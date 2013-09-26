版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 26日 星期四 08:10 BJT

Anti-fascist protests in Greece

<p>An anti-fascist protester raises his fist during a demonstration in Athens September 25, 2013. Greek police fired tear gas at anti-fascist protesters who hurled petrol bombs and stones near the Athens headquarters of Golden Dawn on Wednesday following the killing of an anti-racism rapper by a supporter of the far-right party. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An anti-fascist protester raises his fist during a demonstration in Athens September 25, 2013. Greek policemore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

An anti-fascist protester raises his fist during a demonstration in Athens September 25, 2013. Greek police fired tear gas at anti-fascist protesters who hurled petrol bombs and stones near the Athens headquarters of Golden Dawn on Wednesday following the killing of an anti-racism rapper by a supporter of the far-right party. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
1 / 14
<p>An anti-fascist protester hurls a flare at riot police near the headquarters of the Golden Dawn far-right party in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An anti-fascist protester hurls a flare at riot police near the headquarters of the Golden Dawn far-right pmore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

An anti-fascist protester hurls a flare at riot police near the headquarters of the Golden Dawn far-right party in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
2 / 14
<p>An anti-fascist protester wears a gas mask as he runs away from riot police near the headquarters of the Golden Dawn far-right party in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An anti-fascist protester wears a gas mask as he runs away from riot police near the headquarters of the Gomore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

An anti-fascist protester wears a gas mask as he runs away from riot police near the headquarters of the Golden Dawn far-right party in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
3 / 14
<p>A policeman is silhouetted running behind protesters during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A policeman is silhouetted running behind protesters during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2more

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

A policeman is silhouetted running behind protesters during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
4 / 14
<p>Policemen run behind protesters during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Policemen run behind protesters during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgosmore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Policemen run behind protesters during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
5 / 14
<p>Protesters march as a garbage can burns during clashes with the police at an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Protesters march as a garbage can burns during clashes with the police at an anti-fascist rally in Athens Smore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Protesters march as a garbage can burns during clashes with the police at an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
6 / 14
<p>Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally in front of the parliament in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally in front of the parliament in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally in front of the parliament in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
7 / 14
<p>Protesters shout slogans during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Protesters shout slogans during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalimore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Protesters shout slogans during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
8 / 14
<p>Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
9 / 14
<p>A protester holds a banner during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. The banner reads " Out with neo-Nazis". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A protester holds a banner during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. The banner reads " Oumore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

A protester holds a banner during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. The banner reads " Out with neo-Nazis". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
10 / 14
<p>University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, hold a banner during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, hold a banner during an anti-fascist rally inmore

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, hold a banner during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
11 / 14
<p>University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens more

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
12 / 14
<p>University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens more

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
13 / 14
<p>University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens more

2013年 9月 26日 星期四

University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
America wins America's Cup

America wins America's Cup

下一个

America wins America's Cup

America wins America's Cup

Oracle Team USA wins the America's Cup, coming from behind to defeat Emirates Team New Zealand in the tie-breaking 19th race of the finals.

2013年 9月 26日
The Syrian Front

The Syrian Front

Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.

2013年 9月 25日
Quake hits Pakistan

Quake hits Pakistan

A powerful earthquake kills hundreds and prompts a new island to rise from the sea.

2013年 9月 25日
Typhoon Usagi

Typhoon Usagi

A powerful typhoon slams Hong Kong and southern China.

2013年 9月 25日

精选图集

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐