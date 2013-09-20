Germany votes
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the Christian Democratic Union party CDU stands in front of hmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the Christian Democratic Union party CDU stands in front of her election campaign tour bus before a CDU board meeting in Berlin September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The top candidate in the upcoming German general elections of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Peer Steinmore
The top candidate in the upcoming German general elections of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Peer Steinbrueck, drinks beer at a SPD organised screening of his TV duel with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) in Berlin, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People walk inside the dome of the Reichstag building, the seat of the German lower house of parliament Bunmore
People walk inside the dome of the Reichstag building, the seat of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, September 16, 2013. German voters will take to the polls in a general election on September 22. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Supporters of the euro-critical Alternative for Germany AFD party, dressed as German Chancellor Angela Merkmore
Supporters of the euro-critical Alternative for Germany AFD party, dressed as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi (R) stack mock 500 euro banknotes during an election campaign rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with her challenger, the top candidate in the upcoming German more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel shakes hands with her challenger, the top candidate in the upcoming German general elections of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Peer Steinbrueck, during their TV duel in Berlin, September 1, 2013. German voters will take to the polls in a general election on September 22. REUTERS/ARD/Max Kohr/Pool
People watch a TV duel of German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) with her more
People watch a TV duel of German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) with her challenger, the top candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in the upcoming German general elections Peer Steinbrueck, in a restaurant in Berlin, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A cyclist rides near a giant mosaic showing the hands of German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Demomore
A cyclist rides near a giant mosaic showing the hands of German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel, which is composed of single photographs of hands, near Berlin's main train station, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A young supporter of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) holds a placard with the nickname of German Chancmore
A young supporter of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) holds a placard with the nickname of German Chancellor and CDU leader Angela Merkel, after a CDU election campaign event in Bonn August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A worker pastes up an election poster showing Rainer Bruederle, the top candidate of the liberal Free Democmore
A worker pastes up an election poster showing Rainer Bruederle, the top candidate of the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) in the upcoming German general elections, in Berlin, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) Angela Merkel attends a CDU electimore
German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) Angela Merkel attends a CDU election campaign event in Potsdam September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Peer Steinbrueck, Social Democratic party (SPD) challenger, addresses an election campaign rally in the wesmore
Peer Steinbrueck, Social Democratic party (SPD) challenger, addresses an election campaign rally in the western German city of Wuppertal September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A ballot box is sealed with a lead before the upcoming German general election in a Munich storage Septembemore
A ballot box is sealed with a lead before the upcoming German general election in a Munich storage September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Supporters of German Chancellor and conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Angela Merkel are more
Supporters of German Chancellor and conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Angela Merkel are pictured during the election campaign rally in Duesseldorf September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
The top-candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Peer Steinbrueck reacts during a town-hall style elemore
The top-candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Peer Steinbrueck reacts during a town-hall style election rally event at Alexanderplatz in Berlin, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People people watch a TV duel between German Chancellor Angela Merkel (on screen) of the Christian Democratmore
People people watch a TV duel between German Chancellor Angela Merkel (on screen) of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and her challenger, the top candidate in the upcoming German general elections of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Peer Steinbrueck (not pictured), at a SPD organised screening event in Berlin, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Sebastian Haas, employee of the Ellerhold Zirndorf printing plant, checks a freshly printed election campaimore
Sebastian Haas, employee of the Ellerhold Zirndorf printing plant, checks a freshly printed election campaign poster depicting Social Democratic (SPD) Chief candidate Peer Steinbrueck, in Zirndorf near Nuremberg August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A staff member puts finishing touches to a wax figure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel before its presentmore
A staff member puts finishing touches to a wax figure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel before its presentation at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder greets the audience as he supports Social Democratic top candidamore
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder greets the audience as he supports Social Democratic top candidate Peer Steinbrueck (SPD) during an election campaign in Hanover, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavarian state Premier Horst Seehofer shake hands after a Christian Demmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavarian state Premier Horst Seehofer shake hands after a Christian Democratic Union election campaign meeting in Augsburg September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Peer Steinbrueck, Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate in the upcoming German general elections, arrivesmore
Peer Steinbrueck, Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate in the upcoming German general elections, arrives for an election campaign meeting in Munich September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union CDU leader Angela Merkel is pictured on video screens as smore
German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union CDU leader Angela Merkel is pictured on video screens as she makes a speech during the election campaign rally in Duesseldorf September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
German Chancellor and conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Angela Merkel waves to the crowdmore
German Chancellor and conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Angela Merkel waves to the crowd after an election campaign rally in front of the ancient Roman city gate and UNESCO World Heritage site, the Porta Nigra (Black Gate), in Trier near the Luxembourg and French border September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A supporter of Social Democratic top candidate Peer Steinbrueck (SPD) rides with his bicycle to an electionmore
A supporter of Social Democratic top candidate Peer Steinbrueck (SPD) rides with his bicycle to an election campaign event in the western city of Muenster August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) arrives for a TV duel with her chalmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) arrives for a TV duel with her challenger, the top candidate in the upcoming German general elections of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Peer Steinbrueck, in Berlin, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Social Democratic top candidate Peer Steinbrueck (SPD) delivers his speech during an election campaign rallmore
Social Democratic top candidate Peer Steinbrueck (SPD) delivers his speech during an election campaign rally in Hamburg, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
People wearing masks of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and hermore
People wearing masks of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and her challenger, the top candidate in the upcoming German general elections of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Peer Steinbrueck, during a protest outside the venue for a TV duel calling for a clear commitment to the energy transition in Berlin, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A worker pastes up an election poster showing the top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in more
A worker pastes up an election poster showing the top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in the upcoming German general elections, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in Berlin, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
下一个
Mt Sinabung erupts
Mount Sinabung in Indonesia erupts, throwing volcanic ash into air, and forcing around 13,000 people to temporary shelters
Philippine rebel standoff
Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels seeking to declare an independent state clash with security forces in the southern Philippines.
Flooding in Mexico
Heavy rains spawned by two major storms trigger flash floods and landslides in eastern Mexico.
Occupy anniversary
The populist movement marks its second anniversary.
精选图集
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.