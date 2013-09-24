Deadly mudslides in Mexico
Rescue workers look for bodies at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers look for bodies at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers inspect the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A rescue worker carries a cat found near the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Marines carry food and belongings as they arrive to the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers carry a body recovered from the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers carry a body recovered from a the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers pause while carrying a body recovered from a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Residents watch while a soldier guards the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
Soldiers unload disaster relief items from a helicopter on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
Soldiers unload disaster relief items on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
A boy holds a child in his arms while crossing a river on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
Children cross a river on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
Residents cross a makeshift bridge in the village of Omitlan, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
