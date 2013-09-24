版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 25日 星期三 05:50 BJT

Deadly mudslides in Mexico

<p>Rescue workers look for bodies at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Rescue workers look for bodies at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican statemore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Rescue workers look for bodies at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
1 / 14
<p>Rescue workers look for bodies at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Rescue workers look for bodies at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican statemore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Rescue workers look for bodies at the site of a mudslide in the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
2 / 14
<p>Rescue workers inspect the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Rescue workers inspect the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrermore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Rescue workers inspect the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
3 / 14
<p>A rescue worker carries a cat found near the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A rescue worker carries a cat found near the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexicamore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A rescue worker carries a cat found near the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
4 / 14
<p>Marines carry food and belongings as they arrive to the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Marines carry food and belongings as they arrive to the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, inmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Marines carry food and belongings as they arrive to the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
5 / 14
<p>Rescue workers carry a body recovered from the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Rescue workers carry a body recovered from the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Meximore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Rescue workers carry a body recovered from the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
6 / 14
<p>Rescue workers carry a body recovered from a the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Rescue workers carry a body recovered from a the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Memore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Rescue workers carry a body recovered from a the site of a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
7 / 14
<p>Rescue workers pause while carrying a body recovered from a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Rescue workers pause while carrying a body recovered from a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Rescue workers pause while carrying a body recovered from a mudslide at the village of La Pintada, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
8 / 14
<p>Residents watch while a soldier guards the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

Residents watch while a soldier guards the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 20more

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Residents watch while a soldier guards the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Close
9 / 14
<p>Soldiers unload disaster relief items from a helicopter on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

Soldiers unload disaster relief items from a helicopter on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero stmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Soldiers unload disaster relief items from a helicopter on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Close
10 / 14
<p>Soldiers unload disaster relief items on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

Soldiers unload disaster relief items on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, more

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Soldiers unload disaster relief items on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Close
11 / 14
<p>A boy holds a child in his arms while crossing a river on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

A boy holds a child in his arms while crossing a river on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero stamore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

A boy holds a child in his arms while crossing a river on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Close
12 / 14
<p>Children cross a river on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia</p>

Children cross a river on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jmore

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Children cross a river on the mountain range of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia

Close
13 / 14
<p>Residents cross a makeshift bridge in the village of Omitlan, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Residents cross a makeshift bridge in the village of Omitlan, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22more

2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Residents cross a makeshift bridge in the village of Omitlan, in the Mexican state of Guerrero September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Nairobi mall massacre

Nairobi mall massacre

下一个

Nairobi mall massacre

Nairobi mall massacre

Militant gunmen storm a shopping mall in Kenya.

2013年 9月 25日
Pakistani Christians mourn deaths

Pakistani Christians mourn deaths

A pair of suicide bombers blew themselves up outside the 130-year-old Anglican church in the deadliest attack on Christians in the predominantly Muslim country.

2013年 9月 24日
The Merkel years

The Merkel years

A look at the years of Angela Merkel at the helm of Germany as chancellor, after her election to a coveted third term in office.

2013年 9月 24日
China's water crisis

China's water crisis

China blames climate change for wreaking havoc on scarce water resources, but critics say the country's drive to industrialize are just as responsible.

2013年 9月 24日

精选图集

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐