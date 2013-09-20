One month in Syria
A man, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, breathes through an oxygen mask in the Damascus suburbsmore
A man, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, breathes through an oxygen mask in the Damascus suburbs of Jesreen August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Dar
A woman who survived from what activists say is a gas attack vomits as she takes shelter with other civiliamore
A woman who survived from what activists say is a gas attack vomits as she takes shelter with other civilians inside a mosque in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
People lower the body of a victim, of what activist said was a gas attack, into a grave during a funeral inmore
People lower the body of a victim, of what activist said was a gas attack, into a grave during a funeral in Hamoria, area in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An activist wearing a gas mask is seen in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used more
An activist wearing a gas mask is seen in the Zamalka area, where activists say chemical weapons were used by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in the eastern suburbs of Damascus August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Syrian soldier is captured by Free Syrian Army fighters during what the FSA say is an offensive against fmore
A Syrian soldier is captured by Free Syrian Army fighters during what the FSA say is an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Qobtan village in Aleppo August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
A member of the Free Syrian Army is seen in a damaged building in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Alemore
A member of the Free Syrian Army is seen in a damaged building in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Men gesture towards an excavator as they are gathered at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by more
Men gesture towards an excavator as they are gathered at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Fardous neighborhood August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo August 27, 2013more
A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in al-Jdeideh neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Handprints are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of more
Handprints are pictured on a U.N. vehicle carrying a team of U.N. chemical weapons experts visiting one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters react during the launching of a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President more
Free Syrian Army fighters react during the launching of a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a rest in a safe house beside the Canadian Hospital in Aleppo, August 31, more
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes a rest in a safe house beside the Canadian Hospital in Aleppo, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad take part in "Over our Bodies", a campaign to organize humamore
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad take part in "Over our Bodies", a campaign to organize human shields against possible U.S. strikes, at Qasion Mountain overlooking the capital Damascus September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Amore
A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters wearing gas masks take positions inside a house during what they say is an offensmore
Free Syrian Army fighters wearing gas masks take positions inside a house during what they say is an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters distribute food to other fellow fighters in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine Semore
Free Syrian Army fighters distribute food to other fellow fighters in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor September 5, 2013more
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor September 5, 2013. Picture taken September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, Septembemore
Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A soldier wears a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on his chest at Al-Hamidieh market in old Dammore
A soldier wears a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on his chest at Al-Hamidieh market in old Damascus, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in the wall in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in the wall in Ogiwl, Aleppo, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Civilians try to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhmore
Civilians try to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A girl stands in front of a building damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria'smore
A girl stands in front of a building damaged by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Ariha in Idlib Province September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Free Syrian Army fighters climb a flight of stairs to take positions near Hanano Barracks, which is controlmore
Free Syrian Army fighters climb a flight of stairs to take positions near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he takes a position inside a room near Hanano Barracks, whmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he takes a position inside a room near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter boxes on a street in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood September 11, 2013. REUTERS/more
A Free Syrian Army fighter boxes on a street in Aleppo's Al-Ezaa neighbourhood September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
Free Syrian Army fighters play football in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mmore
Free Syrian Army fighters play football in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Smore
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters swim in Al-Assad Lake in Tabaka, Raqqa countryside September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Momore
Free Syrian Army fighters swim in Al-Assad Lake in Tabaka, Raqqa countryside September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A man looks at smoke rising into the sky from what activists said was Free Syrian Army fighters destroying more
A man looks at smoke rising into the sky from what activists said was Free Syrian Army fighters destroying a tank that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Qaboun area, eastern Ghouta, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Blood is seen on a hospital floor in what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar more
Blood is seen on a hospital floor in what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A Free Syrian Army fighter dives into a swimming pool, as his fellow fighter watches him in Aleppo Septembemore
A Free Syrian Army fighter dives into a swimming pool, as his fellow fighter watches him in Aleppo September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
An ambulance is seen at a site of a car explosion on the Syrian crossing of Bab al-Hawa, at the Syrian-Turkmore
An ambulance is seen at a site of a car explosion on the Syrian crossing of Bab al-Hawa, at the Syrian-Turkish border and manned by Free Syrian Army members, in Harem, Idlib Governorate September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amer Alfaj
Fading graffiti depicting Hafez al-Assad (R) and his son Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashamore
Fading graffiti depicting Hafez al-Assad (R) and his son Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, is seen on a bullet-riddled wall in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in a damaged house in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in a damaged house in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A member of the Shohadaa Badr Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rests in Ashrafieh, Aleppmore
A member of the Shohadaa Badr Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rests in Ashrafieh, Aleppo September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter holds out a doll while his fellow fighter takes shooting position in Ashmore
A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter holds out a doll while his fellow fighter takes shooting position in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighters walk down the stairs in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretamore
Free Syrian Army fighters walk down the stairs in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A general view of Al-Zibdeh through a broken window in Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretanimore
A general view of Al-Zibdeh through a broken window in Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A boy gestures at the camera with blood on his fingers after what activists said was shelling by forces loymore
A boy gestures at the camera with blood on his fingers after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffmore
A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter shouts out to his fellow fighters to be careful of snipers loyal to Syria's Presmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter shouts out to his fellow fighters to be careful of snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Sakhour neighborhood of Aleppo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
