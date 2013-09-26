Anti-fascist protests in Greece
An anti-fascist protester raises his fist during a demonstration in Athens September 25, 2013. Greek policemore
An anti-fascist protester raises his fist during a demonstration in Athens September 25, 2013. Greek police fired tear gas at anti-fascist protesters who hurled petrol bombs and stones near the Athens headquarters of Golden Dawn on Wednesday following the killing of an anti-racism rapper by a supporter of the far-right party. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-fascist protester hurls a flare at riot police near the headquarters of the Golden Dawn far-right pmore
An anti-fascist protester hurls a flare at riot police near the headquarters of the Golden Dawn far-right party in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-fascist protester wears a gas mask as he runs away from riot police near the headquarters of the Gomore
An anti-fascist protester wears a gas mask as he runs away from riot police near the headquarters of the Golden Dawn far-right party in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A policeman is silhouetted running behind protesters during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2more
A policeman is silhouetted running behind protesters during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Policemen run behind protesters during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgosmore
Policemen run behind protesters during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters march as a garbage can burns during clashes with the police at an anti-fascist rally in Athens Smore
Protesters march as a garbage can burns during clashes with the police at an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally in front of the parliament in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTmore
Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally in front of the parliament in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters shout slogans during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalimore
Protesters shout slogans during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A protester holds a banner during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. The banner reads " Oumore
A protester holds a banner during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. The banner reads " Out with neo-Nazis". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, hold a banner during an anti-fascist rally inmore
University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, hold a banner during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens more
University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens more
University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens more
University students, supporters of the Greek Communist party, march during an anti-fascist rally in Athens September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
下一个
America wins America's Cup
Oracle Team USA wins the America's Cup, coming from behind to defeat Emirates Team New Zealand in the tie-breaking 19th race of the finals.
The Syrian Front
Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.
Quake hits Pakistan
A powerful earthquake kills hundreds and prompts a new island to rise from the sea.
Typhoon Usagi
A powerful typhoon slams Hong Kong and southern China.
精选图集
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.