Pakistani Christians mourn deaths
A Christian man cries next to the coffin of his relative, who was killed in a suicide blast at a church, atmore
A Christian man cries next to the coffin of his relative, who was killed in a suicide blast at a church, at a hospital in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Omer Quyam
Christian women mourn next to coffins of their relatives, who were killed in a suicide attack on a church, more
Christian women mourn next to coffins of their relatives, who were killed in a suicide attack on a church, in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A Christian woman mourns the death of her son at the site of a suicide blast at a church in Peshawar Septemmore
A Christian woman mourns the death of her son at the site of a suicide blast at a church in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicimore
Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack on a church in Peshawar September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold up a sign and chant slogans during a protest rally to conmore
Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold up a sign and chant slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Karachi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Members of the Pakistani Christian community attend a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Pmore
Members of the Pakistani Christian community attend a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A member of the Pakistani Christian community displays his hand written with a slogan as he takes part in amore
A member of the Pakistani Christian community displays his hand written with a slogan as he takes part in a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans as they burn tires during a protest rally to conmore
Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans as they burn tires during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as she shouts slogan during a protest rally to more
A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as she shouts slogan during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold a placard as they shout slogans during a protest rally tomore
Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold a placard as they shout slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as he chants slogans in front of a fire during more
A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as he chants slogans in front of a fire during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Members of the Pakistani Christian community light oil lamps during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suimore
Members of the Pakistani Christian community light oil lamps during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold candles during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicidmore
Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold candles during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold crosses in front of a fire during a protest rally to condmore
Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold crosses in front of a fire during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a placard as he shouts slogans during a protest rally tmore
A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a placard as he shouts slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
