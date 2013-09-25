Quake hits Pakistan
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the townmore
Survivors of an earthquake walk on rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan
An island that rose from the sea following an earthquake is pictured off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in themore
An island that rose from the sea following an earthquake is pictured off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline inmore
People walk on an island that rose from the sea following an earthquake, off Pakistan's Gwadar coastline in the Arabian Sea, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A survivor of an earthquake sits as he takes tea on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following more
A survivor of an earthquake sits as he takes tea on the rubble of a mud house after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. said. REUTERS/Sallah Jan
The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pamore
The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan
The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pamore
The rubble of a house is seen after it collapsed following the quake in the town of Awaran, southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sallah Jan
