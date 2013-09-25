The Syrian Front
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in a damaged house in Al-Zibdeh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover from snipers on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Smoke rises after what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons during what the FSA said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes shooting position in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Free Syrian Army fighters peek through gaps at a concrete barrier as they watch their fellow fighters who where caught under sniper fire on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Thick smoke rises out of burning vehicles at the site of a car explosion on the Syrian border crossing of Bab al-Hawa, at the Syrian-Turkish border which is manned by Free Syrian Army members, in Harem, Idlib Governorate, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Amer Alfaj
A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter holds out a doll while his fellow fighter takes shooting position in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army tank drives on al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
A Free Syrian Army fighter grabs a weapon in a safe house at Saif al-Dawla district in Aleppo, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighters walk through a hole in the wall in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons during clashes with what activists say are government forces, in the village of Aziza, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a walkie-talkie in Aleppo's district of Salaheddine, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Besieged residents, afraid of leaving their homes due to a fear of snipers, pull a basket filled with food that activists provided to them in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon while resting in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters fire their weapons as they take cover during clashes with what activists say are government forces, in the village of Aziza, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Smoke rises from a fire in a building controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after an attack by Free Syrian Army fighters in Al-Amiriya in Aleppo, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a shooting position on a mattress in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover from snipers by crawling on the front line in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
