegetable crops while Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

<p>Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts near a mosque in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts near a mosque in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

