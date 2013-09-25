Typhoon Usagi
Vehicles are seen hit by a storm surge under the influence of Typhoon Usagi at the coastline in Lianyungangmore
Vehicles are seen hit by a storm surge under the influence of Typhoon Usagi at the coastline in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A cat lies on a police car which is damaged by a fallen tree after Typhoon Usagi hit Shanwei, Guangdong promore
A cat lies on a police car which is damaged by a fallen tree after Typhoon Usagi hit Shanwei, Guangdong province, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents travel in bicycles, tricycles and cars on a flooded street after Typhoon Usagi hit Shanwei, Guangmore
Residents travel in bicycles, tricycles and cars on a flooded street after Typhoon Usagi hit Shanwei, Guangdong province, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand next to debris of a destroyed Buddhist temple under construction and damaged giant Buddha statmore
People stand next to debris of a destroyed Buddhist temple under construction and damaged giant Buddha statues after Typhoon Usagi hit Jieshi township of Lufeng, Guangdong province, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Residents stand next to a road which is partially washed away by flood water after Typhoon Usagi hit Quanzhmore
Residents stand next to a road which is partially washed away by flood water after Typhoon Usagi hit Quanzhou county, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21,more
A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
A boy holds on to the concrete bank as rough waves crash along the coast of Manila Bay brought by Super Typmore
A boy holds on to the concrete bank as rough waves crash along the coast of Manila Bay brought by Super Typhoon Usagi in Navotas City, metro Manila, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A man walks under fallen branches on a pavement at a residential district after Typhoon Usagi hit Hong Kongmore
A man walks under fallen branches on a pavement at a residential district after Typhoon Usagi hit Hong Kong, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Passengers whose flights are cancelled in anticipation of typhoon Usagi, rest at Hong Kong Airport, Septembmore
Passengers whose flights are cancelled in anticipation of typhoon Usagi, rest at Hong Kong Airport, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman reacts as a storm surge past a barrier on the shore as Typhoon Usagi approaches Shenzhen, Guangdongmore
A woman reacts as a storm surge past a barrier on the shore as Typhoon Usagi approaches Shenzhen, Guangdong province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch waves hit the shores as Typhoon Usagi approaches in Shantou, Guangdong province, September 22,more
People watch waves hit the shores as Typhoon Usagi approaches in Shantou, Guangdong province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People react as waves splash on to the road during Typhoon Usagi in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERmore
People react as waves splash on to the road during Typhoon Usagi in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A child holds an inside-out umbrella broken due to strong winds before Typhoon Usagi is expected to make lamore
A child holds an inside-out umbrella broken due to strong winds before Typhoon Usagi is expected to make landfall, in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A torn advertisement banner hangs before Typhoon Usagi is expected to make landfall, outside a shopping malmore
A torn advertisement banner hangs before Typhoon Usagi is expected to make landfall, outside a shopping mall at Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children swim in a flooded walkway as rough waves crash on concrete banks along the coast of Manila Bay bromore
Children swim in a flooded walkway as rough waves crash on concrete banks along the coast of Manila Bay brought by Super Typhoon Usagi in Navotas City, metro Manila, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An advertisement board which was toppled over by Typhoon Usagi is pictured in Hong Kong, September 23, 2013more
An advertisement board which was toppled over by Typhoon Usagi is pictured in Hong Kong, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, more
Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
A man pushes his bicycle against the wind as Typhoon Usagi approaches Shantou, Guangdong province, Septembemore
A man pushes his bicycle against the wind as Typhoon Usagi approaches Shantou, Guangdong province, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man braves gusty winds outside a shopping mall at Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district during Typhoon Usagi inmore
A man braves gusty winds outside a shopping mall at Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district during Typhoon Usagi in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man tries to get back into his car as a wave surges past a barrier on the shore during Typhoon Usagi in Hmore
A man tries to get back into his car as a wave surges past a barrier on the shore during Typhoon Usagi in Hong Kong, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man and a boy sit inside a makeshift raft as they paddle through rough waves brought by Super Typhoon Usamore
A man and a boy sit inside a makeshift raft as they paddle through rough waves brought by Super Typhoon Usagi along the coast of Manila Bay in Navotas City, metro Manila, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A information board shows flights cancelled in anticipation of typhoon Usagi, at Hong Kong Airport, Septembmore
A information board shows flights cancelled in anticipation of typhoon Usagi, at Hong Kong Airport, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Passengers from South Korea (L), the Philippines (R) and Poland (4th R), whose flights to their home countrmore
Passengers from South Korea (L), the Philippines (R) and Poland (4th R), whose flights to their home countries are cancelled in anticipation of typhoon Usagi, charge their tablet and smartphones at Hong Kong International Airport, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People react after being hit by a tidal wave under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang promore
People react after being hit by a tidal wave under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Passengers wait for their departure at Hong Kong Airport after Typhoon Usagi, the strongest storm to hit thmore
Passengers wait for their departure at Hong Kong Airport after Typhoon Usagi, the strongest storm to hit the Western Pacific this year, swiped Hong Kong, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
下一个
Clinton Global Initiative
A look at the notable political and business leaders speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York.
UN General Assembly
President Obama speaks at the annual gathering of world leaders in New York.
Deadly mudslides in Mexico
Mudslides bury a village in Mexico after heavy rains following two major storms the previous week.
Nairobi mall massacre
Militant gunmen storm a shopping mall in Kenya.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.