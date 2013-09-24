版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 25日 星期三 00:20 BJT

Nairobi mall massacre

<p>A Kenyan soldier stands next to his horse near Westgate shopping center in Nairobi September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Kenyan soldier stands next to his horse near Westgate shopping center in Nairobi September 24, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A Kenyan soldier stands next to his horse near Westgate shopping center in Nairobi September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 45
<p>A Kenyan soldier takes up position outside Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Kenyan soldier takes up position outside Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gomore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A Kenyan soldier takes up position outside Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 45
<p>Kenya Defence Forces soldiers take their position at the Westgate shopping center, on the fourth day since militants stormed into the mall, in Nairobi September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers take their position at the Westgate shopping center, on the fourth day since more

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers take their position at the Westgate shopping center, on the fourth day since militants stormed into the mall, in Nairobi September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
3 / 45
<p>Smoke rises from the Westgate shopping centre after explosions at the mall in Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Smoke rises from the Westgate shopping centre after explosions at the mall in Nairobi, September 23, 2013. more

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Smoke rises from the Westgate shopping centre after explosions at the mall in Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
4 / 45
<p>Police officers and members of the media take cover at a distance from the Westgate Shopping Centre after continuous gunfire was heard coming from the mall in Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Police officers and members of the media take cover at a distance from the Westgate Shopping Centre after cmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Police officers and members of the media take cover at a distance from the Westgate Shopping Centre after continuous gunfire was heard coming from the mall in Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
5 / 45
<p>People take cover behind their vehicles along a road during heavy gunfire at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

People take cover behind their vehicles along a road during heavy gunfire at Westgate shopping centre in Namore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

People take cover behind their vehicles along a road during heavy gunfire at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
6 / 45
<p>Kenya Defence Forces soldiers take a break near the Westgate shopping centre after an exchange of gunfire inside the mall in Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers take a break near the Westgate shopping centre after an exchange of gunfire imore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers take a break near the Westgate shopping centre after an exchange of gunfire inside the mall in Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
7 / 45
<p>A Kenyan soldier holding a dog by its leash enters the main gate of Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Kenyan soldier holding a dog by its leash enters the main gate of Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi, Semore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A Kenyan soldier holding a dog by its leash enters the main gate of Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 45
<p>A helicopter flies as smoke rises over Westgate shopping centre after an explosion in Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo</p>

A helicopter flies as smoke rises over Westgate shopping centre after an explosion in Nairobi, September 23more

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A helicopter flies as smoke rises over Westgate shopping centre after an explosion in Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo

Close
9 / 45
<p>Kenyan police officers take position during the ongoing military operation at the Westgate Shopping Centre in the capital Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Kenyan police officers take position during the ongoing military operation at the Westgate Shopping Centre more

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Kenyan police officers take position during the ongoing military operation at the Westgate Shopping Centre in the capital Nairobi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
10 / 45
<p>Onlookers stand along the road and look from a distance at Westgate Shopping Centre, where gunmen are holding hostages, in Nairobi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Onlookers stand along the road and look from a distance at Westgate Shopping Centre, where gunmen are holdimore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Onlookers stand along the road and look from a distance at Westgate Shopping Centre, where gunmen are holding hostages, in Nairobi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
11 / 45
<p>People run for cover as the stand-off continues into the night at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

People run for cover as the stand-off continues into the night at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi, Septmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

People run for cover as the stand-off continues into the night at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
12 / 45
<p>A Kenyan army soldier takes cover behind a wall at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

A Kenyan army soldier takes cover behind a wall at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. more

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A Kenyan army soldier takes cover behind a wall at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
13 / 45
<p>Armed police search Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Armed police search Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Armed police search Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
14 / 45
<p>People run for cover as the stand-off continues into the night at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

People run for cover as the stand-off continues into the night at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi Septemore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

People run for cover as the stand-off continues into the night at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
15 / 45
<p>Security officers secure an area inside Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Security officers secure an area inside Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Simore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Security officers secure an area inside Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
16 / 45
<p>Civilians escape an area at the Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Civilians escape an area at the Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried more

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Civilians escape an area at the Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
17 / 45
<p>A police officer tries to secure an area inside the Westgate Shopping Centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A police officer tries to secure an area inside the Westgate Shopping Centre where gunmen went on a shootinmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A police officer tries to secure an area inside the Westgate Shopping Centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
18 / 45
<p>A mother and her children hide from gunmen at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A mother and her children hide from gunmen at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A mother and her children hide from gunmen at Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
19 / 45
<p>A girl is helped by police officers inside Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A girl is helped by police officers inside Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/more

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A girl is helped by police officers inside Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
20 / 45
<p>Civilians escape an area at the Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Civilians escape an area at the Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Mmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Civilians escape an area at the Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
21 / 45
<p>Police officers try to secure an area inside the Westgate Shopping Centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree, in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Police officers try to secure an area inside the Westgate Shopping Centre where gunmen went on a shooting smore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Police officers try to secure an area inside the Westgate Shopping Centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree, in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
22 / 45
<p>A man (C) is helped out of Westgate Shopping Centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree, in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man (C) is helped out of Westgate Shopping Centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree, in Nairobi Septemore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A man (C) is helped out of Westgate Shopping Centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree, in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
23 / 45
<p>An injured woman (C) is helped out of the Westgate Shopping Centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree, in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

An injured woman (C) is helped out of the Westgate Shopping Centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree, imore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

An injured woman (C) is helped out of the Westgate Shopping Centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree, in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
24 / 45
<p>Soldiers and armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Soldiers and armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi Smore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Soldiers and armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
25 / 45
<p>A soldier carries a child to safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A soldier carries a child to safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A soldier carries a child to safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
26 / 45
<p>Armed police guide a woman carrying a child to safety as they hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Armed police guide a woman carrying a child to safety as they hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Wmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Armed police guide a woman carrying a child to safety as they hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
27 / 45
<p>People with children run for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

People with children run for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

People with children run for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
28 / 45
<p>People scramble for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

People scramble for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping cemore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

People scramble for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
29 / 45
<p>A child runs to safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A child runs to safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centremore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A child runs to safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
30 / 45
<p>Women carrying children run for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Women carrying children run for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgatemore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Women carrying children run for safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
31 / 45
<p>Police take cover outside Westgate shopping centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Police take cover outside Westgate shopping centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree in Nairobi Septembmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Police take cover outside Westgate shopping centre where gunmen went on a shooting spree in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
32 / 45
<p>A police officer holds a gun to provide cover for customers running out as a shooting took place at Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

A police officer holds a gun to provide cover for customers running out as a shooting took place at Westgatmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A police officer holds a gun to provide cover for customers running out as a shooting took place at Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
33 / 45
<p>Construction workers run following a shootout between unidentified armed men and the police at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Construction workers run following a shootout between unidentified armed men and the police at the Westgatemore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Construction workers run following a shootout between unidentified armed men and the police at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
34 / 45
<p> Dead bodies lay covered on the ground at a parking lot after gunmen stormed the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Dead bodies lay covered on the ground at a parking lot after gunmen stormed the Westgate shopping mall in more

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Dead bodies lay covered on the ground at a parking lot after gunmen stormed the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
35 / 45
<p>An injured policeman holds on to his wound as his compatriot searches through the Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An injured policeman holds on to his wound as his compatriot searches through the Westgate shopping centre more

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

An injured policeman holds on to his wound as his compatriot searches through the Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
36 / 45
<p>Armed police search through Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Armed police search through Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gormore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Armed police search through Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
37 / 45
<p>Armed police search through Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Armed police search through Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gormore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Armed police search through Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
38 / 45
<p>Armed police search customers taking cover inside a bathroom while combing through the Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Armed police search customers taking cover inside a bathroom while combing through the Westgate shopping cemore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Armed police search customers taking cover inside a bathroom while combing through the Westgate shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
39 / 45
<p>An armed police searches through a shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An armed police searches through a shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goranmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

An armed police searches through a shopping centre for gunmen in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
40 / 45
<p>A journalist rescues a woman injured in a shootout between armed men and the police at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A journalist rescues a woman injured in a shootout between armed men and the police at the Westgate shoppinmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A journalist rescues a woman injured in a shootout between armed men and the police at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
41 / 45
<p>Customers evacuate following a shootout between unidentified armed men and the police at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Customers evacuate following a shootout between unidentified armed men and the police at the Westgate shoppmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Customers evacuate following a shootout between unidentified armed men and the police at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
42 / 45
<p>A customer cries as she is evacuated following a shootout between unidentified armed men and the police at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A customer cries as she is evacuated following a shootout between unidentified armed men and the police at more

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A customer cries as she is evacuated following a shootout between unidentified armed men and the police at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
43 / 45
<p>A policeman takes up position during a shootout with armed men at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A policeman takes up position during a shootout with armed men at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi Sepmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A policeman takes up position during a shootout with armed men at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
44 / 45
<p>Customers run following a shootout between unidentified armed men and the police at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Customers run following a shootout between unidentified armed men and the police at the Westgate shopping mmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Customers run following a shootout between unidentified armed men and the police at the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
45 / 45
重播
下一图片集
Pakistani Christians mourn deaths

Pakistani Christians mourn deaths

下一个

Pakistani Christians mourn deaths

Pakistani Christians mourn deaths

A pair of suicide bombers blew themselves up outside the 130-year-old Anglican church in the deadliest attack on Christians in the predominantly Muslim country.

2013年 9月 24日
The Merkel years

The Merkel years

A look at the years of Angela Merkel at the helm of Germany as chancellor, after her election to a coveted third term in office.

2013年 9月 24日
China's water crisis

China's water crisis

China blames climate change for wreaking havoc on scarce water resources, but critics say the country's drive to industrialize are just as responsible.

2013年 9月 24日
One month in Syria

One month in Syria

A look at the ongoing Syrian civil war in the month after the gas attack on a Damascus suburb.

2013年 9月 21日

精选图集

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐